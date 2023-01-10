Greenville City Council adds more free parking, modifies downtown plan

The Greenville City Council voted 5-1 to add an hour of free parking to its downtown parking plan, delay enforcement until May and make other modifications after an outpouring of concerns from business people and Pitt County Courthouse officials.

Under the modified plan approved by the board Monday night, the city will allow two hours of free parking instead of the one hour in the plan that went into effect Jan. 1 for downtown and the Dickinson Avenue area.

“I think that anytime we can listen to feedback from constituents and make changes in the direction they are driving us, because ultimately we are the vehicle and they are the drivers, anytime they can give us that feedback and steer us to the right outcome, then I am happy,” Councilman Will Bell said.

Staff is scheduled to bring back a change to the city’s manual of fees to reflect the extension for the council to approve at its Thursday’s meeting.

Council also extended the educational period until the end of March. Warning tickets will be issued in April and actual tickets will be issued starting May 1. Staff had recommended delaying the writing of tickets until mid-February.

The city council, on staff’s recommendation, also expanded the area where free parking is offered in an attempt to help court personnel and individuals who have to do business at the court.

Initially, First Street was the only area where free parking would be allowed. Free parking will now be allowed in an area between First and Third streets and Cotanche and Washington streets.

The city also will install kiosks that will allow people parking in the downtown area to pay if they do not have a smartphone or have difficulties using the Passport app that allows them to record their parking time. Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin said it will take up to 60 days to install the kiosks.

Cowin said the parking plan also doesn’t apply to individuals with handicapped driving stickers, law enforcement or people driving state or local government vehicles.

Councilwoman Monica Daniels, who works for Pitt County Social Services, said those exemptions don’t help social workers who drive private vehicles when they must appear in family court, because securing a county vehicle can be inconvenient.

Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon said the parking plan was creating problems for court staff, potential jurors, witnesses, defendants and people who have business at the courthouse.

“We have had experiences with witnesses having problems with parking,” Dixon said. The family of a murder victim had to leave a meeting early because they feared they would be towed.

“Jurors have come to court concerned if they could serve or not because of parking,” Dixon said. Many defendants are indigent and paying for parking just adds to their burdens.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Valerie Pearce said a staff member on crutches was directed to park in a county lot only to find their vehicle had been towed.

“We can’t stop court business for people to go move their cars,” she said.

“We had 100 jurors today and it’s been a tough day,” said Pitt County Clerk of Court Sara Beth Fulford Rhodes. Staff traditionally parked on First Street because it’s free and had no time limits, she said. It wasn’t available to them today because all spots were taken by people searching for parking.

Garry Nobles, owner of Garrys Skin Grafix, said it took his manager two days to obtain employee parking permits for the downtown staff.

“It’s an extra tax on my business to do business,” he said.

James Speight with All-American Mixed Martial Arts Academy on Evans Street said he recently watched three vehicles pull into a parking space. When the drivers got out, read the sign about logging in to park, they returned to their vehicles and drove away.

If the city had consistent enforcement in the downtown area, they wouldn’t need a new parking plan, Speight said.

Parking fees are only charged between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Matthew Scully, owner of The Scullery, a restaurant that serves only breakfast and lunch, said the plan discriminates against daytime businesses, because their customers have to pay for parking while people patronizing nighttime businesses pay nothing.

Ben and Molly Cashion, owners of Molly’s Community Cafe, had a similar complaint.

Councilwoman Marion Blackburn and Mayor P.J. Connelly argued that the parking plan should be indefinitely postponed.

Downtowns experienced downturns when shopping centers and malls with plentiful, free parking opened, Blackburn said. Implementing paid parking just as Greenville’s downtown business community has grown, will reverse that trend, she said.

Bell said the city can’t operate with no parking plan.

“Breaking news,” Connelly said to Blackburn. “You and I are on the same page.” He agreed the newly implemented parking plan is a hindrance to getting people to go downtown. “… I feel like simplifying things is what is needed.” He proposed returning to free, two-hour parking.

“I’d rather see parking spots ful than parking spots empty because people don’t want to come downtown.”

After another round of discussions about what, if any, changes are needed to the downtown parking plan, City Manager Ann Wall confessed she was confused about what was being proposed.

City employees spent a significant amount of time removing old parking signs, putting up the Passport app signs and selling parking passes to downtown residents, employers and employees. “My fear is I am not sure what parking looks like (Tuesday) morning,” Wall said.

She asked how the changes being suggested would affect residential and employer/employee parking. Some employers said paying for a six-month pass at one time was too expensive and cut into already narrow profits.

No one on council raised questions about the residential/employment parking plans.

The council finally voted to keep the existing plan in place with the extension in free parking, kiosks, and extended implementation time.

Blackburn was the only council member to vote against the recommendation.

Following the parking discussion, the council unanimously voted to combine the Fifth Street and Dickinson Avenue social districts into one district.

Blackburn proposed adding a recommendation encouraging participating businesses to use compostable cups. Blackburn said she researched the cost and compostable cups cost less than original cups.

Councilman Rick Smiley, who made the motion to approve, rejected the suggestion.

The new social district boundaries, with extended operating hours of 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, will go in effect Feb. 1.