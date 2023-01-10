ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Hack The Box, a gamified cybersecurity training platform with 1.7M users, raises $55M

The funding is being led by Carlyle, with Paladin Capital Group, Osage University Partners, Marathon Venture Capital, Brighteye Ventures and Endeavor Catalyst Fund also participating. The U.K. startup is not disclosing valuation at the moment. But for some context, according to PitchBook, the startup, based out of England but with...
nextbigfuture.com

AI Model Trained With 174 Trillion Parameters

The BaGuaLu AI system used the Chinese Sunway exaflop supercomputer to train the largest AI model with over 174 trillion parameters. The miraculous capabilities of neural net AI systems like ChatGPT (AI generate novel text and stories) and Dall-E (AI generate novel pictures) and Alphafold2 (protein folding) comes from the growth of the AI models. Going to 100 trillion parameters means you can do things like take all of the text data of the internet or all of the pictures or all of the videos and learn from those massive datasets.
ffnews.com

ClearScore Group Introduces ‘D•One’ Open Banking and Data Insight Business Specialised Open Banking Services for Lenders

The ClearScore Group today announces the launch of a new B2B business unit to offer UK lenders the most comprehensive and specialised open banking connectivity and transaction categorisation intelligence. D•One allows ClearScore to offer its wide range of financial partners, including many of the leading credit card providers and banks in the UK, a way to accelerate consumers’ bank data into mainstream lending. D•One has been built on the Group’s acquisition of Money Dashboard, which closed in early 2022.
ffnews.com

The Clearing House’s Elena Whisler on Financial Inclusion and Partnering with Buckzy Payments Inc.

In this segment of The Paytech Show, the SVP of Sales and Relationship Management at The Clearing House, Elena Whisler, discusses financial inclusion & the company’s recent partnership with Canadian real-time cross-border payments provider, Buckzy Payments Inc., and why they make a good partner. For TCH, observing the benefits of CBP on every user level and creating a space for financial inclusion to grow is paramount; it is an ethos they share with Buckzy.
ffnews.com

Digital Dollar Project Hires Key Staffers to Expand U.S. CBDC Exploration in 2023

The Digital Dollar Project (“DDP”), a non-profit focused on catalyzing the public discussion around a U.S. CBDC, today announced new hires to support the strategic growth of its policy research and experimentation teams. “DDP is growing to meet the domestic challenges of varying advances in the international development...
ffnews.com

Over a Quarter (27%) of SMEs Are Considering Switching to a Challenger Bank in 2023

Fifty-one percent of small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are considering switching their main bank or banking facilities provider in 2023, according to Smart Money People, the UK’s dedicated financial services review site. The research conducted amongst 500 senior decision-makers at SMEs from 8-14 December 20221, shows that of this...
ffnews.com

Digital Asset Management Services Provider, Wallex, Joins The Payments Association

Wallex, a leading financial services company, announced an official membership with The Payments Association. Wallex‘s membership in The Payments Association will allow the company to collaborate with other leading companies in the payments space and to stay at the forefront of industry developments and trends, further enhancing their current suite of services for their customers.
ffnews.com

Bitget Launches Fund Custody Service With Dedicated Wallet to Elevate Safety

Leading crypto exchange Bitget launches the Fund Custody service for professional investors and institutions. The service will provide dedicated wallets to qualified accounts to maximize protection of customers’ funds on the platform. The exchange also recently released the latest snapshot of its Merkle tree Proof of Reserves to reassure users that their assets are held in 1:1 reserves.
ffnews.com

Citcon Partners With Klarna to Offer Klarna’s Flexible Payment Solutions Worldwide

Citcon, the leading one-stop service global payment platform in providing in-store, online, and mobile payment solutions, and Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, announced today an integration and business partnership which will add Klarna as a featured mobile wallet available through Citcon’s omni-channel payment platform. Merchants currently using the Citcon payment gateway can now provide Klarna as a payment option for online purchases and in-store payments using Citcon’s payment capability.
CBS Detroit

Here are the top places to work, according to their employees

Some of the best places to work in the U.S. include software firm Gainsight, cloud storage company Box and mental health services provider Telemynd, according to those who work there.Employees at those companies say they like their colleagues, enjoy how managers give them a more flexible schedule and appreciate their pay rate, according to a ranking released Tuesday by Glassdoor. In an era marked by conflict between workers and employers — including job-hopping, union formation, more than 300 strikes and pushes for higher pay amid record inflation — the rankings show that some employers, at least, are hitting the mark,...
crowdfundinsider.com

Research Report Shows High Levels of Awareness of Embedded Finance Among UK B2B SMEs

New Kriya (previously MarketFinance) research shows high levels of awareness of Embedded Finance among UK B2B SMEs. But with implementation intent being 3 years on average, “this means thousands of UK firms are leaving money on the table,” the report from Kriya reveals. UK SME sector’s estimated turnover...
ffnews.com

The Fintech Show: Payments Transformation: How To Make Seamless Payments Systematic

Today we are going to be taking a look at how changes in the payments industry are causing financial institutions to initiate and scale up industry-wide change, the challenge of making seamless payments systematic whilst still having to serve their customers, uninterrupted. Joining us we have:. Roland Brandli and Andreas...
ffnews.com

Huobi Global Partners With Solaris to Launch Crypto Debit Card in Europe

Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading virtual asset exchanges, has announced a partnership with Solaris, to deliver a crypto-to-fiat debit card that will enable Huobi users to spend digital assets at the point-of-sale globally. The Visa-approved program will be available to both new and existing users residing in...

