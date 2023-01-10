ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson: Cowboys' Dan Quinn an 'Amazing Soul,' Touts Payton & Harbaugh

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSr6Y_0k9aie7X00

"Dan Quinn, I know him personally. He's an amazing coach ... an amazing person, an amazing soul, great leader." - Broncos QB Russell Wilson, touting the Cowboys defensive coordinator as a candidate to take over in Denver.

FRISCO - Russell Wilson is touting Dan Quinn as an "amazing soul'' as the Denver Broncos QB offers his thoughts on the team's search for a head coach.

"Dan Quinn, I know him personally,'' Wilson said, via the Denver Gazette . "He's an amazing coach ... an amazing person, an amazing soul, great leader."

The Broncos have amassed a list of at least six candidates, with former Saints coach Sean Payton, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and the Cowboys defensive coordinator Quinn seemingly atop the group .

Also involved: Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Wilson - coming off an awful season after having engineered his way out of Seattle in a blockbuster trade - worked with Quinn when both were with the Super Bowl Seahawks. How much is Wilson's tie with a candidate a factor in what Denver does to replace the fired Nathaniel Hackett, who beat out Quinn for this job a year ago? That is not known. But how much will the next coach be charged with "fixing'' Wilson?

That can mean everything.

That might be one reason Payton is considered the top candidate here, though he will have his choice once all the openings settle themselves. Harbaugh, after insisting he was staying at Michigan, on Monday visited with Broncos ownership.

Said Wilson on Payton: "He's one of the world's best ... and just the wizardry that you would have on the field was just magnificent.''

Said Wilson on Harbaugh: "I don't know him personally as much as well but obviously, he's a great coach, he's done a lot of winning, too."

What is the response from Quinn to all of this, and to the request to interview the Broncos submitted to Dallas this week?

"Anybody asks you, you're flattered, ..." said Quinn, working right now to prep the Cowboys for a playoff-opener at Tampa Bay . "So just right where my feet are and enjoying, and then we're gonna (have) a kick-ass week.''

Soon after, though, the Broncos are going to make decisions on who can kick-start Wilson and Denver back in the right direction. And Quinn will be involved in that process.

