As her opponent bounces on his toes and rehearses a series of opening moves, Madison East freshman wrestler Halana Lemke quietly stands still while waiting for her introduction, a neat ponytail falling behind her ear guards. Less than two minutes later, she drives the boy’s shoulders into the McPike Fieldhouse mat for a pin, claiming six points and sealing a team victory for East to keep the Purgolders undefeated in Big Eight Conference action this season.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO