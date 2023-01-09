BERKELEY – Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Tuesday that wide receiver Brian Hightower has joined Cal's 2023 recruiting class. Hightower will be a sixth-year senior in 2023 with a single campaign of collegiate eligibility remaining when he joins the Golden Bears later this month. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Miami (2018-19) before playing each of the last three at Illinois (2020-22).

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO