Jalopnik
Saudi Arabia Wants to Become the Center of the Formula 1 Universe
Saudi Arabia could become the next home for at least two Formula 1 teams, McLaren and Aston Martin. For the last half-century, the United Kingdom has been the center of the Formula 1 universe — seven of F1’s ten current teams are based in the UK. Those teams serve as regional pillars for over 4,000 racing and engineering suppliers, in a region commonly referred to as Motorsport Valley. Now, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hopes to create its own Motorsport Valley as it diversifies its economy.
Jalopnik
Cosworth Reveals Sim Racing Version of IndyCar Steering Wheel
The best part of sim racing is the opportunity to get a taste of what real-world racing drivers experience. The same tracks, the same cars and similar rules are available to anyone across a variety of games and services. However, the equipment you use at home is usually a far cry from the steering wheels and pedal boxes used in racing cars. However, one of the most established engineering firms in motorsport is bringing one of its most prolific products to sim racers.
Jalopnik
How Ken Block's First 'Gymkhana' Video Came to Be
Ken Block’s first Gymkhana video is a short, raw, and fascinating piece of action film, a now-historic item that created the multi-million-dollar Gymkhana universe back in 2008. To commemorate Block’s life and achievements, I spoke to Matt Martelli, the producer behind the first Gymkhana and a friend of Block’s for decades, to understand how this influential series came to be. Just over four minutes long, the first Gymkhana video changed car culture. The video is nearly 15 years old, but it’s just as powerful today as it was on its debut.
Jalopnik
Cadillac Unveils its New V-LMDh Prototype Liveries Ahead of the Rolex 24
It is less than a month away from the competitive debut of IMSA’s next-generation GTP sports prototype category. The Rolex 24 at Daytona will see several brand-new race cars take to the legendary speedway’s 3.56-mile road course, including the Cadillac V-LMDh. Three Cadillacs will attempt to win overall honors at the 24-hour race at the end of January. Much is already known about the program, like the teams operating the prototypes and their drivers. However, it wasn’t precisely known what the cars would look like in race trim.
Jalopnik
The Death of the SUV is Coming, Says Citroën's CEO
The entire universe may be clamoring for SUVs right now, but Citroën’s CEO Vincent Cobée thinks that trend will soon be a relic of the past. “The world of SUVs is done,” he told Auto Express. That being said, he admitted that there really aren’t any numbers backing up his feeling.
Jalopnik
Porsche Is Reportedly Warming Up to the Idea of Google in its Cars
Porsche may turn to Google to provide the backbone for its infotainment software in future models, Reuters reported Thursday citing a source with knowledge of the German manufacturer’s plans. Up until now, the Stuttgart-based sports car maker has collaborated with the Volkswagen Group’s Cariad unit for software development, but...
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Now the U.S. Luxury Sales King
2022 may not have been the best year ever for Tesla. Vehicle demand began to stagnate globally, supply chain issues were abundant and the automaker’s stock tumbled over 60 percent. But not all is lost for the Austin, TX-based company. A new report shows that Tesla has just dethroned BMW as the U.S. luxury sales king — a distinction the German brand held for the past three years. It’s also the first time in nearly 25 years that an American brand led American luxury sales.
Jalopnik
Jimmie Johnson Announces Petty GMS Rebrand and His New Car Number
Last November, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson announced that he had bought a stake in the Petty GMS team and was returning to compete part-time in stock car racing’s most famous championship. Johnson joined the team’s existing leadership duo of Allegiant Air CEO Maury Gallagher and seven-time champion Richard Petty. This morning on NBC’s Today, Johnson unveiled the new identity of Petty GMS as well as his new car number.
Jalopnik
I Want an Affordable Luxury Car for Around $15,000! What Should I Buy?
Andy is in the auto salvage business and his fleet of cars is made up of the values that he comes across in his job. His wife has a 2007 Mazda5 and he wants to get her something nicer with some luxury features. However, he still has a modest budget of about $15,000 what car should he buy?
Jalopnik
The 2024 F-Type 75 Will House Jaguar’s Final V8
Cheerio then! The British automaker sends off the internal combustion engine with style before the brand goes all-electric.
Jalopnik
Electric Vehicle Sales May Slow Down This Year
The rapid growth of electric vehicle sales in around the globe may begin to slow down in 2023, EV maker Lucid beat its production targets even though it struggled to deliver cars, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is doubling down in court over his “funding secured” tweet. All these stories and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, January 13, 2023.
Jalopnik
At $6,000, Is This 1988 Audi 5000 Turbo Quattro a Five-Cylinder Phenom?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Audi comes from the unfortunate era when the German company was unfairly saddled with claims of “unintended acceleration.” While that was proven to be pure bunk, could this well-equipped survivor still race into our hearts?. Living with anything “built for show”...
Jalopnik
Five Possible ‘Drive To Survive’ Storylines in the Upcoming Fifth Season on Netflix
It’s a big day, the trailer for the new series of Drive to Survive is here, along with the news that we’ll get to enjoy every new episode on February 24. How exciting. When it airs on Netflix next month, the new series promises the same high-octane action, behind the scenes drama and lovable characters that each season of the fly-on-the-wall documentary has brought race fans since it first aired in 2019.
Jalopnik
Lexus Built an Electric SUV For the Race Track
If there’s one thing hotter than electric pickups right now, it’s electric SUVs. Every automaker out there is clamoring to come up with one that you actually want to buy so they can start edging towards their eco-minded targets. But how do you make your electric blob stand out from all the other electric blobs? Well, if you’re Lexus, you make it ready for the one place everyone takes their SUVs: the race track.
Jalopnik
The Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Is the Smallest, Big SUV Around
Suzuki unveiled the highly anticipated Jimny 5-Door at the Auto Expo 2023 in India, along with a few other SUVs and an EV concept called the eVX. Clearly, Suzuki is living its best life outside of the U.S., the land of trucks and SUVs. It’s ironic that the Jimny has become the kind of vehicle that appeals to Americans, but like the previous Jimny 3-Door, the bigger model is unlikely to come to the U.S.
Jalopnik
Mercedes Is Dropping Its EQ Branding: Report
Mercedes looks to be ditching its EQ branding, investors want Elon Musk to stand trial in San Fransisco, and Beijing may tamp down Tesla’s Shanghai expansion plans. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, January 12, 2023. 1st Gear: Mercedes Is Reportedly Losing Its EQ Branding...
Jalopnik
What’s the Worst Luxury Car Money Can Buy?
There was muted excitement in the office this week as we apparently had a new king of luxury cars here in the U.S., which swanky German automaker was on top form today? Well, it turned out not to be Mercedes or BMW or anyone else like that. Instead, it was America’s own Tesla.
Jalopnik
Toyota's Hydrogen, Battery-Powered AE86 Concepts Give Us Hope For the Future
It’s easy to get fatigued by alternative-energy restomods. The thought of taking a beloved enthusiast car and transforming it to ensure continued enjoyment for hundreds of more miles is very enticing, but also very unattainable. That’s why I find cars like the AE86 H2 and EV concepts that Toyota just revealed for the Tokyo Auto Salon so bittersweet. There’s a silver lining to these experiments though: you might just be able to drive them one day.
Jalopnik
Dealer Sues VW Because New Dealer 20 Miles Away Is Too 'Close'
This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but dealerships are fairly territorial. It’s one of the reasons dealership franchise ownership can be a messy experience. It’s also a reason why you rarely see the same brand dealer in town, but perhaps a town over. Too close, and you’ll be in for a fight, like the dealer suing Volkswagen over a new dealer getting licensed, just 20 miles away, Automotive News reports.
Jalopnik
Renault Calls Out Shakira After She Disparaged the Twingo
Renault has come to the defense of the Twingo after singer Shakira unfavorably compared the compact to a Ferrari in her new diss track aimed at her former partner, Gerard Piqué. Shakira and Piqué had been together for more than a decade and have two children, but their relationship ended last year and Piqué was rumored to have been cheating with a much younger woman.
