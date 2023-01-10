Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
First-of-its-kind amputated human limb model to study imaging probes for human tissues
The nascent field of fluorescence-guided surgery (FGS) is fast growing, with the potential to vastly improve the safety and efficacy of surgical procedures. In FGS, tissues of interest are targeted and labeled using special molecules called fluorophores. The primary function of these fluorophores is to distinguish the target tissue from other tissues and subsequently guide surgical steps.
scitechdaily.com
Advancing Our Understanding of ADHD – Scientists Discover Genomic Differences in Brain Tissue
A new study has used postmortem brain tissue to examine genomic differences in individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. A study led by researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, has identified differences in gene activity in the brains of people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The research, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, found that individuals with ADHD had differences in genes that encode for chemicals that brain cells use to communicate. These genomic differences may contribute to the symptoms of ADHD.
MedicalXpress
Study shows how liver cancer hijacks circadian clock machinery inside cells
The most common type of liver cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is already the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally—and cases are on the rise, both in the U.S. and worldwide. While chemotherapy, surgery and liver transplants can help some patients, targeted treatments for HCC could save millions more lives.
MedicalXpress
Locally advanced cervical cancer: Better odds using personalized brachytherapy
Cervical cancer is the cancer with the fourth highest mortality rate among women worldwide. Locally advanced cervical cancer (LACC) is treated with a combination of external and internal radiotherapy (brachytherapy) and chemotherapy. For the first time, a study conducted by a research group at the Comprehensive Cancer Center Vienna of MedUni Vienna and Vienna General Hospital using data from the multicentre EMBRACE-I trial demonstrated the superiority of a targeted approach in brachytherapy. The results have just been published online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and are the basis for customized treatment for patients.
How AI Found the Words to Kill Cancer Cells
Using new machine learning techniques, researchers at UC San Francisco, in collaboration with a team at IBM Research, have developed a virtual molecular library of thousands of “command sentences” for cells, based on combinations of “words” that guided engineered immune cells to seek out and tirelessly kill cancer cells.
MedicalXpress
New genetic test can improve ovarian cancer treatment
A genetic test developed in a study at the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital identifies ovarian cancer patients who benefit from PARP inhibitors, a treatment option. Since the therapy is associated with potential serious side-effects, it is important to be able to target it to the patients that...
MedicalXpress
Dual-energy CT iodine concentration differentiates lung cancer from pulmonary metastases
According to an accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology, ringlike peripheral high iodine concentration maps from dual-energy CT (DECT) can help guide management in patients with known lung cancer and an indeterminate solitary nodule. "Ringlike peripheral high iodine concentration had excellent interobserver agreement, showed high specificity (albeit...
physiciansweekly.com
The Clinical and Dermoscopic Differences Between Benign LM with Biopsied and Nonbiopsied Skin Types
The following is a summary of “Clinical and dermoscopic findings of benign longitudinal melanonychia due to melanocytic activation differ by skin type and predict the likelihood of nail matrix biopsy,” published in the OCTOBER 01, 2022 issue of the journal of dermatology by Lee, et al. In clinical...
biocompare.com
Molecular Clock Might Be Key to Metabolic Adaptation
A study published in eLife suggests that cells with a functioning molecular clock can better adapt to changes in glucose supply and recover faster from long-term starvation. The discovery helps to explain why changes to the body's circadian rhythms — such as night shift work and jetlag — can increase the risk of metabolic diseases such as diabetes. Circadian clocks are closely linked to metabolism, and this study provides insights into the molecular mechanisms behind this relationship.
biocompare.com
New Semi-Living Cells Bypass Limitations of Synthetic Cells
University of California, Davis researchers have created “semi-living” cells that combine the benefits of both living and artificial systems. Their Cyborg Cells have the engineering simplicity of synthetic materials and the complex functionalities of natural cells, they explain in a paper published today in Advanced Science. To create...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Study: Visual decreases within a day after uneventful phacoemulsification surgery
With the safety and efficacy of phacoemulsification having increased to the point that it is no longer standard practice to examine patients the day after surgery, clinicians may be unfamiliar with the potential causes of reduced vision when presented with a patient in the immediate postoperative period. Visual decreases are...
MedicalXpress
Transcriptomic analysis of human ALS skeletal muscle reveals a disease-specific pattern of dysregulated circRNAs
A new research paper was published in Aging, entitled, "Transcriptomic analysis of human ALS skeletal muscle reveals a disease-specific pattern of dysregulated circRNAs." Circular RNAs are abundant, covalently closed transcripts that arise in cells through back-splicing and display distinct expression patterns across cells and developmental stages. While their functions are largely unknown, their intrinsic stability has made them valuable biomarkers in many diseases.
biocompare.com
Astrocytes Integrate Information from Dendrites for Spatial Memory
A new study led by researchers at the University of Bonn has found that astrocytes, a glial cell subtype, play an essential role in spatial learning in the brain. The study was conducted in collaboration with the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) and published in the journal Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
DNA fragments in blood promise cheap, easy test for cancer
Researchers are reporting progress on a blood test that can detect multiple cancers in a relatively simpler, and potentially less pricey way than other tests under development. The test picks up certain cancer signals in the blood using a fairly straightforward method: counting bits of DNA that appear to be...
Phys.org
Noise from urban environments found to affect the color of songbirds' beaks
There is growing concern that anthropogenic noise has various damaging effects on wildlife in urban environments. Urban noise contains a wide range of frequencies, types of sounds such as from traffic, and varying amplitudes including sounds with rapid onset times that can be startling. While studies have shown that noise...
science.org
Synthesis of hierarchical metal nanostructures with high electrocatalytic surface areas
3D interconnected structures can be made with molecular precision or with micrometer size. However, there is no strategy to synthesize 3D structures with dimensions on the scale of tens of nanometers, where many unique properties exist. Here, we bridge this gap by building up nanosized gold cores and nickel branches that are directly connected to create hierarchical nanostructures. The key to this approach is combining cubic crystal–structured cores with hexagonal crystal–structured branches in multiple steps. The dimensions and 3D morphology can be controlled by tuning at each synthetic step. These materials have high surface area, high conductivity, and surfaces that can be chemically modified, which are properties that make them ideal electrocatalyst supports. We illustrate the effectiveness of the 3D nanostructures as electrocatalyst supports by coating with nickel-iron oxyhydroxide to achieve high activity and stability for oxygen evolution reaction. This work introduces a synthetic concept to produce a new type of high-performing electrocatalyst support.
Healthline
Can a CT Scan Accurately Detect and Monitor Bladder Cancer?
Computed tomography (CT) scans are imaging tests that are very effective in detecting and monitoring bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is a type of urinary tract cancer. It affects the bladder’s lining or muscle because of cells that develop abnormally. Bladder cancer occurs more frequently in males. Symptoms can include:
biocompare.com
A Bioinformatics Pipeline for Characterizing SARS-CoV-2 Viral Stocks
Because vaccine and therapeutic efficacy differ between SARS-CoV-2 variants, it is critical to accurately determine viral identity. While clinical isolates are often linked to sequences found in public databases, many of these sequences are incomplete and/or contain long stretches of ambiguous nucleotides. ATCC is addressing this issue with a comprehensive bioinformatics pipeline to verify the genomic contents of viral stocks.
technologynetworks.com
Sequencing of Red Perilla’s Genome Will Aid Discovery of New Bioactive Chemicals
Researchers in Japan have generated a high-quality genome assembly of red perilla (Perilla frutescens), a plant most often found in Asia and commonly known in Japan as Aka-Shiso and in Great Britain and the U.S. as Beefsteak Plant for its dark magenta leaves. The high-quality genome assembly will allow scientists to harness the plant’s abundance of potentially useful bioactive chemicals, among which are perillaldehyde and rosmarinic acid. Some of P. frutescens’ bioactive chemicals are thought to have medicinal properties. Rosmarinic acid is already widely in use as a supplement, with claims including anti-inflammatory, antidepressant, antifungal, and antibacterial properties, to name a few. Perillaldehyde has shown similar potential for those uses, and there is some medical evidence to back those up, despite the market for phytochemical supplements still being mostly unregulated.
ScienceBlog.com
Turning blue light into useful UVB
UVB has utility in processes such as detoxifying pollutants and treating dermatological disorders, but it can only be produced by inefficient and environmentally harmful methods. Research teams in Japan and Germany have developed a new system using organic molecules to upconvert blue LED light to UVB. Moreover, the system does not use the heavy metals commonly used in such processes, leading the way for a more sustainable approach to UVB production.
