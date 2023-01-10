Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset committee to US ambassador: Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria ‘should continue’
The chair of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee told U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides that settlement expansion would continue, despite Washington’s objections. Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, the former Knesset speaker who now heads the pivotal committee, held an introductory meeting with Nides on Wednesday. “I...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel missing one important thing – a constitution
My last visit to the United States included a stay in Philadelphia, where I visited Independence Hall. I was particularly interested in the site because I was reading a book about the American Revolution – and the period leading up to the decision to declare American independence. I was...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cheers, cash for terrorists killed two-state solution
In his initial phone conversation with new Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, to congratulate him and the rest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government on taking office, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed two contradictory messages. As his boss, President Joe Biden, has done in the last two...
Cleveland Jewish News
New Israel Fund admits financing protests against Netanyahu government
The New Israel Fund, a U.S.-based NGO that provides financial support to progressive and anti-Israel groups, sent an email to supporters on Tuesday taking credit for recent protests against the government. “The New Israel Fund assisted with a special grant to the many civil society organizations that took part in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Prosecutors won’t investigate Gantz in Fifth Dimension case
Israel’s State Attorney’s Office will not investigate former Minister of Defense Benny Gantz nor Knesset Member Ram Ben-Barak in connection with an alleged effort to sell espionage technology to Qatar, Channel 14 reported. The decision came in response to a September complaint filed by attorney Zehava Gur, which...
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
Elon Musk Reacts To Edward Snowden Saying President 'Absconded' With More Secret Papers Than Many Whistleblowers: 'Most People Have No Idea...'
Edward Snowden seemingly took a potshot at President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on their handling of classified documents while in office. What Happened: Snowden said in a recent tweet, “Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers.”. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Max Miller among Republicans calling for George Santos to resign for lying about Jewish heritage, family fleeing Nazis
Newly elected U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is facing growing calls from members of his own party to step down amidst ongoing criticism of his fabricated background and alleged campaign finance violations. New York Republican Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Nick Langworthy, Nick LaLota and Brandon Williams have all called on Santos to resign.
Cleveland Jewish News
New Israeli government, same Ukraine policy
While campaigning for re-election, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told CNN he would consider arming Ukraine. He has made similar vague statements to the Ukrainian leadership since. While these promises seemed to encourage Ukraine to vote “present” rather than go along with the anti-Israel vote at the United Nations, it is unlikely that Netanyahu will overtly provide anything more to Kyiv than it already does.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli justice minister publishes draft judicial reform bill
Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin on Wednesday published a draft of his judicial reform bill. The proposed legislation, presented as an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, has not yet been put before the Knesset. The bill includes an “override clause” that would enable the Knesset, with a majority of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli foreign minister makes barrage of calls to allies
Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen spoke with his counterparts from the European Union, Croatia, Cyprus, and Guatemala over the last two days. On Thursday, Cohen talked to Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union Josep Borrell.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu, Modi vow to advance Israel-India ties
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Wednesday with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, who vowed to advance bilateral ties between the Jewish state and the world’s most populous democracy. “Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend, @netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win...
Cleveland Jewish News
Memorial for Israeli terror victim Esther Horgen held in EU Parliament
A memorial event marking two years since the killing of terror victim Esther Horgen was held on Wednesday at the European Parliament in Brussels. The conference, an initiative of the Samaria Regional Council and the parliament’s European Conservatives and Reformists Group, opened with the lighting of a memorial candle in memory of Horgan.
Cleveland Jewish News
Turkish ambassador assumes post in Israel for first time since renewal of ties
President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday accepted the credentials of Ankara’s new ambassador to Israel, Şakir Özkan Torunlar, who was named to the position in October. The Turkish diplomat, who served as consul general in Jerusalem (and “ambassador” to the Palestinian Authority) between 2010 and 2013, assumes the position four years after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan withdrew Turkey’s ambassador from Israel and ousted Jerusalem’s top envoy amid fighting between the IDF and Palestinians along the Gaza border.
Cleveland Jewish News
Saudis get new lobbyist
There’s a myth in Washington that Israel has the biggest, most powerful, richest, most influential lobby in town. I know. I spent many years trying to promote that image. One problem: ‘taint so. There are many more, but they tend to get less attention. There was a time...
Cleveland Jewish News
US think tank calls for ‘Plan B’ on Iran
The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) has published a 53-page document advocating for a new U.S. strategy on Iran. The document contains 231 actionable recommendations for the U.S. government and calls for decisive pressure on the Iranian regime and intensive support for the Iranian people. According to Orde Kittrie,...
Comments / 0