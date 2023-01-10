Read full article on original website
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Former Donald Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany A 'Liar And An Opportunist'
Alyssa Farah Griffin has some fighting words for former top Donald Trump aide Kayleigh McEnany. Farah Griffin, who also once served as an aide to the 45th President of the United States before stepping back from the position in late 2020, slammed the ex press secretary as "a liar and an opportunist" for standing by Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen" from him. "I am a Christian woman, so I will say this," Farah Griffin stated in transcripts that were made public on Thursday, December 29, by the January 6 House Select Committee. "I wish her the...
Donald Trump Delivers "Major Announcement"
Following a tease on Wednesday of a “major announcement” coming Thursday, former President Donald Trump has announced that he will be selling an “official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card.”
Mike Pence seen as ‘p----’ for not supporting indictment of Trump: MSNBC guest
MSNBC regular Kurt Andersen slammed former Vice President Mike Pence as a 'p----" and a "wimp" for not supporting the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)
Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.
MSNBC
Report: Greene told Trump there would be a QAnon presence on Jan. 6
On Tuesday, the House Jan. 6 committee released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was privy to some of the most intimate and incriminating conversations that took place during the Trump administration. She has never disappointed with her jaw-dropping testimony, and the latest revelations from her are no different.
‘The View’ is the biggest source of misinformation in America
Barbara Walters died last week at 93, but the legendary journalist’s legacy lives on: “The View,” the daytime-TV talker she created in 1997, is the most-watched — and most-talked-about — show in its genre. Some legacy, though: What Walters envisioned as “women of different generations, backgrounds and views” discussing “the topics of the day, mixing humor with intelligent debate,” devolved after she departed as co-host in 2014 into a four-against-one daily catfight with few laughs and even fewer smarts. The New York Times calls it “the most important political TV show in America.” If so, America is in trouble — because “The...
Famed Entertainer and Prominent Trump Supporter Dies Unexpectedly
Famed entertainer and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to statements from Trump and the duo's social media.
Trump supporter Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ fame is dead at 51
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, one-half of the sassy conservative group Diamond and Silk that angered Blacks with their allegiance to former President Donald Trump, has died suddenly. She was 51. Trump alerted his supporters on his “Truth Social” website that Hardaway “passed away at her home” on Monday, Jan....
Donald Trump Promises 2024 Will Be a 'Monster'
The former president is optimistic about his party and his own chances in 2024, while the GOP still remains without a House speaker.
Trump to hold first public 2024 campaign event in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Associated Press on Thursday that Trump will visit South Carolina later this month. No other details were immediately announced. Since announcing his […]
MSNBC
The curious timing of Trump’s new offensive against Ruby Freeman
Late last week, on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, President Joe Biden hosted a special event at the White House to present Presidential Citizens Medals to a small group of Americans. The point, as NBC News reported, was to honor a select, bipartisan group of election workers, officials, and law enforcement officers for their “contributions to our democracy” before and during the riot.
DC's Reflecting Fools Will Reflect U.S. Comedic Life in Tough Times – Look Out, Mr. President
Jack Rowles as Dr. Fauci with Emily Levey and Nancy Dolliver. When I first started talking to Jack Rowles, the head of DC’s Reflecting Fools, a comedy show that takes pot shots at Democrats, Republicans and anybody whoever ran for office, it was right smack dab in the middle of the fight to elect a new Speaker of the House of Representatives. Everybody had a candidate and everybody had a funny story to tell about the House election. It had been 100 years since such a battle was fought to win the top spot in the House, the third most important and powerful position in the United States behind the President and Vice President.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute - Free One-Hour Company Classes On Zoom And In Person
(FORT LEE, NJ) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. Now, classes are also being offered in person. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transforms the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.
Trump discussed using nuclear weapon against North Korea in 2017: Report
Former President Donald Trump discussed the idea of using a nuclear weapon against North Korea while he was in office in 2017, but suggested he could pin the attack on another country, a new book on Trump's time in office alleges.
Benzinga
American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand (NASDAQ: AREB) Talks All Things Business, Revenue Expansion Opportunities With Jane King On Newsmax
American Rebel Holdings Inc. AREB CEO Andy Ross spoke with New To The Street’s Jane King about American Rebel’s origin and exciting upcoming plans for the company. Ross’s lucrative career in reality TV and country music brought him to create his brand American Rebel in 2015. American Rebel is what Ross has coined “America’s Patriotic Brand”. Prior to becoming CEO, Ross spent 10 years hosting the Maximum Archery World Tour on the Outdoor Channel. He began creating music for the TV show which launched his career in country music with his brand of patriotic southern rock and country.
Brazil Attack Reveals Trump's Insurrection Strategy Is Now a Blueprint
Bolsonaro emulated Trump for years, including in defeat.
Outgoing Sen. Sasse knows Trump criticism shapes his legacy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s outgoing U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse knows he may be remembered more for his criticisms of former President Donald Trump than for the policies he supported during his eight years in office. Sasse talked about his political legacy with the Omaha World-Herald as he...
Loyal Trump Advocate Of The Infamous ‘Diamond And Silk’ Has Died
Diamond of the MAGA entertainment duo Diamond & Silk has died at the age of 51. Donald Trump confirmed the news on his Truth Social platform this week.
