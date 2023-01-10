ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cleveland19.com

Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County student hurt after jumping from school balcony, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Jackson High School student was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after school officials said she jumped from a stairwell balcony. The incident happened before classes began for the day. Jackson Township police and EMS responded to the school. Jackson Local Schools Superintendent Chris...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Approves DORA for HOF Village Area

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night approved a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the Hall of Fame Village area. The Repository says the Ohio Division of Liquor Control must now review the DORA plan before it can become a reality.
CANTON, OH
akronschools.com

Heed the Advice of Children

We thank Harris-Jackson CLC Principal Andrea Aller for sharing with us “heart work” done by some of her youngest students. Students at Harris-Jackson Annex on Akron’s northwest side took time during December to share artwork, thank-you letters, holiday ornaments, songs and stories about kindness. They also signed a duct tape strip that made a chain.
AKRON, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Local Security Expert on Canton Stabbing Death: ‘Clear Cut Case’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Prosecutor’s Office is looking over the evidence in that deadly break-in incident in Canton from Sunday night. But one local security expert believes there will be no charges, based on the public information disseminated so far on the incident.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Death Mystery: Body of Canton Man Found in Norton

NORTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mystery to solve in Norton. That’s where police found the body of a Canton man 11 days after they believe he was involved in a traffic crash in their city. The body of 39-year-old Matthew Duplain was found dead Tuesday...
NORTON, OH
ideastream.org

Her job is to help settle refugees in Akron. She's still finding home for herself

It’s a Monday afternoon in October, and Tamana Ziar is sitting in the living room of a two-story house in north Akron with a newly arrived refugee family. Ziar is a resettlement case manager for the International Institute of Akron (IIA). She‘s in her 20s, wearing a cream-colored hijab around her head, has brown eyes and a calming presence when she speaks.
AKRON, OH

