Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Related
calbears.com
Cal Hits The Road At USC Friday
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (10-5, 1-3) hits the road to continue Pac-12 play taking on the USC Trojans on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network Los Angeles. This game marks the 77th all-time meeting between...
calbears.com
Bears Stymied In Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – DJ Rodman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Mouhamed Gueye also scored 14 points and Washington State beat California 66-51 Wednesday night. Justin Powell added 12 points for Washington State (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12). The Golden Bears made seven of their last 11 field-goal...
calbears.com
Men’s Gymnastics Prepares For Season Opener
BERKELEY – California men's gymnastics opens its season on Saturday, Jan. 14 against the best of the best, welcoming rival and reigning National Champion Stanford to Haas Pavilion for the main event of the Cal Benefit Cup. The first rotation is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. PT. The...
calbears.com
Friday At Cal Winter Invite Rained Out
BERKELEY – Due to rain in the forecast, Friday's matches on the first day of the Cal Winter Invitational have been canceled. The Cal women's tennis team's annual tournament will now begin with Saturday's matches at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts – weather permitting.
calbears.com
Lauzon, Cesario Earn Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics Honors
BERKELEY – — Mya Lauzon and Ella Cesario of the No. 3 Cal women's gymnastics team took home the first Pac-12 weekly honors of the season Monday afternoon after outstanding performances at the Super 16 Presented by Ozone this past weekend. Lauzon won the Pac-12 Specialist of the...
calbears.com
Sam Jackson V Added To 2023 Recruiting Class
BERKELEY – Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Wednesday that quarterback Sam Jackson V will join Cal as a member of the program's 2023 recruiting class. Jackson will be a third-year sophomore in 2023 with three seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining when he arrives in Berkeley later this month. He spent his first two collegiate campaigns at 2022 national runner-up TCU.
calbears.com
Brian Hightower Joins 2023 Recruiting Class
BERKELEY – Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Tuesday that wide receiver Brian Hightower has joined Cal's 2023 recruiting class. Hightower will be a sixth-year senior in 2023 with a single campaign of collegiate eligibility remaining when he joins the Golden Bears later this month. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Miami (2018-19) before playing each of the last three at Illinois (2020-22).
calbears.com
Wy Gets USWYNT U-18/U-19 Call Up
Teagan Wy of Cal Women’s Soccer Takes Next Step in International Career. BERKELEY- Earlier this week the U.S Women's Youth National Team announced its 34-player roster for its upcoming combined Under-18/Under-19 training camp naming Cal's Teagan Wy to the team. The sophomore goalkeeper will head to U.S Soccer National Training Center in Carson, Calif. later this year to compete for a spot on the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup roster.
Comments / 0