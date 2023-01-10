ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens HC John Harbaugh has confidence that team can make playoff run

 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens’ 2022 regular season was one of plenty of ups and downs. They started out strong, was, were leading the AFC North for the first part of the year, but faltered after the bye week as inconsistencies popped up.

While speaking to the media, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked what makes him confident about his team making a playoff run. He mentioned multiple different things, saying that they have what it takes to win at this time of the year, when it matters.

“This team is what gives me confidence about going on a postseason run – everything about this team. This team has what it takes to win at this time of year, and that’s what matters. So, everything else kind of fades to the background – all the big-picture stuff. What comes to the foreground is doing what you have to do to win a game – win one game – in the most important time of the year and playing winning football for 60 minutes – playoff-winning football. So, that’s what we’ll be focusing on.”

The Ravens will need quarterback Lamar Jackson back if they want to have all of the makings of a Super Bowl contender. They have plenty of potential with the talent they’ve accumulated, and will need to get hot at the right time in order to achieve their goals.

