What CEOs are most worried about going into 2023, including a Gen Z culture clash with unretiring boomers
If 2022 proved anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. Just as businesses breathed a sigh of relief at the prospect of the worst of the pandemic being over, Russia invaded Ukraine. Then summer came and the world sadly smashed climate change records, from rising temperatures to sea levels, before inflation spiraled in Q4.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
TechCrunch
Hack The Box, a gamified cybersecurity training platform with 1.7M users, raises $55M
The funding is being led by Carlyle, with Paladin Capital Group, Osage University Partners, Marathon Venture Capital, Brighteye Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst Fund also participating. The U.K. startup is not disclosing valuation at the moment. But for some context, according to PitchBook, the startup, based out of England but with...
Why great managers are the best answer to the labor shortage, according to BCG’s research
What makes a good manager? New research from BCG decodes the DNA of great people managers.
The legal industry is struggling to find enough work for its lawyers – and layoffs are beginning to bite
Law firm Goodwin Procter is the latest to axe staff—but how did such a supposedly solid sector end up making so many layoffs?
nextbigfuture.com
AI Model Trained With 174 Trillion Parameters
The BaGuaLu AI system used the Chinese Sunway exaflop supercomputer to train the largest AI model with over 174 trillion parameters. The miraculous capabilities of neural net AI systems like ChatGPT (AI generate novel text and stories) and Dall-E (AI generate novel pictures) and Alphafold2 (protein folding) comes from the growth of the AI models. Going to 100 trillion parameters means you can do things like take all of the text data of the internet or all of the pictures or all of the videos and learn from those massive datasets.
ffnews.com
ClearScore Group Introduces ‘D•One’ Open Banking and Data Insight Business Specialised Open Banking Services for Lenders
The ClearScore Group today announces the launch of a new B2B business unit to offer UK lenders the most comprehensive and specialised open banking connectivity and transaction categorisation intelligence. D•One allows ClearScore to offer its wide range of financial partners, including many of the leading credit card providers and banks in the UK, a way to accelerate consumers’ bank data into mainstream lending. D•One has been built on the Group’s acquisition of Money Dashboard, which closed in early 2022.
ffnews.com
Cloud-native issuer processor Enfuce and Orka Ventures launch market-first consumer lending offering
Pioneering issuer processing powerhouse, Enfuce, today announces a new partnership with Orka Ventures, the Nordic-Czech fintech holding company, to launch Orka Card, a new consumer lending card and mobile app that challenges the traditional understanding of ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) lending. Until now, Orka Ventures has focused...
ffnews.com
Energy Costs Fuelling Crisis in Europe Still a Critical Concern for Businesses Globally – Taulia
More than a third of businesses (35%) have said that the heightened cost of energy is their greatest concern, as the effects of high inflation bite globally, according to survey data from working capital solutions business Taulia. The research, carried out amongst more than 500 senior financial decision makers at...
ffnews.com
The Clearing House’s Elena Whisler on Financial Inclusion and Partnering with Buckzy Payments Inc.
In this segment of The Paytech Show, the SVP of Sales and Relationship Management at The Clearing House, Elena Whisler, discusses financial inclusion & the company’s recent partnership with Canadian real-time cross-border payments provider, Buckzy Payments Inc., and why they make a good partner. For TCH, observing the benefits of CBP on every user level and creating a space for financial inclusion to grow is paramount; it is an ethos they share with Buckzy.
ffnews.com
Digital Dollar Project Hires Key Staffers to Expand U.S. CBDC Exploration in 2023
The Digital Dollar Project (“DDP”), a non-profit focused on catalyzing the public discussion around a U.S. CBDC, today announced new hires to support the strategic growth of its policy research and experimentation teams. “DDP is growing to meet the domestic challenges of varying advances in the international development...
ffnews.com
Over a Quarter (27%) of SMEs Are Considering Switching to a Challenger Bank in 2023
Fifty-one percent of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are considering switching their main bank or banking facilities provider in 2023, according to Smart Money People, the UK’s dedicated financial services review site. The research conducted amongst 500 senior decision-makers at SMEs from 8-14 December 20221, shows that of this...
ffnews.com
Digital Asset Management Services Provider, Wallex, Joins The Payments Association
Wallex, a leading financial services company, announced an official membership with The Payments Association. Wallex‘s membership in The Payments Association will allow the company to collaborate with other leading companies in the payments space and to stay at the forefront of industry developments and trends, further enhancing their current suite of services for their customers.
ffnews.com
Bitget Launches Fund Custody Service With Dedicated Wallet to Elevate Safety
Leading crypto exchange Bitget launches the Fund Custody service for professional investors and institutions. The service will provide dedicated wallets to qualified accounts to maximize protection of customers’ funds on the platform. The exchange also recently released the latest snapshot of its Merkle tree Proof of Reserves to reassure users that their assets are held in 1:1 reserves.
Three necessities to regulate ever-evolving artificial intelligence
To ensure that it improves our lives, we cannot continue to operate in the current “Wild West.”
ffnews.com
Citcon Partners With Klarna to Offer Klarna’s Flexible Payment Solutions Worldwide
Citcon, the leading one-stop service global payment platform in providing in-store, online, and mobile payment solutions, and Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, announced today an integration and business partnership which will add Klarna as a featured mobile wallet available through Citcon’s omni-channel payment platform. Merchants currently using the Citcon payment gateway can now provide Klarna as a payment option for online purchases and in-store payments using Citcon’s payment capability.
Here are the top places to work, according to their employees
Some of the best places to work in the U.S. include software firm Gainsight, cloud storage company Box and mental health services provider Telemynd, according to those who work there.Employees at those companies say they like their colleagues, enjoy how managers give them a more flexible schedule and appreciate their pay rate, according to a ranking released Tuesday by Glassdoor. In an era marked by conflict between workers and employers — including job-hopping, union formation, more than 300 strikes and pushes for higher pay amid record inflation — the rankings show that some employers, at least, are hitting the mark,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Research Report Shows High Levels of Awareness of Embedded Finance Among UK B2B SMEs
New Kriya (previously MarketFinance) research shows high levels of awareness of Embedded Finance among UK B2B SMEs. But with implementation intent being 3 years on average, “this means thousands of UK firms are leaving money on the table,” the report from Kriya reveals. UK SME sector’s estimated turnover...
ffnews.com
The Fintech Show: Payments Transformation: How To Make Seamless Payments Systematic
Today we are going to be taking a look at how changes in the payments industry are causing financial institutions to initiate and scale up industry-wide change, the challenge of making seamless payments systematic whilst still having to serve their customers, uninterrupted. Joining us we have:. Roland Brandli and Andreas...
ffnews.com
Huobi Global Partners With Solaris to Launch Crypto Debit Card in Europe
Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading virtual asset exchanges, has announced a partnership with Solaris, to deliver a crypto-to-fiat debit card that will enable Huobi users to spend digital assets at the point-of-sale globally. The Visa-approved program will be available to both new and existing users residing in...
