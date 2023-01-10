Read full article on original website
Police try to deter teens as social media hints at possible problem at White Marsh Mall
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County residents can expect to see more officers out this weekend, the Department said Friday. “You will see an increased police presence, no doubt,” said Colonel Joseph Conger, Chief of the Department’s Operations Bureau. Conger said the increased police presence will...
FOX45 News captured squeegee kids hustling drivers for money four days after ban
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four days after the city declared six highly traveled roadways "no squeegee zones," squeegee kids are still there. At Pratt and President Streets, FOX45 News captured squeegee kids hustling drivers for money every day since the zones went into effect. "I don't want to see it...
Apparent barricade situation underway in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are blocking off roads in northwest Baltimore because of an apparent barricade situation. Police can be seen blocking off streets near Chatham Road. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
Baltimore County police react to call for chaos at White Marsh Mall Saturday
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County police are reacting to a "call for chaos." Organizers are telling participants to meet at White Marsh Mall this weekend. Shoppers at the mall Thursday were speaking out about the threat of pending mayhem at the mall. "It's uncalled for, you know. The (police)...
Man cut with knife during altercation in Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was cut during an altercation on Thursday evening. At approximately 11:30PM, officers responded to the unit block of West Street for a reported stabbing that occurred earlier in the evening. The victim advised that he was cut with a...
Squeegee Kids return to intersections ignoring ban in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the second day, squeegee kids were hustling drivers in the city's new "no squeegee zones." The intersection at Pratt and President Streets was buzzing after signs were posted banning squeegee kids. It's one of the city's six new zones which are part of the city's...
New speed cameras in Baltimore City school zones go into effect Jan. 24th
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced that new automated speed enforcement locations will soon be in effect. Baltimore City Department of Transportation officials say it is part of the City’s Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System. The speed camera monitoring system will detect vehicles that...
Baltimore shooting turns homicide; victim died the next day, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a shooting from earlier this week has now turned into a homicide investigation after the man who was shot died the next day. The shooting happened on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue just before 10:45 p.m.
Man arrested in Atlanta in connection with killing of Baltimore MTA bus driver
(WBFF) — A man was arrested in Atlanta in connection to a South Baltimore homicide, police say. According to police, on October 18, 2022, Southern District patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard for a reported shooting. Once there, officers located 40-year-old Elaine Jackson suffering from...
Police: Help identify a man and woman who vandalized the Harriet Tubman statue
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — The Annapolis Police Department needs your help identifying a man and a woman who vandalized the Harriet Tubman statue in Annapolis. The statue is at the Banneker-Douglass Museum at 84 Franklin Street, police said. Police said the pair vandalized the statue on December 17, 2022.
20ft by 30ft banner will soon display names of all 2022 Baltimore homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 333 homicides were tallied in Baltimore City last year and soon those names will all be visible in one place. “These people didn’t just die in Baltimore City -- they were killed in Baltimore City,” said Marcus Strider Dent, the Regional Director for Guardian Angels, a community service and crime watch group.
2 children, 6 and 9 years old, shot coming home from school on DC Metrobus, police say
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — A 9-year-old and a 6-year-old were shot getting off a Metrobus in northwest Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon on their way home from school, police said. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told WJLA that both children are conscious and breathing. MTPD said the children and...
Elderly man dies after assaulted by Baltimore hospital employee, now ruled a homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say an elderly man's death is now being ruled a homicide after he was injured by a hospital staff member in Baltimore in 2022,. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45PM, officers responded to the 5000 block of Frankford Road in Northeast Baltimore to investigate a reported aggravated assault.
BPD: Victim found in storage container on porch of West Baltimore vacant house identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has identified the homicide victim found in a storage container on the porch of a West Baltimore vacant home on Jan. 5th. The victim is 33-year-old Dustin Davis, police said. According to Davis's social media page he lived in Baltimore and was...
17-year-old grazed in the head by bullet, man killed in west Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 17-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet and a man was killed in a shooting that took place in the Saint Joseph's neighborhood of west Baltimore, according to the Baltimore City Police Department. At about 2:24 p.m., officers were sent to the unit...
Maryland Juvenile law is leading to lawlessness says Harford County Sheriff
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Juvenile Justice Reform Act, known previously as House Bill 459, does not allow anyone under 13 to be charged with certain crimes. As juvenile crime has plagued Baltimore City, it is also happening in Harford County. Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler says in January alone,...
Man arrested in Atlanta in connection to South Baltimore homicide
A man was arrested in Atlanta in connection to a South Baltimore homicide, police say. According to police, on October 18, 2022, Southern District patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard, for a reported shooting. Once there, officers located 40-year-old Elaine Jackson suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
New crackdown on squeegee kids now in effect in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's new crackdown aimed at removing squeegee kids from city intersections went into effect on Tuesday. The crackdown turns six of the city's highly traveled intersections into 'no squeegee zones.'. However, at Pratt and President Streets Tuesday night, at least five squeegee kids were still clearing...
Baltimore City State's Attorney dismisses all charges against Keith Davis, Jr.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates has dismissed all charges against Keith Davis, Jr. “I understand that I spoke about this case on the campaign trail while running for this office, and that is why I removed myself from the review process and requested Deputy State’s Attorney Thomas Donnelly to conduct it,” said State’s Attorney Bates in a statement. “Deputy Donnelly has reviewed all the pertinent information, analyzed the law, and concluded that we should not continue this prosecution. Today’s dismissal is about the prosecutorial missteps of my predecessor in her pursuit of a conviction at all costs. As State’s Attorney, I have a duty to ensure justice for all, not just the victim but also the accused.”
37-year-old man shot and killed in south Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 37-year-old man died from a shooting in south Baltimore on Friday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Stoll Street. When officers arrived at the scene, police said...
