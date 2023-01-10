ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

14 People Died In California Flooding On 5-Year Anniversary of Montecito Mudslides (VIDEOS)

By Jenna Kelley
 3 days ago
It's been five years since 23 people were killed in the Montecito Mudslide on January 9, 2018. Now, the Southern California area is experiencing similarly dangerous weather with a death toll of at least 14 people.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

It's hitting Santa Barabara, Montecito, and is expected to reach Los Angeles. Residents from these areas were forced to evacuate.

Recently, a five-year-old boy was reportedly swept away as the vehicle he was in was overcome by water, according to BBC.

Actor Billy Baldwin shared a video from Santa Barbara, revealing the strong waters rushing through the creek.

Additionally, Ellen Degeneres was forced to evacuate in Montecito, and she took a video to show her view of the flooding happening.

"Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground, so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe, everyone," her caption reads.

Governor Gavin Newsom held a State of Emergency press conference on January 9, warning citizens to be safe and "hyper-vigilant."

A Federal Emergency Declaration was approved by President Joe Biden's office, giving the state full government support in relief efforts.

"There are still several days of severe winter weather ahead, and we need all Californians to be alert and heed the advice of emergency officials," Newsom said. "Thanks to the President signing off on our request for an emergency declaration, we are mobilizing all available resources at every level of government to protect lives and limit storm damage."

The Governor proposed a budget of $202 million in new investments for long-term flood prevention in the upcoming state budget.

In some areas where the weather has calmed down a bit, the flooding remains, though people were seen kayaking around town on the main roads.

Some photos show vehicles completely submerged underwater.

\u201cCastillo Exit Santa Barbara today - a friend sent me this! To my SB family and friends -please take all the precautions and do whatever necessary stay safe!#ucsb #SantaBarbara #SB #oleole\u201d

— The Rezanator! (@The Rezanator!) 1673326690

First responders and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are doing everything they can to keep the cities safe and provide resources for those who need them.

