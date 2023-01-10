ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
OK! Magazine

'The View' Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Former Donald Trump Aide Kayleigh McEnany A 'Liar And An Opportunist'

Alyssa Farah Griffin has some fighting words for former top Donald Trump aide Kayleigh McEnany. Farah Griffin, who also once served as an aide to the 45th President of the United States before stepping back from the position in late 2020, slammed the ex press secretary as "a liar and an opportunist" for standing by Trump's claims that the 2020 election had been "stolen" from him. "I am a Christian woman, so I will say this," Farah Griffin stated in transcripts that were made public on Thursday, December 29, by the January 6 House Select Committee. "I wish her the...
Hdogar

Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)

Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.
MSNBC

Report: Greene told Trump there would be a QAnon presence on Jan. 6

On Tuesday, the House Jan. 6 committee released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was privy to some of the most intimate and incriminating conversations that took place during the Trump administration. She has never disappointed with her jaw-dropping testimony, and the latest revelations from her are no different.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

‘The View’ is the biggest source of misinformation in America

Barbara Walters died last week at 93, but the legendary journalist’s legacy lives on: “The View,” the daytime-TV talker she created in 1997, is the most-watched — and most-talked-about — show in its genre. Some legacy, though: What Walters envisioned as “women of different generations, backgrounds and views” discussing “the topics of the day, mixing humor with intelligent debate,” devolved after she departed as co-host in 2014 into a four-against-one daily catfight with few laughs and even fewer smarts. The New York Times calls it “the most important political TV show in America.” If so, America is in trouble — because “The...
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Trump supporter Diamond of ‘Diamond and Silk’ fame is dead at 51

Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, one-half of the sassy conservative group Diamond and Silk that angered Blacks with their allegiance to former President Donald Trump, has died suddenly. She was 51. Trump alerted his supporters on his “Truth Social” website that Hardaway “passed away at her home” on Monday, Jan....
WCBD Count on 2

Trump to hold first public 2024 campaign event in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. Campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Associated Press on Thursday that Trump will visit South Carolina later this month. No other details were immediately announced. Since announcing his […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
MSNBC

The curious timing of Trump’s new offensive against Ruby Freeman

Late last week, on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack, President Joe Biden hosted a special event at the White House to present Presidential Citizens Medals to a small group of Americans. The point, as NBC News reported, was to honor a select, bipartisan group of election workers, officials, and law enforcement officers for their “contributions to our democracy” before and during the riot.
GEORGIA STATE
New Jersey Stage

DC's Reflecting Fools Will Reflect U.S. Comedic Life in Tough Times – Look Out, Mr. President

Jack Rowles as Dr. Fauci with Emily Levey and Nancy Dolliver. When I first started talking to Jack Rowles, the head of DC’s Reflecting Fools, a comedy show that takes pot shots at Democrats, Republicans and anybody whoever ran for office, it was right smack dab in the middle of the fight to elect a new Speaker of the House of Representatives. Everybody had a candidate and everybody had a funny story to tell about the House election. It had been 100 years since such a battle was fought to win the top spot in the House, the third most important and powerful position in the United States behind the President and Vice President.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute - Free One-Hour Company Classes On Zoom And In Person

(FORT LEE, NJ) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. Now, classes are also being offered in person. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transforms the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.
FORT LEE, NJ
Benzinga

American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand (NASDAQ: AREB) Talks All Things Business, Revenue Expansion Opportunities With Jane King On Newsmax

American Rebel Holdings Inc. AREB CEO Andy Ross spoke with New To The Street’s Jane King about American Rebel’s origin and exciting upcoming plans for the company. Ross’s lucrative career in reality TV and country music brought him to create his brand American Rebel in 2015. American Rebel is what Ross has coined “America’s Patriotic Brand”. Prior to becoming CEO, Ross spent 10 years hosting the Maximum Archery World Tour on the Outdoor Channel. He began creating music for the TV show which launched his career in country music with his brand of patriotic southern rock and country.
