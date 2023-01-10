Read full article on original website
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
The Whitney restaurant in Detroit closes temporarily for improvements, menu changes
Midtown’s Whitney restaurant is taking a break. The historic restaurant inside the 119-year-old mansion on Woodward is closed through Wednesday to undergo kitchen improvements after a busy holiday and “year of solid business growth.” The restaurant will get a “stem to stern polishing and shining,” according to a news release.
Detroit News
Dining calendar: Upcoming pop-up events, wine dinners and more
David Bowie-inspired menu at Pietrzyk Pierogi: Celebrate legendary rock star David Bowie’s birthday all month at Detroit’s Pietrzyk Pierogi with a themed menu. The Life on Mushrooms pierogi have sauteed spinach, mushrooms, kashkaval cheese and potato. The shepherd’s pie-inspired Goblin King pierogi is stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, onions, peas, carrots, cheddar cheese and a red sauce. The Eastern Market business is also selling Hunky Dory chicken and dumpling soup. Items are sold frozen at the storefront or online. Get them hot and ready to eat on Saturdays for carryout. 1429 Gratiot, Suite 109, Detroit. Pietrzykpierogi.com. Pietrzyk Pierogi will also pop up at Urbanrest Brewing, 2615 Wolcott in Ferndale, the evening of Jan. 26 with the Bowie-inspired menu.
Hayrides, sleigh rides and Van Gogh: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
Even though cold weather is in the forecast, many are preparing for the warmer months, with shows dedicated to boating and fishing in metro Detroit this weekend. There's also a 40-foot dinosaur skeleton on display at Cranbrook, and hayrides and sleigh rides offered at Kensington. Progressive Detroit Boat Show. Hundreds...
1051thebounce.com
Shannon’s Scoop: Detroit’s First MetroPark, 50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Dre Catalog Deal
In today’s Shannon’s Scoop les chop it up about Detroit’s first MetroPark, 50 Cent apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion, & Dr. Dre’s catalog deal!. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of Starz... Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of Starz...
Sixth-graders play on dance poles at Detroit club, suburban school freaks out
Everybody needs to chill
Icewear Vezzo will perform at inaugural cannabis awards ceremony in Detroit
The Weed Bar Award Show will recognize brands, retailers, and organizations positively impacting the cannabis community
Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit
If you’re looking for exciting new food trends in Detroit, chances are you won’t find them in a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant. Across the metro area, chefs are fully embracing their independence and creativity through carefully planned pop-ups. Appearing at local bars, cafes, and festivals, these must-try culinary experiences showcase each chef’s background, talents, and passions. […] The post Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Eater
A Look Inside Hazel Park’s New Key West-Inspired Beach Bar
After more than a year of fixing up and more than a dozen years of dreaming, Eastern Palace Club in Hazel Park will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, January 17 — fittingly enough on National Bootlegger’s Day. The beach-themed bar features a wide selection of beer and wine, non-alcoholic cocktails, an emphasis on tequila and rum selections, and simple warm-weather cocktails like rum runners and frozen margaritas.
Detroiters to see up to 20% increase in property values, Duggan announces
Detroit's residential properties saw an average value increase of 20% in the last year, marking the sixth year of rising values, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Friday. Notices of property assessment changes will be mailed beginning Jan. 17 to more than 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners. The notices are not tax bills, Duggan said. Actual bills will be mailed in June and November from the city's treasury office. Property owners are advised to look...
michiganchronicle.com
The Charles H. Wright Museum and All That Jazz
These days, there’s a bit of jazz in the air at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, or better said, a bit of jazz on the walls at The Wright. One of the world’s oldest independent African American museums, The Wright proudly presents two riveting jazz exhibits running through Black History Month (Feb.28, 2023).
wdet.org
Pepper Spray Project provides free resources to keep Detroiters safe
Did you know that if you walk into The Painted Lady lounge in Hamtramck or PizzaPlex in southwest Detroit and ask for pepper spray, they will give it to you for free? It’s part of a larger bar safety program that two bartenders-turned-activists have started. It’s called the Pepper...
Lawsuit: Stolen Van Gogh painting on display at Detroit Institute of Arts
As the Detroit Institute of Arts’ wildly successful “Van Gogh in America” exhibition approaches its closing date of Jan. 22, a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that a stolen painting is on display in the museum as part of the show. The lawsuit filed in Detroit federal court claims Brazilian art collector Gustavo Soter purchased “Une Liseuse De Romans” — also known as “The Novel Reader” — for $3.7 million in 2017, and Soter estimates that its value...
Detroit News
Milano Bakery's Cafe to close temporarily
Beloved Eastern Market business Milano Bakery and Cafe let customers know the cafe side of the business would be closed temporarily, and to watch for a reopening date on social media. The cafe, which sells sandwiches, salads and homemade soups, is known to close periodically. Last summer it paused service...
Ultimate Fishing Show coming to metro Detroit
One of the largest fishing shows is docking in Michigan. The Ultimate Fishing Show-Detroit is coming to Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi starting Thursday for a fishing extravaganza. It's where folks can learn everything from how to clean a fish (and maybe even take some home on ice if you're lucky), see how much Grandpa's old tackle is worth and even hear of a few secrets to landing a trophy haul. ...
As wave of tenant activism surges across the country, a Detroit coalition calls for ‘right to renew’ leases
‘Since COVID started, the housing crisis in Detroit has deepened’ one activist says
Punknews.org
Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Drug Church, Gel, more to play Tied Down Detroit
Hardcore festival Tied Down Detroit have announced their lineup for this year. Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Negative Approach, Drain, Lil Ugly Mane, Never Ending Game, Drug Church, God’s Hate, Harms Way, Incendiary, Buggin, Deadbody, End It, Gag, Gel, Grid Iron, King Nine, Magnitude, Pain of Truth, Raw Brigade, Spy, True Love, Warfare, Cosmic Joke, Ends of Sanity, Holy My Own, Ante Up, Bitter Truth, D-Bloc, Doubt It!, and Moral Pollution will all be playing. The festival will take place at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, Michigan on June 3 & 4.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Woman captured on video trashing gas station in Detroit -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Wild video shows woman trashing recently renovated Detroit gas station. A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac hosts first Winter Festival
Pontiac’s Winter Festival is Saturday. “I can’t say it’s the first time the city has had a Winter Fest, but it’s the first one the city is hosting in the city hall parking lot,” said Tanesha Taylor, the city’s parks and recreation director. “I’m super excited to see our community have something that’s all about community, family and fun.”
