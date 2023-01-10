Read full article on original website
WMTW
Dexter the dog is 'the happiest, wiggliest guy ever'
WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Dexter the dog. The Refuge League says Dexter is 6 years old and came to Maine on a transport from Georgia. The shelter describes him as "the happiest, wiggliest guy ever" and says he even smiles! He was very happy with his squeaky toy while visiting the WMTW studio Wednesday.
Phys.org
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Eastern Trail completes final trail easement between Scarborough and South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Eastern Trail Alliance announced it has worked out an easement agreement with a landowner for its “Close the Gap” project. “Close the Gap” is a trail development plan to build a new section of trail that will connect the Eastern Trail in Scarborough to South Portland. The closing of this trail “gap” will create an entirely off-road trail from Bug Light Park in South Portland to Thornton Academy in Saco.
Maine student in nation's most prestigious math and science competition
FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth High School senior Patrick Wahlig is working towards being a scientist. His research so far could even be taking him to Washington D.C. in March. On Tuesday, Patrick was named Maine's only scholar in the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition: the Regeneron Science Talent Search.
Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in Maine
A couple in Maine, Mary and Gary Freeman, have taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to excavate what may be the world's richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry. The deposit, which could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, is being held back by Maine's strict mining regulations. The 2017 mining law of Maine is considered to be one of the strictest in the nation.
The Best Airbnbs In Portland, Maine
Portland is known for its scenic landscape and nautical aesthetic, and its Airbnbs mirror that. From Victorian homes to coastal studios, here are the best ones.
cntraveler.com
My Favorite Airbnb: A Beautiful Maine Cottage That’s Straight Out of a Nancy Meyers Movie
$234 at Airbnb (starting price) It rained the entire time we were in Maine—all three days of it. It was not only our first visit to the state, but also my husband’s birthday weekend. Under any other circumstances, I’d have spent my time standing at the window, glowering up at the sky. But tucked away into the Sparrow’s Nest, I was grateful for my time indoors. If there ever was a spot that made it easy to burrow in and get cozy, this was it.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore.
Q97.9
