Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023
With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves. The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to...
Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)
We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
I found 16 Aldi products this week starting at $5 – and the best ones were in the ‘aisle of shame’
BARGAIN retailer Aldi has developed a cult following of shoppers across the country for its low prices and seasonal finds. Shoppers routinely love coming into the store every week to find new deals and items never before found. Expert shopper TikToker @Spill_It_Mom recently went on an Aldi shopping spree and...
I’m a thriftshopper – my shocking Goodwill find for just $3 turned out to be worth more than $7,000
A GOODWILL shopper has made a hefty profit after a $3 item he bought at the thrift store turned out to be worth nearly 2,500 times that amount. Brian, who runs the YouTube channel RedDirtPicker, revealed how he uncovered an incredible piece of art that ended up being valued at $7,400 at his local Goodwill.
People are only just finding out XXL and 2XL aren’t the same size
If shopping for your size has ever left you feeling seriously confused, you’re not alone. Watch the video below:. Many of us have felt the frustration of trying on a garment from one shop and it's a perfect fit, but in another shop it’s too tight or too big.
I shop for just myself at Costco and hate cooking. Here are 15 things I love to buy there.
From different kinds of precooked chicken to boots and socks, here's what I get from the popular wholesale chain to make the most of my membership.
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings
If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon’s fashion section for, it’s offering high-quality basics at affordable prices. From cozy $11 sweatpants, to under-$40 leggings, to Kate Middleton’s favorite $30 sneakers, Amazon is a treasure trove of staple pieces for less. And this season, the retailer has a pair of $10 high-waisted leggings that shoppers want “in every color.”
Shoppers are racing to Aldi to bag stunning foot stools for the bargain price of £1.99
ALDI is known for its selection of special buys, which are great deals, but when they're gone, they're gone. That means when there's something worth getting your hands on, you've got to get down there sharpish to make sure you don't miss out. Items available vary greatly from homewares to...
Woman Transforms Dollar Store Mini-Crates Into Ultimate Kitchen Organizers
It’s both aesthetic and efficient
Most of the Pioneer Woman Kitchen Collection Is on Sale at Walmart—and We’re Freaking Out
Here at Taste of Home, we can’t get enough of Walmart‘s Pioneer Woman collection. Between the pretty florals and the farmhouse style Christmas collection, I can’t get this cheerful cookware out of my mind. Imagine this Sales Editor‘s shock when Walmart announced their biggest Pioneer Woman sale of the year—I almost hit the ceiling!
How to Clean a Keurig Coffee Maker: 5 Easy Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Hitting the start button on your Keurig every single morning will inevitably lead to some gunky buildup over time. And you need to be careful -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can keep your Keurig from performing optimally. If enough of that grime builds up to reach your machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether. (P.S. -- If you own a Keurig, you might be able to claim part of a $10 million class action lawsuit settlement.)
I spend $20 on thrift shop bargains — and I make bank by reselling
A thrifty TikToker is showing viewers how to make a quick buck just by reselling second-hand items. The creator, known as Splash online, shared his store-hopping haul in a clip with 1.6 million views, boasting the more than $1,000 resale value of items — which he bought for less than $20 total. At his first stop of the day, the TikToker complained of increased price tags — more than he was willing to pay — and browsed the clothing racks until he eventually spied a pair of cufflinks ringing in at just over $2. “I did a bit of digging on Google...
Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
Costco Is Selling 8-Piece Sets of Disney-Themed Pyrex Containers for Less Than $20 — & You Can Get Similar Sets on Amazon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If loving Disney as an adult is wrong, well, it isn’t — so don’t worry about it! We love all things Disney, from cozy-chic blankets to Disney-inspired cookbooks and dinnerware sets. Now, there are new food storage containers inspired by Mickey Mouse and the gang, and it’s available at Costco. (Hint: we are already obsessed.) In honor of 100 years of Disney this year, the company partnered with Pyrex for some seriously adorable glass containers. Store your leftovers and pack your...
