Hawaii State

Kathleen Shaw
3d ago

Just more evidence of lack of respect of the culture here from tourists as well as resident transplants

matadornetwork.com

Everything To Know About Hiking Hawaii’s Awa Awapuhi Trail

Hawaii’s Awa awapuhi Trail is an incredible experience for anyone lucky enough to have a day to spend hiking in Hawaii. The trail is in Koke’e State Park on the island of Kauai and is a moderately-challenging hike with stunning views of the surrounding landscape. If you’re planning...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Air Force returns over 360 acres of land on Molokai to Hawaiian Home Lands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Air Force is returning 363 acres of land on Molokai to Hawaiian Home Lands. Gov. Josh Green announced the decision Friday at a news conference, and officials said remediation has been conducted to remote facilities and infrastructure from the land under Hawaii Health Department and EPA guidance.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rising ocean heat is another troubling sign of climate change

Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 6 minutes ago. |
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

New video captures incredible close encounter with humpback whale off Kona

Last year, the FBI marked 50 years since women were allowed to serve as agents. The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano’s campaign. Lifeguards make 40 rescues on north, west shores as dangerous surf rolls in. Updated: 5 minutes...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, January 13, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jennifer Robbins. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Saying goodbye to the trade winds for...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

5 years ago today, a false missile alert threw Hawaii into a panic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Exactly five years ago on Friday, Hawaii residents and visitors woke up to a terrifying emergency alert on their cell phones that sent a wave of panic across the state. The message warned of a ballistic missile heading for Hawaii. It read, “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

North shore residents prepare for monster surf

High Surf Warnings are in effect for North and West facing shores from midnight Wednesday, Jan. 11 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Waves in the 40 to 50 foot range [face value] are expected to start rolling in late Tuesday night, Jan. 11.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Wreckage recovered from downed medical flight in deep waters off East Maui

Wreckage from a downed medical flight that went missing in waters off of East Maui on Dec. 15, has since been recovered, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed. The flight crew and the majority of the wreckage from the Hawaiʻi Life Flight was recovered on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from an area in the ocean about 6,420 feet deep. This was about 1,200 feet south of the last data point received from the missing aircraft, according to the NTSB.
WASHINGTON STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Travelers stranded in Hawaii frustrated after FAA system failure cancels, delays flights

HNN News Brief (Jan. 11, 2023) -- DHHL considering a departure from the current plans to develop more than 3,000 new housing lots and instead use the funds for down payment assistance or building rental housing for the tens of thousands on the waitlist. -- Hawaii's attorney general will not re prosecute the TMT protesters who blocked market Access Road in 2019.
HAWAII STATE
Surfline

XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii

Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Aloha, Kikaida! Beloved superhero to make final Hawaii appearance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beloved superhero who inspired a generation of fans in Hawaii is set to make his final appearance in the islands this weekend. Kikaida Forever! will be the final tribute for the Japanese character Kikaida as JN Productions/Generation Kikaida. Joanna Ninomiya, CEO of JN Productions/Generation Kikaida, said...
HAWAII STATE

