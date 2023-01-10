Read full article on original website
Related
capradio.org
Storm updates: Evacuation orders issued for Wilton area as Cosumnes River water levels rise
The Sacramento Valley — and much of Northern California — has experienced a series of powerful and deadly storm systems over the past month. And it’s not over yet: The National Weather Service is forecasting more strong storm systems will roll through the region in the coming week.
capradio.org
Storm updates: Evacuation warnings issued for areas near Wilton, Rancho Murieta
The Sacramento Valley — and much of Northern California — has experienced a series of powerful and deadly storm systems over the past month. And it’s not over yet: The National Weather Service is forecasting more strong storm systems will roll through the region in the coming week.
capradio.org
University of California behind schedule in growing enrollment of in-state students
Facing pressure from Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers to add thousands of California resident undergraduates over the next several years, the University of California is off to a slow start in making that happen. In fact, UC estimates that enrollment of in-state students will be down slightly in the...
Comments / 0