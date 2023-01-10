APS fires teacher accused of shooting BB gun near school, alleging FBI harassment

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DougCo elementary school uses excessive restraint on second-graderSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler, my neighbor, dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Nothing Bundt Cakes location opens in Castle RockNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora police promote cop who escaped DUI after being found passed out in duty vehicle in 2019
AURORA | Almost four years after being caught passed out drunk in his police vehicle and avoiding criminal consequences, Aurora police officer Nate Meier has been promoted, according to Aurora police. Meier’s name was included on a list of sworn Aurora Police Department employees who passed a promotional exam to...
1 dead in shooting at 21st and Lawrence in Denver Ballpark District
A man died after being injured in a shooting at 21st Street and Lawrence Street on Thursday night in Denver's Ballpark District.According to Denver Police Department tweets, officers were at the intersection investigating the shooting around 7:38 p.m. In an update, DPD confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).
Affidavit: Off-duty Aurora officer punched woman with disabilities several times
An off-duty Aurora police officer has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman with disabilities Wednesday night.
Off-duty officer accused of punching physically disabled neighbor
The Aurora Police Department said an off-duty officer was involved in a fight and arrested on Wednesday night.
1310kfka.com
Three men charged in Greeley shooting identified
Three men charged in connection with a shots fired incident at the Creekstone Apartments earlier this week have been identified. Greeley Police identified them as Jose Lopez-Gutierrez, Izic Dormio, and Esteban Guzman-TorresThe trio was nabbed after fleeing the scene of a shooting close to Greeley West High School that led to that school and several others going on lockdown late Tuesday morning. They face seven felonies, including engaging in a riot with a deadly weapon. Three boys, ages 15, 16, and 17, were also arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
KDVR.com
Teen girl shot in Montbello neighborhood
The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. The family of Aaliyah Cortez died from her injuries Thursday morning. Talya Cunningham reports. Why has the snow been on the ground for so long?. Denver has had an inch or more of snow on the...
Man sentenced for killing, dumping body during drug deal
A 22-year-old will spend 35 years behind bars for murdering a man during a drug deal and then dumping his body in a field.
coloradosun.com
Aurora landlord who hired armed guards to evict motel residents faces a second lawsuit
The landlord of an extended stay motel in Aurora, who recently settled with three plaintiffs who sued his company for hiring armed guards to illegally evict residents at gunpoint in late 2021, is being sued again by 18 other residents with similar but more extensive claims. The first lawsuit against...
KDVR.com
13-year-old cited for driving car through fence
The minor who drove through a fence in Aurora Thursday morning was cited for careless driving and driving without a license. The minor who drove through a fence in Aurora Thursday morning was cited for careless driving and driving without a license. Local dog in the Puppy Bowl. Denver dog...
Man receives 10 years for trafficking minor for money across US
A 33-year-old man will spend 10 years in the Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to trafficking a minor for sexual servitude.
Family of 15-year-old shot, killed in Denver begging for answers
The murder happened directly across from Empower Field at Mile High inside an apartment. The victim was identified as Marquez Hernandez.
Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released more information on a barricaded suspects situation that happened Wednesday, including saying one of the suspects was connected to a serious crash in Colorado Springs. According to the sheriff's office, 34-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallanez was wanted for several felony and misdemeanor charges. Those The post Two arrested after standoff in Security-Widefield, including suspect in head-on crash appeared first on KRDO.
Thornton police release body camera video from September I-25 shooting
By Luke ZarzeckiThornton police have released a video showing the moments before an officer shot a man on Interstate 25 last fall. The video shows several officers responded to 911 calls that the man, later identified as Darylray Lopez, 29, of Denver, was walking on the highway, causing cars to swerve.The video from the Sept. 5, 2022, incident shows an officer approaching Lopez, whose face is blurred out, on the opposite side of the concrete barrier in the middle of the highway that divides traffic. "Do you need help?" the officer asks. "Do you need an ambulance?" The man backs away from the barrier and then turns toward a second officer on the other side of the barrier. The video shows the man approaching with what the officer believes to be a weapon."Put it down!" the officer yells. "Put it down, now! Put the knife down!"The man raises his arms and continues to approach the officer who shoots three times at the man.Read the entire article here.This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.
FireRescue1
Denver firefighter fired after investigation into racially insensitive remarks
DENVER — Lt. Jared Russo was fired following an investigation into allegations that he made racially insensitive comments that made other firefighters uncomfortable, according to a disciplinary action letter, Denver7 reported. Russo, who worked in District 5, was terminated on Dec. 1. An internal investigation into the allegations was...
6 arrested after shooting near high school
Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested on reports of a shooting near Greeley West High School Tuesday morning.
Pedestrian killed crossing South Nevada Avenue identified
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, the El Paso County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing South Nevada Avenue. 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs was killed in the 1200 block of South Nevada Avenue on Dec. 23, 2022. Her death is the 55th fatal […]
Parking lot fight leads to deadly stabbing in Aurora
A man was killed in a stabbing after a fight broke out between him and an unknown suspect in a parking lot in Aurora on Tuesday night. The relationship between the victim and the suspect was unknown as of Wednesday morning. According to Aurora Police Department's press release, police responded to the report of the stabbing just after 7:30 p.m. near E Mississippi Avenue and S Havana Street. Police found the victim with injuries from the stabbing, and he died at the scene a short time later. Investigators say the suspect is believed to have also been injured during the fight. The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old with shoulder-length, black curly hair, wearing a white/gray hoodie with a design on the back, and he also had on red boxers.Anyone with information can call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
Police locate parents of toddler found alone in Littleton
Littleton police say they have located the parents of a young boy who was found alone on Friday morning.
Homicide investigation underway after juvenile dead from shooting on Peoria Street
The Denver Police Department announced on Thursday a homicide investigation is underway after a juvenile victim who was shot on Peoria Street has been pronounced dead. Authorities say officers were called to the 4600 block of Peoria Street after reports of a shooting Wednesday evening. DPD said one person was transported to an area hospital when paramedics arrived on the scene, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.Denver police is now seeking a suspect as the investigation remains ongoing after the female juvenile victim was pronounced dead, according to authorities. Authorities are asking the public to come forward with information regarding the shooting and encourage to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
13-year-old crashes through Aurora fence with 4 other teens in car
The Aurora Police Department says a 13-year-old boy was injured after driving a car through a fence on Thursday morning.
