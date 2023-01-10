ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gucci Mane Accused Of Not Paying For Big Scarr’s Funeral, Keyshia Ka’oir Provides Receipts

A man associated with Big Scarr is claiming Gucci Mane did not pay for his funeral but the Trap God has come with receipts.

As spotted on XXL Magazine, Mr. Zone 6’s reputation came under heavy criticism over his late artist’s home going ceremony. The young talent accidently died from an alleged overdose Dec. 22, 2022. Immediately after his untimely passing, Gucci offered to pay for his funeral services in an effort to offer financial relief to his family. Last week, Quezz Ruthless, Scarr’s little brother, took to social media to allege that Gucci didn’t come through as he promised.

“Them people called your phone to see if you was gon’ pay for the funeral, you blocked them,” Quezz claimed. “That’s not real. On God, that’s not real. That ain’t straight…You trying to act all real. You posted Scarr, talking ’bout some ‘Love Live him.’ You aint’ do nothing.”

Ruthless also alleges that Gucci asked for the 1017 chains he gifted Scarr back. “You ain’t getting them chains back,” Quezz continued. “You can’t get them chains. It’s no way you getting them chains. It ain’t no way that’s happening. Come on, now. You tripping, cuz. Thought we was just gon’ let that go? No. It’s over with. You played. And we don’t need your money to pay for his funeral. He was gon’ get buried either way. It’s just the point that you supposed to be his CEO. And you supposed to be this, this and that, and you done lied like that. How do you even feel real with yourself?”

But it seems that Gucci did pay $20,000 for Scarr’s funeral. Shortly after Quezz’s rant Keyshia Ka’oir shared receipts of two $10,000 payments to the funeral home saying “PAYMENT DIRECTLY TO FUNERAL HOME! Leave my husband alone.” She also alleges that she and Gucci Mane sent flowers and did not receive a thank you from Scarr’s family. Scarr’s sister, Alexandra Woods, saw the receipts and downplayed their efforts saying “That 10K ain’t help with nothing but obituaries and flowers, boo,” on Instagram Live.

Gucci Mane has yet to formally respond.

