Maine State

WMTW

Dexter the dog is 'the happiest, wiggliest guy ever'

WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Dexter the dog. The Refuge League says Dexter is 6 years old and came to Maine on a transport from Georgia. The shelter describes him as "the happiest, wiggliest guy ever" and says he even smiles! He was very happy with his squeaky toy while visiting the WMTW studio Wednesday.
WESTBROOK, ME
Phys.org

Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops

Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Eastern Trail completes final trail easement between Scarborough and South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Eastern Trail Alliance announced it has worked out an easement agreement with a landowner for its "Close the Gap" project. "Close the Gap" is a trail development plan to build a new section of trail that will connect the Eastern Trail in Scarborough to South Portland. The closing of this trail "gap" will create an entirely off-road trail from Bug Light Park in South Portland to Thornton Academy in Saco.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Rachel Perkins

Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in Maine

A couple in Maine, Mary and Gary Freeman, have taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to excavate what may be the world's richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry. The deposit, which could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, is being held back by Maine's strict mining regulations. The 2017 mining law of Maine is considered to be one of the strictest in the nation.
MAINE STATE
cntraveler.com

My Favorite Airbnb: A Beautiful Maine Cottage That's Straight Out of a Nancy Meyers Movie

$234 at Airbnb (starting price) It rained the entire time we were in Maine—all three days of it. It was not only our first visit to the state, but also my husband's birthday weekend. Under any other circumstances, I'd have spent my time standing at the window, glowering up at the sky. But tucked away into the Sparrow's Nest, I was grateful for my time indoors. If there ever was a spot that made it easy to burrow in and get cozy, this was it.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine's Endangered Species List?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
