Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product
Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
Mickie James: On Why The Mandy Rose and Vince McMahon Situation Is Different, He Owns The Company
Mickie James gives her thoughts on the return of former boss Vince McMahon. James joined The Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Dennis Farrell and Lars Frederiksen for an exclusive interview to promote her upcoming Career vs. Title match against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard to Kill PPV event, which will take place on Friday, January 13th from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ric Flair On Chris Jericho’s BOLA Appearance: I’ve Never Heard Of PWG, WWE Wouldn’t Do That
Ric Flair comments on Chris Jericho's PWG appearance and says he has never heard of the company. The former AEW World Champion appeared at PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two on January 8. He teamed up Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker to defeat Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku. The bout marked Jericho's first time wrestling at an independent show in many years.
Saraya: I Gave My Two AEW Dynamite Tickets Away To My Friends
Saraya had two tickets to AEW Dynamite. On the December 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker handed Saraya two tickets to the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and challenged her to a tag team match with Saraya choosing a partner to take on Baker & Jamie Hayter. On...
Mickie James: I Don’t Wanna Stay In Wrestling Longer Than I’m Welcomed, I've Had An Amazing Career
Mickie James discusses the potential closing moments of her in-ring career. The world of wrestling might be subject to a massive retirement this week, as Mickie James looks to avoid retirement as she is set to take on Jordynne Grace at IMPACT's Hard To Kill pay-per-view in a Career vs. Title match. This match is another chapter in James' Last Rodeo run that has been ongoing since September.
New Temporary IMPACT Wrestling Authority Figure To Be Named At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Scott D'Amore is hurt, but the show must go on. Gail Kim announced on the January 12 episode of IMPACT on AXS that due to Bully Ray's actions, Scott D'Amore is temporarily sidelined. Bully Ray put Scott through a table on the January 5 episode in the build-up to his Full Metal Mayhem match with Josh Alexander coming up on Friday, January 13.
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Uso | WWE Smackdown & AEW Rampage 1/13/2023 | Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Alex Cardoza (@_AlexisCardoza) discuss tonight's episodes of Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. - Kings of the Black Throne vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz. - Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo & Anna Jay in a street fight. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it...
Carmelo Hayes Talks Getting To Face Ricochet, Says He Found Out About The Match On A Four Day Notice
Carmelo Hayes looks back at his recent match with Ricochet. The crossover between the main roster and NXT has been seamless in recent months, as superstars from both Raw and SmackDown are frequently involved in storylines and/or matches on the white and gold brand. For example, The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) are currently the reigning NXT World Tag Team Champions. Furthermore, Jinder Mahal recently appeared on the January 10 edition of the show and defeated Julius Creed in singles action.
Vince McMahon Power Play, Adam Cole Good Health, Elite Victory, Mercedes Sell Out | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Chris Jericho wrestles at PWG Battle of Los Angeles night two. - Titus Alexander vs. Alec Price from WCP Can You Work Fridays?. Creators Spotlight:. Independent wrestler Vinny Pacifico joins us to talk about his appearances on AEW...
Sting's AEW Contract Expires In 2023
Sting knows the end of his career is coming to an end. Sting was profiled by DMagazine and it is revealed that his AEW contract expires in 2023, though the exact date isn’t given. “His deal with AEW expires sometime this year; he won’t say exactly when. When it...
Britt Baker On Adam Cole's Return, B3CCA Coming To MLW, Matt Cardona On PWI Award | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 12, 2023. - Adam Cole returned to AEW on last night's Dynamite. Now, both he and Britt Baker have taken to Twitter to comment on the return. - MLW has announced the impending debut of B3CCA. From MLW:. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major...
Molly Holly Explains How She Brings The Casual Fan Perspective As A WWE Producer
Molly Holly wrapped up her full time in-ring career in 2005, but has made various appearances over the years including multiple appearances in the Women's Royal Rumble. Molly was hired as a producer by WWE in August 2021. Speaking during a Highspots Sign It Live, Molly explained how she views...
Swerve Strickland: Rick Ross Is Fully Invested In What We're Doing
Rick Ross has made multiple appearances on AEW Dynamite in recent months, joining Swerve Strickland throughout his story teaming with, and then against, Keith Lee. Ross was on the December 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, calling Keith Lee "a big motherfucker" and hyping up Swerve as he and the Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman) took out Lee.
Deaner: Mickie James Is One Of The Best Professional Wrestlers Ever, I Hope She Wins At Hard To Kill
Deaner gives high praise to Mickie James. Mickie James is up against one of the toughest challenges of her last rodeo at Hard To Kill, as she is set to face the IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Title vs. Career match. Since beginning her last rodeo in September 2022, James has defeated the likes of Deonna Purrazzo, Taylor Wilde, Mia Yim, along with many others.
Anthony Bowens Hopes The Acclaimed Are Done With Jay Lethal And Jeff Jarrett
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) are coming off back-to-back victories over Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, first defeating them on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite and then defeating them again at AEW Battle of the Belts V. The rivalry between The Acclaimed and Jarrett & Lethal...
Becky Lynch And Undertaker Bundles Available For Rainbow Six Siege
WWE superstars have entered Rainbow Six Siege. Rainbow Six Siege and WWE revealed that Becky Lynch and Undertaker bundles are now available in the game. The Deadman Bundle will include the Undertaker uniform, headgear, operator portrait, WWE championship charm, The Tombstone weapon skin for the MK17 CQB, and a Moonlight Brawl background. The Becky Lynch Bundle will include a Becky Lynch outfit designed after her 2018-2020 ‘The Man’ phase, a WWE championship charm, a Dis-Arm-Her weapon skin for the UZK50GI, and an ‘I Am The Man’ background.
LA Knight: Every Indication I've Been Given Is Pitch Black Match Is A Street Fight Kind Of In The Dark
At WWE Royal Rumble, LA Knight and Bray Wyatt will clash in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. Thus far, nothing has been explained as to what the Pitch Black match is. Even LA Knight was in the dark as to what the match entailed during his January 4 appearance on WWE's The Bump.
Rocky Romero Talks Working With Best Friends, Says Orange Cassidy Is A Incredible Performer
Rocky Romero talks about getting to work with Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy, and Chuck Taylor. Although All Elite Wrestling has many factions, there aren't many groups that have quite the bond that the Best Friends do. Throughout the promotion's near four year history, Taylor, Beretta, and Cassidy have all formed a tight bond that will often assist them when they're trying to win big matches.
Stephanie McMahon Leaves WWE | BOOM! Adam Cole Returns | COEXISTING w/ Rob & Maggie 01/13/23
Welcome to a NEW EPISODE of Coexisting with Rob & Maggie!. - Preview #WWESmackDown, #AEWRampage, and #AEWBattleOfTheBelts. Are you not going to watch the show live, but want your question or statement read on the show? Donate a HUMPERCHAT! Humperchat.com. Follow us on Social Media. @RobWilkins on Twitter. @Maggie_IK on...
