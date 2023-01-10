ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Man cut with knife during altercation in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was cut during an altercation on Thursday evening. At approximately 11:30PM, officers responded to the unit block of West Street for a reported stabbing that occurred earlier in the evening. The victim advised that he was cut with a...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

New speed cameras in Baltimore City school zones go into effect Jan. 24th

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced that new automated speed enforcement locations will soon be in effect. Baltimore City Department of Transportation officials say it is part of the City’s Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System. The speed camera monitoring system will detect vehicles that...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested in Atlanta in connection with killing of Baltimore MTA bus driver

(WBFF) — A man was arrested in Atlanta in connection to a South Baltimore homicide, police say. According to police, on October 18, 2022, Southern District patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard for a reported shooting. Once there, officers located 40-year-old Elaine Jackson suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

foxbaltimore.com

New crackdown on squeegee kids now in effect in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's new crackdown aimed at removing squeegee kids from city intersections went into effect on Tuesday. The crackdown turns six of the city's highly traveled intersections into 'no squeegee zones.'. However, at Pratt and President Streets Tuesday night, at least five squeegee kids were still clearing...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City State's Attorney dismisses all charges against Keith Davis, Jr.

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates has dismissed all charges against Keith Davis, Jr. “I understand that I spoke about this case on the campaign trail while running for this office, and that is why I removed myself from the review process and requested Deputy State’s Attorney Thomas Donnelly to conduct it,” said State’s Attorney Bates in a statement. “Deputy Donnelly has reviewed all the pertinent information, analyzed the law, and concluded that we should not continue this prosecution. Today’s dismissal is about the prosecutorial missteps of my predecessor in her pursuit of a conviction at all costs. As State’s Attorney, I have a duty to ensure justice for all, not just the victim but also the accused.”
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

37-year-old man shot and killed in south Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 37-year-old man died from a shooting in south Baltimore on Friday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Stoll Street. When officers arrived at the scene, police said...
BALTIMORE, MD

