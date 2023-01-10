BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates has dismissed all charges against Keith Davis, Jr. “I understand that I spoke about this case on the campaign trail while running for this office, and that is why I removed myself from the review process and requested Deputy State’s Attorney Thomas Donnelly to conduct it,” said State’s Attorney Bates in a statement. “Deputy Donnelly has reviewed all the pertinent information, analyzed the law, and concluded that we should not continue this prosecution. Today’s dismissal is about the prosecutorial missteps of my predecessor in her pursuit of a conviction at all costs. As State’s Attorney, I have a duty to ensure justice for all, not just the victim but also the accused.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO