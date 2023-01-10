ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Raptors Open Two-Game Set vs. Hornets: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

By All Raptors Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Miccg_0k9al0Gt00

The Toronto Raptors will welcome LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets to town Tuesday: Where to watch, injury reports, and game odds

The Toronto Raptors will open a two-game set with the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at Scotiabank Arena.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Where to Watch

TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast for Toronto. Bally Sports Southeast and 102.5 The Block will call the game for Charlotte.

What to Watch For

  • The Raptors have a chance to start stringing together some wins, having knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday and with two games scheduled against the 11-30 Hornets. It's going to take a lot to turn the season around but if there's any hope at all, it starts with getting some wins immediately.
  • Scottie Barnes looked far more aggressive Sunday evening against the Blazers' drop coverage. Toronto needs that to continue if opposing teams are going to give him the space to operate on the perimeter.
  • Toronto's bench flourished with a strange Gary Trent Jr.-led lineup on Sunday. Expect the Raptors to roll with that unit again, hoping it can provide another few minutes for the starters to catch a breath.

Injury Reports

Toronto remains without Otto Porter Jr.

Gordon Hayward is doubtful for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre is out.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -8 point favorites with an implied win probability of 77%. The total for the game is 230.5.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam is unfazed by trade deadline chatter: 'Literally doesn't concern me'

Fred VanVleet addresses contract rumors: Mutual decision to wait on extension talks

Scottie Barnes shows aggression Toronto has been looking for as Raptors knock off Blazers

