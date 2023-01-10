ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WISH-TV

ISP: Man dies from homicide on I-65 at County Line Road

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police ruled a man’s death as homicide on I-65 at County Line Road in Greenwood Wednesday. According to Indiana State Police, at approximately 6:26 p.m., first responders were called to the area of I-65 and County Line Road in Greenwood for reports of a person shot.
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

ISP continues to investigate a fatal road rage incident

GREENWOOD – Indiana State Police Detectives continue to actively investigate and are currently following leads, speaking to witnesses who have come forward, and examining evidence found at the crime scene of a road rage incident that led to gunfire on I-65. At this point in the investigation, detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan-style car with dark-tinted windows.
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Man killed on County Line Road in Greenwood

One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 12, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening...
GREENWOOD, IN
wbiw.com

Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer

INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37

JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police seeks recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors

SEYMOUR – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent-scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Washington man arrested on child molestation charges

SALEM – Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of child molestation after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case...
SALEM, IN
wbiw.com

Taking truck without permission lands Bedford man in jail

BEDFORD – A Bedford man is facing charges of criminal trespass and auto theft after Bedford Police officers responded to an incident in the 1000 block of 5th Street on Sunday. When police arrived a woman reported her dark gray 2011 Ford Escape had been stolen. She told police...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Danny Halter, 41, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff Department on a probation violation and writ of attachment. Bond was set at $2,000. Jeremy Hunt, 34, was arrested on two counts of sex offender registration violations. Bond was set at $5,000. Travis Graber, 50, was arrested for operating a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

ISP arrest Greene County man on number of charges

A Greene County man is facing charges out of Sullivan County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police arrested 66-year-old Barry St. John of Linton. His charges stem from a traffic stop that happened just before 10 pm on Tuesday near County Road 890 South near County Road 600 East.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Twenty-two pounds of cocaine discovered during a traffic stop

HENDRICKS CO. – On January 12, at approximately 3:50 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a semi-tractor trailer for a motor carrier inspection on Interstate 70 near the fifty-nine-mile marker. The driver was identified as Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, Texas. During the course of the inspection and conversation...
PLAINFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Lane closures set for January 17 on I-69 in Monroe County

MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation crews plan to implement single-lane closures on northbound and southbound I-69 on Tuesday, January 17 to make guardrail repairs. Work is planned between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 in northern Monroe County near the Morgan County line. Crews will be...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Darrin R. Zaragoza

Darrin R. Zaragoza age 54 of Bedford passed away at 2:57 p.m. on January 6, 2023, at IU Health in Bedford. He was born in Bedford on December 3, 1968, to Lula Mae Roll. Darrin married Beth Baker Zaragoza in Bloomington on October 1, 2004, and she survives. Survivors include...
BEDFORD, IN
wdrb.com

2 arrested on drug charges after overdose death in Washington County, ISP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were arrested on multiple drug-related charges after a woman died Wednesday in Washington County, Indiana State Police said. ISP responded Tuesday night to a drug overdose on State Road 39 in Washington County. Police found 33-year-old Alice Dyan Cook of Scottsburg and tried CPR. She was taken to Scott County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN

