Akron announces recipients of $1.5 million in violence prevention grants: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The City of Akron announced how it will spend $1.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act on grants aimed at preventing violence. Though Akron broadly earmarked all of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021, the city is still deciding on...
whbc.com
Eric Snow ‘Y’, Marathon Offer STEM Tours of HBCUs to Stark Minority Students
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another opportunity for Stark County minority students interested in STEM careers to check out a number of historically black colleges and universities over Spring Break. The Eric Snow YMCA Minority Achievers Program fueled by Marathon Petroleum will send 12 young men and...
cleveland19.com
Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
The 2 key issues that ended Akron teacher strike
Marathon bargaining sessions through the weekend ended with Akron Public Schools teachers in their classrooms Monday morning rather than on picket lines.
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
North Olmsted woman wins Make-A-Wish home in North Royalton
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- It was quite a memorable New Year’s Eve for Karen Michalczyk, who learned through the digital grapevine that she had won a brand-new $669,000 North Royalton house as part of the “A Home for the Holidays” raffle. “My sister’s friend saw that ‘Karen...
cleveland19.com
Search continues for gunman who killed Adams College and Career Academy student
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murder of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side Tuesday afternoon remains under investigation by Cleveland police. The school was closed Wednesday and grief counselors were available for any student or family member who needed grief support. Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
signalcleveland.org
The Pell grant is increasing. What does that mean for college students in Cleveland?
Federal funding earmarked to help low-income students pay for college is growing. Thousands of students who attend a higher education institution in Cleveland could see an increase. The maximum Pell grant award will rise to $7,395 for the 2023-24 academic year, up from the current amount of $6,895. The boost,...
whbc.com
Canton Council Approves DORA for HOF Village Area
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night approved a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the Hall of Fame Village area. The Repository says the Ohio Division of Liquor Control must now review the DORA plan before it can become a reality.
akronschools.com
Heed the Advice of Children
We thank Harris-Jackson CLC Principal Andrea Aller for sharing with us “heart work” done by some of her youngest students. Students at Harris-Jackson Annex on Akron’s northwest side took time during December to share artwork, thank-you letters, holiday ornaments, songs and stories about kindness. They also signed a duct tape strip that made a chain.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
whbc.com
Local Security Expert on Canton Stabbing Death: ‘Clear Cut Case’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is looking over the evidence in that deadly break-in incident in Canton from Sunday night. But one local security expert believes there will be no charges, based on the public information disseminated so far on the incident.
Man found dead in Ohio sewer identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Norton Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.
whbc.com
Death Mystery: Body of Canton Man Found in Norton
NORTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mystery to solve in Norton. That’s where police found the body of a Canton man 11 days after they believe he was involved in a traffic crash in their city. The body of 39-year-old Matthew Duplain was found dead Tuesday...
Spotted Owl Akron to Become Good Company
Partners Will Hollingsworth and Brett Sawyer hope to further expand the family-friendly wings and burger joint
Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers’ tax controversy referred to special prosecutor for review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley is punting charging decisions in Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers’ tax controversy to a special prosecutor. The office said Tuesday that it has referred the case to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. It will be up to that office...
Hall of Fame Village to allow alcoholic beverages outside after approval by city
The Canton City Council has approved the Hall of Fame Village as its latest Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), the second district of its kind in the city.
ideastream.org
Her job is to help settle refugees in Akron. She's still finding home for herself
It’s a Monday afternoon in October, and Tamana Ziar is sitting in the living room of a two-story house in north Akron with a newly arrived refugee family. Ziar is a resettlement case manager for the International Institute of Akron (IIA). She‘s in her 20s, wearing a cream-colored hijab around her head, has brown eyes and a calming presence when she speaks.
Worst metro areas for bed bugs now includes Cleveland-Akron area
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland-Akron metro area has cracked the top five on a national list that really bites. Earlier this week, the pest control company Orkin released its annual list of bed bug cities and Cleveland-Akron metro area ranked fourth worst, up four spots from a year ago.
