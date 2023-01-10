Magic vs. Blazers GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers host the Orlando Magic tonight. Here's everything you need to know.
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (15-26) hopes to erase the struggles from last night's loss against the Sacramento Kings and let out their frustrations on the Portland Trail Blazers (19-20).
The Magic will look to put more of an emphasis in its game plan tonight on defense after surrendering 136 points last night against the Kings.
The Magic will get a boost, as Bol Bol returns after a four-game absence once he cleared health & safety protocols yesterday. It's uncertain as to whether he'll return to the starting lineup, but any contribution from him tonight should help Orlando.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...
Magic vs. Blazers Broadcast Information
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 10
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Blazers Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- R.J. Hampton (OUT - G League assignment)
- Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)
- Kevon Harris (OUT - G League assignment)
Portland Trail Blazers
- Nassir Little (OUT - knee)
- Justise Winslow (OUT - ankle)
- Jusuf Nurkic (PROBABLE - illness)
- Gary Payton II (PROBABLE - ankle)
Magic vs. Blazers Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Franz Wagner
- SF Bol Bol
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Portland Trail Blazers
- PG De'Aaron Fox
- SG Kevin Huerter
- SF Harrison Barnes
- PF Keegan Murray
- C Domantas Sabonis
