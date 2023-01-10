Read full article on original website
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
People addicted to opioids rarely get life-saving medications. That may change.
The Biden administration is moving to make it easier for Americans with opioid addiction to gain access to medical treatments proven to save lives.
MedicalXpress
Opioids frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis
Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a...
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
Study: 1 in 4 adults with chronic pain turning to cannabis
More than a quarter of U.S. adults suffering from chronic pain have turned to using cannabis to manage their discomfort, according to a new study published in JAMA Open Network. Researchers at Michigan Medicine surveyed 1,661 adults last spring with chronic pain who lived in one of the 36 states with active medical cannabis programs…
DEA warns that ADHD over prescription could be as bad as opioid crisis in stinging letter to pharma
The DEA has expressed concerns to ADHD medication manufacturers that 'aggressive marketing practices' may be contributing to excessive prescriptions.
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can start patients on road to recovery from opioid use disorder, study shows
A study from researchers at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital and the University of Rhode Island found that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor's offices—can safely and effectively start patients with opioid use disorder on the lifesaving medication buprenorphine. "With over 100,000 overdose deaths in 2022 and...
Medical News Today
Treatment for oppositional defiant disorder
There is no single treatment for oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). It commonly involves a combination of training and therapy tailored to the needs of the child and family. Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a behavior disorder in children. Children with ODD show a persistent pattern of disobedient, uncooperative, and sometimes hostile behavior toward people in authority.
MedicalXpress
Combination therapy appears safe for treating opioid use disorder during pregnancy
Current guidelines recommend that pregnant women with opioid use disorder be prescribed either methadone or buprenorphine, but these drugs too have significant potential for abuse. A recent study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica indicates that combination therapy of buprenorphine and naloxone—which is known help to prevent such abuse—is as safe as buprenorphine alone during pregnancy for both mother and newborn.
The Link Between Alcohol Withdrawal and Mental Health Issues
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’ve experienced first hand how alcohol abuse can truly mess with mental health. I have seen this with patients as well as myself. And the most bizarre part of this is that you’d think I’d know how alcohol impacts mental health given that I practiced mental health nursing for decades. The truth is, there hasn’t been a ton of research on this topic, or if there is, the findings are not readily shared with the general public.
verywellmind.com
Ketamine for Bipolar Disorder Treatment
You may have heard about ketamine treatment for depression, but did you know ketamine can also be used to treat bipolar disorder? Specifically, it is used to treat the depression “pole” of bipolar. Ketamine is lauded because it can lift a depressed mood quickly—often within hours. Because bipolar...
Albany Herald
Higher risk of withdrawal syndrome linked to some common antidepressants, study finds
TORONTO (CTV Network) -- A new study has found that some common antidepressant medications have a higher risk of causing distressing and sometimes disabling withdrawal symptoms when patients try to stop taking them. "The message is that not all antidepressants are equal, [with] some more problematic than others in terms...
Understanding the Bipolar Disorder
Image by Christopher Ott on UnsplashPhoto byUnsplashonUnsplash. Bipolar disorder, a more appropriate name used for manic depression, causes extreme mood swings. It is one of the most life-threatening mental disorders. The extreme highs and lows of emotions could badly affect the patient’s sleeping, eating, and working patterns. Although the disorder plays with the patient’s emotional states, it is curable if proper treatment is taken.
myzeo.com
What Are the Early Signs of an Eating Disorder
Did you know that the National Institute of Mental Health reports that among adolescents aged 13 to 18, 3.8% of girls and 1.5% of boys have an eating disorder?. Knowing the early signs of an eating disorder is essential to tell someone if it affects you or a loved one. Watch out for these signs the next time you are with someone who could be slipping away from you.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Parkinson’s Foundation Expanding Care Network for Parkinson’s Care
The Parkinson’s Foundation is expanding its Global Care Network with a membership program — called Community Partners in Parkinson’s Care — to better equip senior living communities and home care agencies to care for people with Parkinson’s disease. The foundation’s Global Care Network is made...
PsyPost
Men, but not women, drink beer more rapidly when they experience pain, study finds
A study in a virtual reality bar setting assessed the effects of being subjected to painful heat on alcohol consumption. Results showed that men decreased intervals between sips of the alcoholic drink, but did not drink more in each sip. They only drank more rapidly. Women, on the other hand were not affected. The study was published in Experimental and Clinical Psychopharmacology.
Mental health gym uses therapies to help with anxiety, grief, and trauma
It bills itself as a mental health gym, a first-of-its-kind concept that uses a combination of therapies to help those struggling with anxiety, grief, and trauma by addressing the nervous system.
Kids' Cannabis Edibles Exposure Grows By 1,300% In Just 5 Years
As more states continue to legalize and decriminalize marijuana, reports of children in exposed to cannabis after accidentally eating an edible are rising, according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics. An analysis of records from the National Poison Data System showed more than 7,040 reported exposures to edible cannabis in kids under the age of six between 2017 and 2021 — an increase of over 1,375% in just five years.
KXLY
Experiencing Racism Tied to Doubled Odds of Depression During Pregnancy
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Women who have been upset due to experiencing racism in the year prior to delivery have significantly higher odds of depression during pregnancy, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in the Journal of Advanced Nursing. Kelly M. Bower, Ph.D., M.P.H.,...
verywellmind.com
Service Dogs for ADHD: Benefits, Things to Consider, Application Process
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurobehavioral disorder that causes impulsivity, hyperactivity, lack of focus, and numerous other symptoms. About 4.4% of US adults between the ages of 18 and 44 years old have a diagnosis of ADHD. It is more common in men than women, and non-Hispanic white folks have a higher diagnostic prevalence than other racial/ethnic groups.
