David Bowie-inspired menu at Pietrzyk Pierogi: Celebrate legendary rock star David Bowie’s birthday all month at Detroit’s Pietrzyk Pierogi with a themed menu. The Life on Mushrooms pierogi have sauteed spinach, mushrooms, kashkaval cheese and potato. The shepherd’s pie-inspired Goblin King pierogi is stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, onions, peas, carrots, cheddar cheese and a red sauce. The Eastern Market business is also selling Hunky Dory chicken and dumpling soup. Items are sold frozen at the storefront or online. Get them hot and ready to eat on Saturdays for carryout. 1429 Gratiot, Suite 109, Detroit. Pietrzykpierogi.com. Pietrzyk Pierogi will also pop up at Urbanrest Brewing, 2615 Wolcott in Ferndale, the evening of Jan. 26 with the Bowie-inspired menu.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO