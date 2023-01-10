Read full article on original website
crypto-economy.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $18K; Is Crypto Woes Over?
Bitcoin (BTC) traded above $18K as the world’s largest cryptocurrency advanced for nine straight days, the longest such streak since 2020. Ethereum (ETH), along with the majority of digital assets, gained significantly in the last 24 hours. The crypto market has been sparkling since the onset of 2023. Following...
crypto-economy.com
WonderFi Exchange Merges with Coinsquare
WonderFi, the crypto exchange, has confirmed its plans to merge with Coinsquare. WonderFi released a public statement as a result of market speculation and a soaring share price in response to market speculation that the exchanges were considering a merger. A Canadian Crypto Giant is Forming. After BNN Bloomberg reported...
crypto-economy.com
Cryptocurrencies continue to rise on good US inflation data
As the crypto market has managed to gain momentum in the past few days and get back up on its feet, a number of tokens have surged. The rise in their value can be traced back to the start of this year. The last year could simply be described as an unending nightmare for the crypto market and investors. Not only did cryptocurrencies lose great value, but investors suffered irreparable losses.
crypto-economy.com
Custom Sidechains are Coming to Cardano (ADA), and Ecosystem Expands
IOHK has announced that IOG has released a tool that has been designed to allow the Cardano ecosystem to expand with sidechains that have been built from scratch. Using the toolkit, sidechain creators will be able to choose their own consensus mechanism and other features that will make their sidechain unique, while still inheriting the security of the main chain as well.
crypto-economy.com
Aave (AAVE) Accumulates 10% Weekly Gain as It Prepares to Launch “GHO Stablecoin”
Aave, one of the leading DeFi lending protocols, is emerging as one of the top players in the crypto ecosytem as its native token, AAVE, pumps more than 10% over the past week. The DeFi protocol is also gearing up for the launch of its upcoming stablecoin “GHO” in order to solve real world payment problems.
crypto-economy.com
Ethereum (ETH) Up 10% as Buyers Eye $1.7k
The Ethereum price is pumping at spot rates, adding 10 percent in the last trading week. From the formation in the daily chart, ETH looks likely to break above $1.35k. It will be especially so if buyers add to their recent gains. Based on this preview, the odds of ETH...
