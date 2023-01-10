Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. When Sauce Walka raps, he treats each verse like he might never get to step into the booth again; it’s why there are not many rappers in Houston, his hometown, and beyond touching him. I’m not just saying that because he raps over a bunch of soul samples kind to my East Coast ears on Ghetto Gospel 3, though I can’t lie—I do love the dust. “Without You” is great rapping, period. Sauce Walka is energized, venting and ruminating on past situations that he knows he’ll never shake. Most of his thoughts are directed at his mom, a relationship that haunts him to this day: “I ain’t never love my mama, how can I love bitch?” he raps, and later admits, “I ain’t have no kisses, all my birthday I ain’t have no wishes.” The wistful vocal chop has a purpose: It makes sad-seeming lyrics sound instead like Sauce Walka is getting closer to some sort of closure.

7 DAYS AGO