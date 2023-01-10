ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Colts’ 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris

The Indianapolis Colts enter the 2023 NFL offseason in need of a new head coach. Former Head Coach Frank Reich did an admirable job in his 4.5 years with the team, leading the Colts to a 40-33-1 record despite having to work with a new starting quarterback every season. Ultimately,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Lions Ex Coach to Falcons as Defensive Coordinator?

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to find their next defensive coordinator, and while they will hold an extensive search, one potential candidate stands out from the pack. Jim Schwartz, could be the next defensive coordinator in Atlanta after veteran Dean Pees retired following a 50-year career. Schwartz, 56, is battle-tested...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Report: Cardinals Request to Interview Brian Flores for HC

The Cardinals have reached out to the Steelers for permission to interview defensive assistant Brian Flores for their head coaching job, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Arizona entered the coaching market after firing Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week. He compiled a 28-37-1 record in four NFL seasons, going a career-worst 4–13 in 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
Centre Daily

Bears 2022 Final Report Card: A No-Win Situation

Bears running back David Montgomery tried summing up the season past in the locker room just after they finished 3-14. He came up with a rather succinct description of 2022. Montgomery didn't want to elaborate when asked. One word sufficed. The Bears will carry a franchise-record 10-game losing streak into...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Broncos Way-Too-Early 3-Round Mock Draft

It's no secret how disappointing the 2022 season was for the Denver Broncos. A trendy pick as a playoff threat over the summer turned into one of the most embarrassing teams in franchise history as those expectations weren't met, with the team finishing the season with five wins and a top-five draft pick (which now belongs to Seattle).
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Panthers Submit Request to Interview DeMeco Ryans

The Carolina Panthers have submitted a request to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports. Panthers' fans got a first-hand look at what a DeMeco Ryans-coached defense could look like earlier this season. The 49ers' defense flies around the field...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Cowboys to Super Bowl? Luka Makes ‘Easy’ Prediction

FRISCO - Luka Doncic has become a Dallas Cowboys fan - it's pretty much the law around these parts - and but he's new enough at this that his thoughts on "America’s Team'' in the NFL playoffs can be delivered without a history of bias and bitterness. “Super Bowl....
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

49ers Getting Back Two Pivotal Starters for Playoff Matchup Against Seattle

Great news has emerged Thursday for the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan revealed that Dre Greenlaw and Aaron Banks will be active for their Wild Card playoff matchup against Seattle. Both players were out in the regular season finale versus Arizona as they each sustained an injury the week prior against the Raiders.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Falcons Tyler Allgeier, Drake London Rookie Records Only ‘Starting Point’

While failing to use the term "rebuild", Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith acknowledged that his team is in a transition. Battling through salary cap struggles and setting a new identity, the transition spearheaded by Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot appears to be heading in the right direction - thanks in part to a pair of record-setting rookies in running back Tyler Allgeier and receiver Drake London.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Ravens Without Lamar Jackson, But Healthier for Rematch with Bengals

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got a boost for their backfield after running back Gus Edwards cleared concussion protocol after taking a hard hit last week against Cincinnati. This means that both Edwards and. J.K. Dobbins will be available for the rematch with the Bengals in an AFC...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Three Recent Panthers Draft Picks Find New Homes

DT Phil Hoskins ----> Kansas City Chiefs. Also known as "Big Snack", Phil Hoskins was drafted in the 7th round (232nd overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft. In two years with the team, Hoskins appeared in eight games and recorded six tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB hit, and a sack.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Centre Daily

Packers Will Keep Jones Through Contract Restructure

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst answered a serious question about running back Aaron Jones on Friday with one part honesty, one part humor. With Jones’ cap charge for the 2023 season set to soar to $20 million, would the Packers have to restructure...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Lavonte David Sends Message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Teammates

The Buccaneers are set to square off with "America's Team" this upcoming Monday night in the wild card round of the NFC playoffs. Entering the season there was a lot of hope for this Bucs' team, however, the season has been more like a roller coaster rather than a steady mountain hike.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Named First-Team All-Pro

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has taken home another offseason honor, being named First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press. Fitzpatrick finished the season tied as the league-leader in interceptions with six, including a game-winning INT against the Ravens with the playoffs on the line in Week 17. His six picks also gave the Steelers defense as a whole the NFL’s interception title.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Cowboys vs. Bucs Preview: LOOK Inside Practice at The Star

FRISCO - In the Wild Card round, the Dallas Cowboys hit the road for a date, and rematch, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady on Monday Night Football. Dallas looks to survive and advance in order to keep its quest for the franchise's first Super Bowl title in nearly 30 years still alive.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Kalif Raymond Named to AP Second-Team All-Pro Squad

Kalif Raymond is a player that embodies what the Detroit Lions are seeking in the draft and via free agency. It was announced on Friday that the veteran wide receiver and punt returner was named to the 2022 Associated Press Second-Team All-Pro squad. Raymond, 28, was the sole member of...
DETROIT, MI

