4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
In 2014, a teen mom planned to attend an NYE party at the home of her secret married boyfriend. She was never seen again
4 Great Burgers in Indiana
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw State
WISH-TV
ISP: Man dies from homicide on I-65 at County Line Road
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police ruled a man’s death as homicide on I-65 at County Line Road in Greenwood Wednesday. According to Indiana State Police, at approximately 6:26 p.m., first responders were called to the area of I-65 and County Line Road in Greenwood for reports of a person shot.
Bedford woman killed in crash involving semi loaded with cement clinker
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bedford woman was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a semi in Lawrence County. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37 just before 3 p.m. Police said a fully loaded semi carrying cement clinker was northbound […]
wbiw.com
ISP continues to investigate a fatal road rage incident
GREENWOOD – Indiana State Police Detectives continue to actively investigate and are currently following leads, speaking to witnesses who have come forward, and examining evidence found at the crime scene of a road rage incident that led to gunfire on I-65. At this point in the investigation, detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan-style car with dark-tinted windows.
Fox 59
Man killed on County Line Road in Greenwood
One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 12, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman killed in accident on State Road 37, northbound State Road 37 is still blocked while crews work to remove the semi
JUDAH – On Wednesday, January 11th, at approximately 2:59 p.m., the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received, and responded to, a report of a serious crash at the intersection of State 37 and Old State 37 in Judah. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two vehicles were involved in the...
1 dead after van shot while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Ind. — One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the area of County Line Road and Interstate 65. State police said an unidentified shooter fired upon the white work van […]
wbiw.com
Kenton Crews joins District 5 as a conservation officer
INDIANA – Kenton Crews has joined the Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 covers Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Crews will be assigned to Parke County. A Spencer County native, Crews graduated from...
wbiw.com
Semi overturns on State Road 37, traffic being diverted to Old State Road 37
JUDAH – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a serious crash at the intersection of State Road 37 and Old State Road 37. All northbound traffic is being diverted onto Old State Road 37 while investigators conduct their business. The accident was reported at 3 p.m. Indiana...
wbiw.com
Overnight chase ends with three arrests, stolen handgun recovered
KNOX CO. – This morning at approximately 1:07 a.m., Indiana State Trooper Hurley was patrolling US 41 near Decker when he observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed. Trooper Hurley activated his radar and clocked the 2021 Kia at 79 mph in the 60 mph zone.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police seeks recruits for Motor Carrier Inspectors
SEYMOUR – The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent-scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana. Trainees must complete the...
wbiw.com
Woman facing attempted murder charge after Bloomington Transit bus stabbing
BLOOMINGTON – Wednesday, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to a report of an assault that had just occurred on a Bloomington Transit bus. The assault reportedly occurred when the bus stopped at the intersection of West 4th Street and the B-Line Trail. A...
wbiw.com
Washington man arrested on child molestation charges
SALEM – Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police Detectives arrested a 39-year-old Washington County man on multiple felony counts of child molestation after a month-long investigation. The investigation began on December 8, 2022, when the allegations were first reported to the Salem Police Department. After the initial report, the case...
wbiw.com
Taking truck without permission lands Bedford man in jail
BEDFORD – A Bedford man is facing charges of criminal trespass and auto theft after Bedford Police officers responded to an incident in the 1000 block of 5th Street on Sunday. When police arrived a woman reported her dark gray 2011 Ford Escape had been stolen. She told police...
wbiw.com
Arrest made after witnesses spot man slashing tires in a parking lot
BEDFORD – A man was arrested after Bedford Police officers were summoned to the 2000 block of Industrial Park Drive on Tuesday, because of a report stating a male was slashing tires in a parking lot, according to a probable cause affidavit. When police arrived at 1:04 p.m., they...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Danny Halter, 41, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff Department on a probation violation and writ of attachment. Bond was set at $2,000. Jeremy Hunt, 34, was arrested on two counts of sex offender registration violations. Bond was set at $5,000. Travis Graber, 50, was arrested for operating a...
vincennespbs.org
ISP arrest Greene County man on number of charges
A Greene County man is facing charges out of Sullivan County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police arrested 66-year-old Barry St. John of Linton. His charges stem from a traffic stop that happened just before 10 pm on Tuesday near County Road 890 South near County Road 600 East.
wbiw.com
Twenty-two pounds of cocaine discovered during a traffic stop
HENDRICKS CO. – On January 12, at approximately 3:50 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a semi-tractor trailer for a motor carrier inspection on Interstate 70 near the fifty-nine-mile marker. The driver was identified as Jorge Bucio, 37, of Weatherford, Texas. During the course of the inspection and conversation...
wbiw.com
Lane closures set for January 17 on I-69 in Monroe County
MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation crews plan to implement single-lane closures on northbound and southbound I-69 on Tuesday, January 17 to make guardrail repairs. Work is planned between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 in northern Monroe County near the Morgan County line. Crews will be...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Darrin R. Zaragoza
Darrin R. Zaragoza age 54 of Bedford passed away at 2:57 p.m. on January 6, 2023, at IU Health in Bedford. He was born in Bedford on December 3, 1968, to Lula Mae Roll. Darrin married Beth Baker Zaragoza in Bloomington on October 1, 2004, and she survives. Survivors include...
wdrb.com
2 arrested on drug charges after overdose death in Washington County, ISP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were arrested on multiple drug-related charges after a woman died Wednesday in Washington County, Indiana State Police said. ISP responded Tuesday night to a drug overdose on State Road 39 in Washington County. Police found 33-year-old Alice Dyan Cook of Scottsburg and tried CPR. She was taken to Scott County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
