MedicalXpress

Opioids frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis

Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a...
MedicalXpress

First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders

Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
The Hill

Study: 1 in 4 adults with chronic pain turning to cannabis

More than a quarter of U.S. adults suffering from chronic pain have turned to using cannabis to manage their discomfort, according to a new study published in JAMA Open Network. Researchers at Michigan Medicine surveyed 1,661 adults last spring with chronic pain who lived in one of the 36 states with active medical cannabis programs…
Medical News Today

Treatment for oppositional defiant disorder

There is no single treatment for oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). It commonly involves a combination of training and therapy tailored to the needs of the child and family. Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a behavior disorder in children. Children with ODD show a persistent pattern of disobedient, uncooperative, and sometimes hostile behavior toward people in authority.
MedicalXpress

Combination therapy appears safe for treating opioid use disorder during pregnancy

Current guidelines recommend that pregnant women with opioid use disorder be prescribed either methadone or buprenorphine, but these drugs too have significant potential for abuse. A recent study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica indicates that combination therapy of buprenorphine and naloxone—which is known help to prevent such abuse—is as safe as buprenorphine alone during pregnancy for both mother and newborn.
Gillian May

The Link Between Alcohol Withdrawal and Mental Health Issues

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve experienced first hand how alcohol abuse can truly mess with mental health. I have seen this with patients as well as myself. And the most bizarre part of this is that you’d think I’d know how alcohol impacts mental health given that I practiced mental health nursing for decades. The truth is, there hasn’t been a ton of research on this topic, or if there is, the findings are not readily shared with the general public.
verywellmind.com

Ketamine for Bipolar Disorder Treatment

You may have heard about ketamine treatment for depression, but did you know ketamine can also be used to treat bipolar disorder? Specifically, it is used to treat the depression “pole” of bipolar. Ketamine is lauded because it can lift a depressed mood quickly—often within hours. Because bipolar...
Albany Herald

Higher risk of withdrawal syndrome linked to some common antidepressants, study finds

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- A new study has found that some common antidepressant medications have a higher risk of causing distressing and sometimes disabling withdrawal symptoms when patients try to stop taking them. "The message is that not all antidepressants are equal, [with] some more problematic than others in terms...
Ilsa Z.

Understanding the Bipolar Disorder

Image by Christopher Ott on UnsplashPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.
myzeo.com

What Are the Early Signs of an Eating Disorder

Did you know that the National Institute of Mental Health reports that among adolescents aged 13 to 18, 3.8% of girls and 1.5% of boys have an eating disorder?. Knowing the early signs of an eating disorder is essential to tell someone if it affects you or a loved one. Watch out for these signs the next time you are with someone who could be slipping away from you.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Parkinson’s Foundation Expanding Care Network for Parkinson’s Care

The Parkinson’s Foundation is expanding its Global Care Network with a membership program — called Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care — to better equip senior living communities and home care agencies to care for people with Parkinson’s disease. The foundation’s Global Care Network is made...
PsyPost

Men, but not women, drink beer more rapidly when they experience pain, study finds

A study in a virtual reality bar setting assessed the effects of being subjected to painful heat on alcohol consumption. Results showed that men decreased intervals between sips of the alcoholic drink, but did not drink more in each sip. They only drank more rapidly. Women, on the other hand were not affected. The study was published in Experimental and Clinical Psychopharmacology.
Fatherly

Kids' Cannabis Edibles Exposure Grows By 1,300% In Just 5 Years

As more states continue to legalize and decriminalize marijuana, reports of children in exposed to cannabis after accidentally eating an edible are rising, according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics. An analysis of records from the National Poison Data System showed more than 7,040 reported exposures to edible cannabis in kids under the age of six between 2017 and 2021 — an increase of over 1,375% in just five years.
KXLY

Experiencing Racism Tied to Doubled Odds of Depression During Pregnancy

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Women who have been upset due to experiencing racism in the year prior to delivery have significantly higher odds of depression during pregnancy, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in the Journal of Advanced Nursing. Kelly M. Bower, Ph.D., M.P.H.,...
verywellmind.com

Service Dogs for ADHD: Benefits, Things to Consider, Application Process

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurobehavioral disorder that causes impulsivity, hyperactivity, lack of focus, and numerous other symptoms. About 4.4% of US adults between the ages of 18 and 44 years old have a diagnosis of ADHD. It is more common in men than women, and non-Hispanic white folks have a higher diagnostic prevalence than other racial/ethnic groups.

