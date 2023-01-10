Read full article on original website
abc45.com
Three Men Hospitalized After Winston-Salem Shooting, Police Say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Friday drive-by shooting on LaDeara Crest Lane has left three men hospitalized. WSPD say that one of the three men are in critical condition, and the other two are stable. They were all reportedly walking when they were shot. No suspect information is available at this time, as this investigation is ongoing.
Deputies respond to shots fired on Candlenut Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A large law enforcement presence in Greensboro was attributed to a shooting call. Guilford County Sheriff’s Office called in the State Highway Patrol for assistance setting up a perimeter after receiving a shooting call on Candlenut Road, off of Summit Avenue near Hicone Road. The sheriff’s office says that they responded […]
1 man in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, 2 men injured, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is in critical condition, and two others are in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday. Winston-Salem officers responded to the 2500 block of Ladeara Crest Lane and found three victims who had been shot. FOX8 is told a 22-year-old Winston-Salem man and two 20-year-old Winston-Salem […]
WXII 12
Juvenile shot in car on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a juvenile reportedly shot in a car Thursday afternoon on Lambeth Street. Shortly after officers were dispatched to the 3500 block, a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to their ankle and arm, according to a police report.
abc45.com
Two Arrested in Domestic Disturbance, RCSO say
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriffs arrived at a Thomasville home on Wright Road for an assault claim. Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller who reported that James Aaron Sheffield, 35, had assaulted her. Deputies escorted the female back to the address where the incident occurred to retrieve personal items and for deputies to speak with Sheffield.
North Carolina man charged with exploitation of a minor
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Summerfield man was arrested on Thursday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release. Investigators from the RCSO worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Reidsville Police Department, the Piedmont Area Homeland Security Task Force and the […]
abc45.com
Large Police Presence Near Summit Ave. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on-scene near Hicone Road and Summit Avenue in Greensboro. Reports had a firearm going off several times before 8:00 a.m. today. Deputies arrived to the sound of additional gunfire. One sduspect was taken into custody without any reported injuries.
WXII 12
'Scared me straight to death': Mother and son react to Yadkinville school bus crash near apartment building
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — What started off as a normal Tuesday for Nicholas Arellano and his mother, Michelle Olmos turned a completely different way. The two were asleep in their apartment when suddenly, they heard a loud noise. "I heard a rumble and I said to myself 'what is that...
2 taken to hospital after NC crash in on US 311
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release.
WXII 12
Guilford County Sheriff's Office responds to discharge of firearm on Candlenut Road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said the heavy law enforcement presence on Candlenut Road was in response to a discharge of a firearm. According to GCSO, deputies responded at 7:45 a.m. to a discharge of a firearm. After arriving on scene, deputies heard several shots fired in the area.
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on Greensboro murder cold case
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro. The State is seeking information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. In June 2017, investigators responded […]
Court documents describe violent past of Greensboro man accused of fatally shooting woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The loved ones of Natasha Walker are angry at the man police say shot and killed the 32-year-old. The suspect is in a hospital bed with critical injuries, but that didn’t stop Greensboro police from charging Vashon Sigler, 48, with murder. FOX8 is getting a clearer picture of Sigler’s violent past. […]
Man stabs 2 roommates, leaving 1 with critical injuries, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were stabbed Monday night in Winston-Salem, police say. Officers went to a home on E. Sixteenth Street around 8:42 p.m. after getting reports of a stabbing. When they got there, they found two victims, a man and a woman, inside the home who had been stabbed and cut. They […]
abc45.com
Additional Arrest Made in July Burlington Homicide
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested 46-year-old James Donavan Rowell from his residence in Burlington. This marks the second arrest made in connection with the July 5 homicide of Tracy Dion Brown. Tracy Brown, a 54-year-old male was found deceased after Police were alerted to an unconscious male lying in the yard of a Foster Street residence.
WBTV
Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
insideradio.com
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
abc45.com
Two Arrested for Grave Desecration in Surry County
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — December 7 around 4:30 p.m., Surry County Sheriffs received a call about someone desecrating two gravesites in Lowgap. The incident occurred at 218 Hanner Way. According to the caller, two different Confederate gravesites had been damaged. The desecrated gravesites and tools used were found by authorities. The cemetery is located approximately a quarter of a mile off of the highway in some woods.
NC Confederate gravesites desecrated, sheriff’s office says
Two people have been charged after allegedly desecrating gravesites in Surry County.
abc45.com
Rockingham County Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — On Thursday, Rockingham County Sheriffs and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in Summerfield. As a result of the search, Gerald Eugene Mabe 60, of 252 Sleepy Hollow Ln. was arrested and charged with Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Mabe was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $300,000 secured bond.
