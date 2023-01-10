Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Shares Video for New Song “Flowers”: Watch
Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her eighth studio LP, Endless Summer Vacation. “Flowers” arrives with an accompanying music video, which was created by Cyrus and directed by Jacob Bixenman, with movement direction from Stephen Galloway. Watch Miley dance, work out, and go for a swim in the clip below.
Country Westerns Announce New Album Forgive the City, Share Song: Listen
Garage rockers Country Westerns have returned to announce their sophomore album. Forgive the City follows their self-titled debut, which landed in 2020. The new LP was produced by frequent collaborator Matt Sweeney. It arrives April 28 via Fat Possum. Country Westerns have also shared lead single “It’s a Livin’,” along with a music video directed by Miranda Zipse, which you can watch below.
Lonnie Holley Announces New Album Featuring Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten, R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, and More
Lonnie Holley has announced his new album, Oh Me Oh My. It’s due out March 10 via Jagjaguwar. It features guest appearances from Moor Mother, Rokia Koné, Jeff Parker, and labelmates Sharon Van Etten and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver. Check out the album art, tracklist, and title track, “Oh Me Oh My,” below.
James Holden Announces First Album in 6 Years, Shares New Song: Listen
James Holden has announced his first album in six years. Imagine This Is a High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities is due out March 31 via Border Community. He’s previewing it with the single “Contains Multitudes,” which you can listen to below. Of the influences behind “Contains...
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare Announces New Album 7s, Shares New Songs: Listen
Animal Collective’s Avey Tare has announced another new solo album that’s due soon. It’s titled 7s and it’s out February 17 via Domino. He’s shared two tracks from the project—“The Musical” and “Hey Bog”—along with tour dates for a North American run this spring. Find the new songs and tour details below.
U2 Reimagine 40 of Their Songs for New Album Songs of Surrender
U2 have detailed their new album, Songs of Surrender. Out March 17, the LP of 40 reimagined and rerecorded songs follows Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which came out in November. Watch a trailer for the record, featuring a new version of “Beautiful Day,” below.
Neutral Milk Hotel Announce Career-Spanning Vinyl Box Set, Share Previously Unreleased Song: Listen
Neutral Milk Hotel have announced a career-spanning vinyl box set. The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel includes both of the group’s LPs—1996’s On Avery Island and 1998’s In the Aeroplane Over the Sea—as well as live recordings, alternate takes, unreleased material, and more. The collection arrives February 24 via Merge. Among the perviously unreleased tracks included in the box set is “Little Birds,” which has been released digitally today for the first time. Hear it below and scroll down for images of the box set.
Paramore Share New Song “C’est Comme Ça”: Listen
Have shared the third single from their new album, This Is Why. The new song, “C’est Comme Ça,” follows the title track and “The News.” Find the lyric video for the track below. The new song’s title translates to “It’s Like That.” In a...
La Luz’s Shana Cleveland Announces New Album, Shares Video: Watch
Shana Cleveland of La Luz has announced a new solo album: Manzanita is out March 10 via Hardly Art. The lead single is called “Faces in the Firelight,” and, according to a press release, it’s addressed to Cleveland’s son and also her life partner, Will Sprott of Shannon and the Clams. Find it below.
Skrillex Taps PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd for New Song “Way Back”: Listen
Skrillex is back with another new new single. After teaming up with Fred Again.. and Flowdan for the song “Rumble” earlier this week, the dubstep veteran has released another collaborative single. “Way Back” includes guest contributions from PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd. Check it out below. Both...
Vagabon Shares New Song “Carpenter”: Listen
Vagabon has shared a new song called “Carpenter.” It’s the first new solo track from the singer-songwriter since her 2019 self-titled LP. The new song was co-produced by Vagabon and Rostam Batmanglij. Take a listen below; scroll down for Vagabon’s upcoming tour dates with Weyes Blood.
The National Tease New Album With “Mrs. Bridgers,” “Taylor,” and “Uncle Sufjan”
The National are teasing something new. Matt Berninger and co. have taken to social media to share a new teaser clip, which depicts the vocalist at a piano bench with a coffee mug and copy of the classic Mary Shelly novel Frankenstein. In the clip, Berninger turns to face the camera as a sparse piano line plays in the background. Check it out below.
Drake Joins Popcaan in Video for New Song “We Caa Done”: Watch
Popcaan is back with a new single: “We Caa Done” is a collaboration with Drake, and it’s set to appear on the dancehall superstar’s upcoming album, Great Is He. The track arrives with a new Theo Skudra–directed video, which was shot on location in Turks and Caicos. In the video, Popcaan and Drake party on the water and beside the pool. Check it out below.
Public Image Ltd Try for Eurovision 2023 With New Song “Hawaii”: Listen
Public Image Ltd have shared their first new song in years, and with it, they are angling to represent Ireland at the 2023 Eurovision Song Content. The uncharacteristically soul-bearing “Hawaii,” John Lydon said, “is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most. It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.” Listen to the song below.
03 Greedo Surprise Releases New Mixtape Free 03: Listen
Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo has surprise-released his new mixtape, Free 03. The 15-song project includes guest appearances from the late Drakeo the Ruler (“No Free Features”), OhGeesy (“I Can’t Control Myself”), BlueBucksClan (“Pourin”), and KenTheMan (“Drop Down”). The record was produced entirely by Mike Free. Listen to Free 03 below.
Father John Misty Adds Spring 2023 Tour Dates
Father John Misty has announced a headlining spring tour in support of Chloë and the Next 20th Century, his fifth and latest studio album. After he finishes up performing in Europe, the singer-songwriter will being the U.S. leg on April 14 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and stay on the road through May. Find a complete list of tour dates below.
Listen to Sauce Walka’s “Without You”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. When Sauce Walka raps, he treats each verse like he might never get to step into the booth again; it’s why there are not many rappers in Houston, his hometown, and beyond touching him. I’m not just saying that because he raps over a bunch of soul samples kind to my East Coast ears on Ghetto Gospel 3, though I can’t lie—I do love the dust. “Without You” is great rapping, period. Sauce Walka is energized, venting and ruminating on past situations that he knows he’ll never shake. Most of his thoughts are directed at his mom, a relationship that haunts him to this day: “I ain’t never love my mama, how can I love bitch?” he raps, and later admits, “I ain’t have no kisses, all my birthday I ain’t have no wishes.” The wistful vocal chop has a purpose: It makes sad-seeming lyrics sound instead like Sauce Walka is getting closer to some sort of closure.
Coachella 2023 Headliners: Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean
Coachella 2023 has revealed its top billing artists. Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Blackpink will headline the festival when it returns to Empire Polo Club in Indio, California this spring. Check out the full lineup for this year’s fest here. As previously announced, Coachella will once again take place across two weekends: April 15-17 and 21-23.
Moneybagg Yo and Glorilla Join Forces in Video for New Song “On Wat U On”: Watch
Memphis heavyweights Moneybagg Yo and Glorilla have come together for a new single, “On Wat U On.” It’s the first collaboration from the CMG labelmates, and it comes with a new music video that’s available below. Glorilla signed with Yo Gotti’s CMG last year after the...
Moss Icon Announce Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly Reissue
Moss Icon—the experimental post-punk band that formed in Annapolis, Maryland, in 1986—have announced a reissue of their sole full-length. Lyburnum Wits End Liberation Fly was originally recorded in 1988, but didn’t get released until 1993, several years after the band broke up. Now, 20 years later, the album has been remastered and re-pressed on vinyl, and will be available March 31 (via Temporary Residence Ltd.). Check out the remastered version of opening song, “Mirror,” below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
