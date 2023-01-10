3D interconnected structures can be made with molecular precision or with micrometer size. However, there is no strategy to synthesize 3D structures with dimensions on the scale of tens of nanometers, where many unique properties exist. Here, we bridge this gap by building up nanosized gold cores and nickel branches that are directly connected to create hierarchical nanostructures. The key to this approach is combining cubic crystal–structured cores with hexagonal crystal–structured branches in multiple steps. The dimensions and 3D morphology can be controlled by tuning at each synthetic step. These materials have high surface area, high conductivity, and surfaces that can be chemically modified, which are properties that make them ideal electrocatalyst supports. We illustrate the effectiveness of the 3D nanostructures as electrocatalyst supports by coating with nickel-iron oxyhydroxide to achieve high activity and stability for oxygen evolution reaction. This work introduces a synthetic concept to produce a new type of high-performing electrocatalyst support.

1 DAY AGO