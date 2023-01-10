Read full article on original website
Bangor officials discuss distribution of pandemic relief funds
BANGOR, Maine — This week, Bangor city councilors and other officials began outlining the framework of how the city should spend its more than $20 million in pandemic relief funds. The federal funds were granted to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Bangor City Councilor Clare...
Ellsworth American
Lamoine forms Facilities and Infrastructure Committee
LAMOINE — A new committee has been formed to address the needed improvement and expansion of municipal buildings in Lamoine. The Facilities and Infrastructure Committee will be looking into building solutions that meet the need for more space that the Lamoine Consolidated School and the Lamoine Volunteer Fire Department share.
Ellsworth American
Food pantry expands hours
CHERRYFIELD — To meet an increased need, the Maine Seacoast Mission’s Food Pantry in Cherryfield will expand its hours to be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pantry has changed over the years to make it more user-friendly and welcoming to help instill...
Ellsworth American
Sorrento forms road committee
SORRENTO — A new road committee was formed by the town of Sorrento at the Dec. 21 Select Board meeting. Select Board member Jon Mickel suggested the establishment of the committee to help resolve some of the issues and confusion surrounding road ownership in the town. Sorrento has several...
Ellsworth American
TC Gravel quarry application frozen
FRANKLIN — The Planning Board voted at its Jan. 5 meeting to postpone any action on the application for a gravel quarry in Franklin by TC Gravel. This postponement will be in effect until the town’s quarry moratorium either expires or is repealed. On Nov. 8, residents of...
Ellsworth American
Kneisel Hall appoints new executive director
BLUE HILL — Kneisel Hall has appointed a former year-round Blue Hill resident, Meredith Amado, as its new executive director. Amado has served as a board member for the Friends of the Blue Hill Library and Bagaduce Music and most recently was the program manager of Bagaduce Music. In...
Downtown Bangor to see new businesses replace empty storefronts
BANGOR, Maine — After multiple stores closed their doors in downtown Bangor, the area's economy will soon see a shift as new businesses head to replace empty storefronts. Downtown Bangor Partnership Executive Director Betsy Lundy said although the shift is sudden, it's understandable after many business owners went through the stress of running a business during the pandemic.
Here is Actually What’s Going into the Old Kmart in Bangor
Kmart has been gone from Bangor since April 2017. That was when The Quirk family’s real estate company QV Realty Trust bought the Kmart building and property. At the time the report was that the site was bought for future development. Since then, the Kmart store has been vacant,...
Mei Mei Is the SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week
Do you have any room in your home and heart for Mei Mei?. Mei Mei is a 3-year-old pit bull terrier. She has a tuxedo-type coat pattern with a black base and white markings on her face and chest. She came to the SPCA of Hancock County at the end of December from the stray holding facility.
foxbangor.com
Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure
BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
mainepublic.org
Maine could be eligible for federal aid after winter storm damage tops $2.4 million
Seven Maine counties could soon be eligible for millions in federal funding to assist them with damage from last month's storm. Vanessa Corson, the public information director for the Maine Emergency Management Agency, says that the state appears to have experienced more than $2.4 million in damages, according to numbers reported by regional emergency agencies. That's the federal threshold needed to be eligible for federal assistance.
SAVING LIVES: Maine Fire Department Receives State-Of-The-Art Automatic CPR Machine
It's one of the most demanding, underpaid and necessary job out there- being a first responder. Most people, myself included, will never understand the true intestinal fortitude it takes to be an EMT, paramedic, firefighter or police officer (or one of many other first responder positions). So when they receive anything that makes their job even the slightest bit easier, I think it's a big deal.
Rising egg prices cause concern for Maine bakeries
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Eggs are an essential ingredient for anyone in the food business, and as the price of eggs keeps increasing, some Maine bakeries are facing a predicament. The average price of eggs increased 49.1% in November compared to the year prior, according to the Consumer Price Index.
newscentermaine.com
Three police shootings ruled justified by Maine attorney general
The first happened in Lewiston in August 2019. The second took place in Limerick in December 2019. And the third took place in Newport in July 2022.
Ellsworth American
Daniel Albert Nickerson
Daniel Albert Nickerson passed away in the steadfast and loving presence of his family on Dec. 26, 2022. Born on July 8, 1974, to Albert and Rena Nickerson, Dan grew up in Ellsworth, attending the Knowlton and Moore schools before graduating from Ellsworth High School. His professional career took him from an entry level position up to department manager at Walmart, where he made several good friends, enjoying an active social circle amongst his co-workers.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish
Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
Maine Man Sentenced for a String of 8 Bangor Burglaries
A Maine man is going to prison after a burglary spree in Bangor that involved eight businesses. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to all counts of burglary, theft, and drug possession during his trial at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison, with all but 2 1/2 years suspended. He will also serve two years probation and is ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. That's a third of the value of the items he stole, but most of the damages were paid by insurance.
Ellsworth American
Fire claims Surry garage
SURRY — Fire of unknown origin destroyed a detached garage at a Toddy Pond Road residence Friday morning, the Surry fire chief reported. “It’s likely to be undetermined due to the extent of the damage,” said Fire Chief Bryan McClellan.
wabi.tv
Maine Air National Guard leader reacts to new COVID-19 vaccine rules
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Leaders of the Maine National Guard say they’re waiting on more guidance after the Department of Defense dropped the COVID-19 vaccine mandate this week. On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin officially rescinded the rule that required troops to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This comes...
