Host With the Most! Find Out Jerrod Carmichael’s Net Worth and How He Makes a Living

By Katherine Schaffstall
 3 days ago
Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jack of many trades! Jerrod Carmichel has found success as a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and filmmaker, while his latest career move is serving as the host of the Golden Globes. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, how he makes a living and more.

What Is Jerrod Carmicheal’s Net Worth?

Jerrod’s exact net worth has not been confirmed, though several sources have estimated he’s worth approximately $2.5 million.

How Does Jerrod Carmichael Make Money?

After moving to Los Angeles at the age of 20, the North Carolina native got his start in the entertainment industry by performing stand-up at local venues. He spent time performing at clubs before he appeared in the “New Faces” showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal in 2011.

He made his film acting debut by starring as Garfield “Garf” Slade in the 2014 comedy Neighbors, starring Seth Rogen, Zac Efron and Rose Byrne. That same year, Jerrod starred in the HBO stand-up comedy special, Love at the Store, which was directed by Spike Lee.

The comedian’s second stand-up comedy special, 8, was directed by Bo Burnham and released in 2017.

Jerrod solidified himself as a TV star when he cocreated, cowrote, produced and starred in the semi-biographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show. The series ran from 2015-2017.

The Disaster Artist actor has also worked behind the scenes and served as an executive producer for the Fox sitcom Rel from 2018 to 2019. He went on to star in, direct and produce the 2021 film On the Count of Three.

In 2018, Jerrod directed Drew Michael‘s stand-up comedy special, Drew Michael.

After Jerrod made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in April 2022, he earned an Emmy Awards nomination for best guest actor in a comedy series. While he didn’t win for his work on SNL, Jerrod did take home an Emmy Award for his stand-up special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel in the outstanding writing for a variety special category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ChEEx_0k9ajvqR00
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

What Does Jerrod Carmichael Do Now?

Jerrod served as host of the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement following the announcement, according to Variety. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

How Much Money Did Jerrod Carmichael Make for Hosting 2023 Golden Globes?

During his opening monologue at the 2023 Golden Globes, Jerrod revealed that he was paid $500,000 for hosting the awards show.

HAWAII STATE
