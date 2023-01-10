ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

abc45.com

Three Men Hospitalized After Winston-Salem Shooting, Police Say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Friday drive-by shooting on LaDeara Crest Lane has left three men hospitalized. WSPD say that one of the three men are in critical condition, and the other two are stable. They were all reportedly walking when they were shot. No suspect information is available at this time, as this investigation is ongoing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road. The sheriff’s office says that they responded […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested in Domestic Disturbance, RCSO say

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriffs arrived at a Thomasville home on Wright Road for an assault claim. Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller who reported that James Aaron Sheffield, 35, had assaulted her. Deputies escorted the female back to the address where the incident occurred to retrieve personal items and for deputies to speak with Sheffield.
THOMASVILLE, NC
CBS 17

North Carolina man charged with exploitation of a minor

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Summerfield man was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Investigators from the RCSO worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Reidsville Police Department, the Piedmont Area Homeland Security Task Force and the […]
SUMMERFIELD, NC
abc45.com

Large Police Presence Near Summit Ave. in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on-scene near Hicone Road and Summit Avenue in Greensboro. Reports had a firearm going off several times before 8:00 a.m. today. Deputies arrived to the sound of additional gunfire. One sduspect was taken into custody without any reported injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Additional Arrest Made in July Burlington Homicide

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested 46-year-old James Donavan Rowell from his residence in Burlington. This marks the second arrest made in connection with the July 5 homicide of Tracy Dion Brown. Tracy Brown, a 54-year-old male was found deceased after Police were alerted to an unconscious male lying in the yard of a Foster Street residence.
BURLINGTON, NC
WBTV

Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
SPENCER, NC
insideradio.com

Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested for Grave Desecration in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — December 7 around 4:30 p.m., Surry County Sheriffs received a call about someone desecrating two gravesites in Lowgap. The incident occurred at 218 Hanner Way. According to the caller, two different Confederate gravesites had been damaged. The desecrated gravesites and tools used were found by authorities. The cemetery is located approximately a quarter of a mile off of the highway in some woods.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Rockingham County Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, Rockingham County Sheriffs and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in Summerfield. As a result of the search, Gerald Eugene Mabe 60, of 252 Sleepy Hollow Ln. was arrested and charged with Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Mabe was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $300,000 secured bond.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC

