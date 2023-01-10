ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unique Pizza Toppings From Around The World Will Make You Rethink Your Next Order

When you’re traveling, it’s fun to not only get an authentic taste of the local fare but to also see how the menus at chain restaurants differ.

Dueling pizza chains Pizza Hut and Domino’s both have an international presence. Domino’s alone is in 90 international markets, and overtook its competitor as the world’s most lucrative pizza kitchen in 2018. While some American staples like pepperoni pies and veggie pizzas also dominate global pizza menus, the rest of the world gets some specialty pizzas that will make you feel as though you’re ordering from a secret menu. You’ll definitely want to travel and try some of these!

In an analysis of the price of pizzas around the world, NetCredit also uncovered some of Pizza Hut and Domino’s most unusual toppings. From pizzas loaded with seafood and sprinkled with seaweed powder to fromage-forward pies with raclette or crème fraîche, here are some pizza toppings available at chains around the world.

Smoked Salmon Pizza, Domino’s In Japan

Find an impressive selection of seafood-topped pies on the Japanese Domino’s menu, including a seafood lover’s special with shrimp, clams, squid and petite scallops with a choice of white or red sauce. The smoked salmon pizza with a sour cream and dill sauce is on the winter seasonal menu — alongside a chargrilled beef pie with a porcini mushroom sauce and a cheese pizza that’s made with raclette and topped with thin-sliced potatoes and smoked bacon. In addition to pizzas, Domino’s restaurants in Japan also sell roast chicken, milkshakes and sides like Japanese fried chicken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZWfE_0k9aeZ5I00
Domino's Japan

Indi Chicken Tikka Pizza, Domino’s In Australia

The Australian Domino’s menus look much like American ones, but with a few delightful additions like this chicken pizza inspired by Indian cuisine with tikka sauce and paneer cheese, along with capsicum (that’s green bell pepper), diced tomato and red onion. The chain’s Australian menu also has a garlic prawn pie and a spicy pepper paneer pizza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9IHK_0k9aeZ5I00
Domino's Australia

Hot Garlic Prawns, Pizza Hut In Sri Lanka

The supreme pizza section on Sri Lanka Pizza Hut menus includes some specialty pies, like this one with spicy prawns in a hot garlic sauce with onions, peppers and tomatoes and a double layer of cheese. The restaurant also serves a hot butter cuttlefish option with chili flakes and butter. Another pizza unique to this island country in the Indian Ocean is the “Masala Magic,” which has butter and tandoori chicken marinated in yogurt and spices plus fresh onions, coriander and cheese, all roasted in a clay oven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1679C7_0k9aeZ5I00
Pizza Hut Sri Lanka

Kebab Supreme, Pizza Hut In Sweden

Swedish Pizza Huts have a few surprises in store, including this kebab pizza that’s buried in tomato sauce, mozzarella, kebab meat, jalapeños and red onion. It also comes with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pepperoni and a garlic dressing for extra zing. But did you know that Pizza Huts in Sweden also have weekend brunch buffets serving ‘za as well as chicken wings, a salad buffet, garlic bread, pancakes, ice cream and coffee?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgP4F_0k9aeZ5I00
Pizza Hut kebab pizza

Apricot Chicken Deluxe, Domino’s In New Zealand

If you love fruit on a pizza (think: Hawaiian style with pineapple and ham), you’ll feel right at home with the New Zealand Domino’s menu, which has an apricot sauce and chicken combo. Another fruity pizza on the menu is a cranberry chicken version that’s drizzled in mayo. The New Zealand menu also offers pizza pockets that are much like calzones — but the pepperoni pocket has pepperonis on the outside, too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuRUB_0k9aeZ5I00
Domino's New Zealand

Raclette, Pizza Hut In France

You may associate raclette with European holiday markets: The piping hot cheese that’s slightly salty and nutty is scraped straight from the wheel to blanket potatoes or bread. This festive winter delicacy is replicated on Pizza Hut pizzas in France; its raclette pizza features light cream, sliced potatoes, and bacon bits. You can also get a Mountaineer pizza with creme fraiche, mozzarella, ham, mushrooms and raclette. Other French pizzas that might pique your interest include one with goat cheese and honey and a Nordic pizza with smoked salmon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44AOfY_0k9aeZ5I00
Pizza Hut France

Golden Lobster Beef, Domino’s in Taiwan

Domino’s pizza shops in Taiwan have lots of options for lobster lovers, including this supreme pizza that has a lobster salad topping; it comes with suki beef and has toppings like onion, peppers, corn, mushroom and seaweed powder plus a cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese-stuffed crust. Other pizza options include an eel pizza with beef and a teriyaki seafood pizza with squid, shrimp, crab and mayo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F97aT_0k9aeZ5I00
Taiwan Domino's

Cheddar Giant Hot Dog, Domino’s Pizza in Turkey

In Turkey, mini hot dogs top this Domino’s pizza that also comes with hot dog slices and sweet corn, plus mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce. Turkish Domino’s restaurants also serve pizzas with tuna or smoked ribs; some feature local spices or are garnished with sesame seeds. You can also order a honey mustard chicken pizza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UclJK_0k9aeZ5I00
Domino's Turkey

Classic Cheeseburger Pizza, Domino’s In Poland

Cheeseburger pizzas are a staple on international pizza menus, including this one from a Polish Domino’s that is topped with pickles and hamburger meat and gets a generous drizzle of “hamburger sauce.” You can also get a classic burger pizza, a bacon cheeseburger pizza, and a barbecue bacon burger pizza, along with a Texas barbecue pizza with chicken, bacon, cheese and barbecue sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fG99A_0k9aeZ5I00
Domino's Poland

California Franks, Domino’s In The Philippines

Move over, pepperoni. Domino’s in the Philippines has a California Franks Pizza that’s topped with beef rounds and has a sweet and tangy honey mustard in the base. Other American-inspired pies include the cheeseburger pizza that’s drizzled in mayo and a New York Buffalo chicken pizza. Rice bowls along with chicken wings and pasta dishes are also on the menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amX3o_0k9aeZ5I00

By Brittany Anas, for Scripps News.

Scripps News is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can find Scripps News using your TV’s digital antenna or stream for free. See all the ways you can watch Newsy here: https://scrippsnews.com/where-to-watch/

WSOC Charlotte

US nears new cooperation deals with Pacific Island nations

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is nearing deals with two Pacific Island nations to extend ties that are considered critical to maintaining balance in the U.S.-China rivalry for influence in a region where the Chinese are rapidly expanding their economic, diplomatic and military clout. This week,...
Food Network

What to Do with Oil After Frying

Grace is a contributing writer at Food Network. Between maintaining the oil temperature, minimizing splatters and rushing to serve all the freshly-fried food while it’s hot, deep-frying at home can feel like a major undertaking. So the last thing you need is to stress about the leftover frying oil. That’s why we’re breaking down everything you need to know, from how to safely dispose of it to saving it for future uses.
Simplemost

Simplemost

