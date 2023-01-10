Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Centre Daily
Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... On face value, it didn't look good for Bryce Young, one of two former Alabama Crimson Tide players who have a chance to be selected first in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Centre Daily
Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris
The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
Centre Daily
Lions Ex Coach to Falcons as Defensive Coordinator?
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to find their next defensive coordinator, and while they will hold an extensive search, one potential candidate stands out from the pack. Jim Schwartz, could be the next defensive coordinator in Atlanta after veteran Dean Pees retired following a 50-year career. Schwartz, 56, is battle-tested...
Centre Daily
Report: Cardinals Request to Interview Brian Flores for HC
The Cardinals have reached out to the Steelers for permission to interview defensive assistant Brian Flores for their head coaching job, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Arizona entered the coaching market after firing Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week. He compiled a 28-37-1 record in four NFL seasons, going a career-worst 4–13 in 2022.
Centre Daily
Bears 2022 Final Report Card: A No-Win Situation
Bears running back David Montgomery tried summing up the season past in the locker room just after they finished 3-14. He came up with a rather succinct description of 2022. Montgomery didn't want to elaborate when asked. One word sufficed. The Bears will carry a franchise-record 10-game losing streak into...
Centre Daily
Broncos Way-Too-Early 3-Round Mock Draft
It's no secret how disappointing the 2022 season was for the Denver Broncos. A trendy pick as a playoff threat over the summer turned into one of the most embarrassing teams in franchise history as those expectations weren't met, with the team finishing the season with five wins and a top-five draft pick (which now belongs to Seattle).
Centre Daily
Panthers Submit Request to Interview DeMeco Ryans
The Carolina Panthers have submitted a request to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Panthers' fans got a first-hand look at what a DeMeco Ryans-coached defense could look like earlier this season. The 49ers' defense flies around the field...
Centre Daily
Cowboys to Super Bowl? Luka Makes ‘Easy’ Prediction
FRISCO - Luka Doncic has become a Dallas Cowboys fan - it's pretty much the law around these parts - and but he's new enough at this that his thoughts on "America’s Team'' in the NFL playoffs can be delivered without a history of bias and bitterness. “Super Bowl....
Centre Daily
49ers Getting Back Two Pivotal Starters for Playoff Matchup Against Seattle
Great news has emerged Thursday for the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan revealed that Dre Greenlaw and Aaron Banks will be active for their Wild Card playoff matchup against Seattle. Both players were out in the regular season finale versus Arizona as they each sustained an injury the week prior against the Raiders.
Centre Daily
Falcons Tyler Allgeier, Drake London Rookie Records Only ‘Starting Point’
While failing to use the term "rebuild", Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith acknowledged that his team is in a transition. Battling through salary cap struggles and setting a new identity, the transition spearheaded by Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot appears to be heading in the right direction - thanks in part to a pair of record-setting rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London.
Centre Daily
Ravens Without Lamar Jackson, But Healthier for Rematch with Bengals
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got a boost for their backfield after running back Gus Edwards cleared concussion protocol after taking a hard hit last week against Cincinnati. This means that both Edwards and. J.K. Dobbins will be available for the rematch with the Bengals in an AFC...
Centre Daily
Three Recent Panthers Draft Picks Find New Homes
DT Phil Hoskins ----> Kansas City Chiefs. Also known as "Big Snack", Phil Hoskins was drafted in the 7th round (232nd overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft. In two years with the team, Hoskins appeared in eight games and recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit, and a sack.
Centre Daily
Packers Will Keep Jones Through Contract Restructure
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst answered a serious question about running back Aaron Jones on Friday with one part honesty, one part humor. With Jones’ cap charge for the 2023 season set to soar to $20 million, would the Packers have to restructure...
Centre Daily
Lavonte David Sends Message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Teammates
The Buccaneers are set to square off with "America's Team" this upcoming Monday night in the wild card round of the NFC playoffs. Entering the season there was a lot of hope for this Bucs' team, however, the season has been more like a roller coaster rather than a steady mountain hike.
Centre Daily
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: How to Beat the Bills, Offseason Outlook, and More
Part 1 of the Super Wild-Card Weekend SI Fan All Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Alain, if the Dolphins were to beat the Bills Sunday, could you think of a sports upset of bigger proportions? Bigger scoring difference, the Bills/Dolphins game Sunday or the College National Championship between Georgia and TCU?
Centre Daily
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Named First-Team All-Pro
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has taken home another offseason honor, being named First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press. Fitzpatrick finished the season tied as the league-leader in interceptions with six, including a game-winning INT against the Ravens with the playoffs on the line in Week 17. His six picks also gave the Steelers defense as a whole the NFL’s interception title.
Centre Daily
Cowboys vs. Bucs Preview: LOOK Inside Practice at The Star
FRISCO - In the Wild Card round, the Dallas Cowboys hit the road for a date, and rematch, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady on Monday Night Football. Dallas looks to survive and advance in order to keep its quest for the franchise's first Super Bowl title in nearly 30 years still alive.
Centre Daily
Kalif Raymond Named to AP Second-Team All-Pro Squad
Kalif Raymond is a player that embodies what the Detroit Lions are seeking in the draft and via free agency. It was announced on Friday that the veteran wide receiver and punt returner was named to the 2022 Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro squad. Raymond, 28, was the sole member of...
