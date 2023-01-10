Georgia DL Jalen Carter declares for 2023 NFL draft

One of the most dominant defenders in college football is making the jump to the next level.

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is leaving school early, and will enter the 2023 NFL draft. He made his announcement via social media in the early hours of Tuesday morning, not long after his Bulldogs won their second straight national title with a 65-7 blowout victory over TCU.

A disruptive force with rare explosiveness and athleticism for his size, Carter was the driving force behind the nation’s best defense. His elite talent and versatility should make him one of the first names off the board when late-April rolls around.