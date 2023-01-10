Magic vs. Blazers GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Orlando Magic tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (15-26) hopes to erase the struggles from last night's loss against the Sacramento Kings and let out their frustrations on the Portland Trail Blazers (19-20).

The Magic will look to put more of an emphasis in its game plan tonight on defense after surrendering 136 points last night against the Kings.

The Magic will get a boost, as Bol Bol returns after a four-game absence once he cleared health & safety protocols yesterday. It's uncertain as to whether he'll return to the starting lineup, but any contribution from him tonight should help Orlando.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Magic vs. Blazers Broadcast Information

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10

Tuesday, Jan. 10 Time: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Blazers Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

R.J. Hampton (OUT - G League assignment)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Kevon Harris (OUT - G League assignment)

Portland Trail Blazers

Nassir Little (OUT - knee)

Justise Winslow (OUT - ankle)

Jusuf Nurkic (PROBABLE - illness)

Gary Payton II (PROBABLE - ankle)

Magic vs. Blazers Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Portland Trail Blazers

PG De'Aaron Fox

SG Kevin Huerter

SF Harrison Barnes

PF Keegan Murray

C Domantas Sabonis

