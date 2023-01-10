Read full article on original website
Laquana Williams
3d ago
cowardly actions .. Everything don't have be death involved.. SAD BLESSINGS TO HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS
cw39.com
Man hurt in ambush-style robbery shooting in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot during an ambush-type robbery in east Houston. It happened right after midnight on the 210 block of Armstrong Street near Clinton Park Street and Fidelity Street. Police said the victim was at a Planet Fitness gym...
cw39.com
2 HPD officers hurt after crash following chase in east Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston police officers are hurt, but not badly after getting in a wreck while chasing a stolen car. It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the 6900 block of Sherman Street in east Houston. HPD officials say the chase lasted only about a...
theleadernews.com
Man charged in fatal Acres Homes shooting
Police have arrested a man who is accused in the shooting death of another man at an Acres Homes apartment complex in October 2022, according to the Houston Police Department. Jalon Whitley, 21, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting death of 25-year-old Jonte Grant, according to Harris County court records. He remained in jail as of Tuesday, according to court records, with his bond set at $200,000.
newyorkbeacon.com
Police Question and Release Vigilante Who Shot Houston Restaurant Robber 9 Times!
*Houston police have questioned and released a man who shot a robber nine times at a taco restaurant on Thursday (Jan. 5). The incident occurred at Ranchito #4 Taqueria in southwest Houston and was captured on surveillance video. Police had been searching for the customer who shot the robber, identified as 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington, SandraRose reports.
cw39.com
Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
Cypress Ridge HS student's boyfriend shot 16-year-old acquaintance over stolen drugs, records show
Investigators confronted the Cypress Ridge High School student after records showed that she and her boyfriend requested Lyft drivers to the crime scene around the time of the killing.
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
cw39.com
Driver dies in crash on North Freeway, deputies said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person is dead after a crash on the North Freeway. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning just north of Rankin Road. Harris County deputies say a Ford sedan left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputies said that there were no signs of...
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
cw39.com
DIGITAL NOW | Missouri City Police Officer, Houston mayoral candidate accused of attacking boyfriend with department-issued weapon
HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Missouri City officer, and candidate for Houston mayor, was arrested after police say she attacked her boyfriend. 32-year-old Robin Williams was arrested on January 10th and charged with continuous family assault. She bonded out of jail the next day, January 11th. At that time, Williams did not have anything to say to reporters.
fox26houston.com
Charvas Thompson arrested in deadly shooting of Alief ISD teacher, met her week ago on dating app
HOUSTON - The man accused of shooting and killing an Alief ISD teacher last Saturday has now been arrested in Louisiana. Investigators say the two met on a dating website just one week before the brutal murder. Charvas Thompson, 26, was arrested Wednesday by the Western District of Louisiana Violent...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: ‘Suspicious’ man seen walking around SW Houston apartments grabs security guard’s gun after approached, flees
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month. On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood. Officers said the security guard spotted a man...
cw39.com
Drive-by shooting in Baytown leaves a teenager dead, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown. It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say someone shot into an apartment,...
Texas Cop Running For Mayor Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend
Robin Williams' campaign for mayor centers on police reform.
Man uses fake identity to land job at Clé Nightclub then robs employees at gunpoint
HOUSTON — A security job who was employed at a downtown Houston nightclub has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing the club and its employees at gunpoint in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hakeem Alexander Coles used a false identity to land a security...
Houston Chronicle
Houston-area teacher caught on camera assaulting student
A Houston-area school district is investigating an alleged assault of a student by a teacher after a disturbing video of the altercation surfaced, FOX 26 reported Thursday. The alleged assault occurred on Wednesday at Humble ISD's Humble High School, located about 25 minutes northeast of Houston. Video of the altercation shared with FOX 26 by Elvert Bolden, the student's father, appears to show the teacher grabbing and shoving the student into desks and chairs in the classroom. The teacher eventually slams the student into a classroom wall as other students try to separate them.
METRORail train derails after crash with chase suspect in stolen car, HPD says
An officer executed a traffic stop and claimed to have spotted marijuana and ecstasy in the suspect's car. Officials said three people on board the red line train sustained minor injuries.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Baytown teen shot dead, 2 arrested after stealing car in Winnie, investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move trial
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Teen killed after going to basketball game in Baytown. In Baytown, a family watched their 16-year-old son die at their doorstep after he was shot last night at the Park at Sorrento Apartments.
KSAT 12
Woman charged with killing Texas bull rider during jealous rage, police say
A woman has been arrested in Houston months after fatally shooting a popular Texas bull rider in Utah whom she accused of flirting with a friend, according to Salt Lake City police. Lashawn Bagley, 22, has been charged with murder following the shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, at...
Sheriff: Woman found decapitated in Waller County home
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found decapitated in a small home in a wooded, rural area of Waller County Wednesday, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office. She has been identified as Anggy Diaz, 21. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, has been charged with her death, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed.
