Berkeley, CA

Cal Hits The Road At USC Friday

BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (10-5, 1-3) hits the road to continue Pac-12 play taking on the USC Trojans on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network Los Angeles. This game marks the 77th all-time meeting between...
BERKELEY, CA
Bears Stymied In Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – DJ Rodman hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Mouhamed Gueye also scored 14 points and Washington State beat California 66-51 Wednesday night. Justin Powell added 12 points for Washington State (8-10, 3-4 Pac-12). The Golden Bears made seven of their last 11 field-goal...
PULLMAN, WA
Men’s Gymnastics Prepares For Season Opener

BERKELEY – California men's gymnastics opens its season on Saturday, Jan. 14 against the best of the best, welcoming rival and reigning National Champion Stanford to Haas Pavilion for the main event of the Cal Benefit Cup. The first rotation is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. PT. The...
BERKELEY, CA
Friday At Cal Winter Invite Rained Out

BERKELEY – Due to rain in the forecast, Friday's matches on the first day of the Cal Winter Invitational have been canceled. The Cal women's tennis team's annual tournament will now begin with Saturday's matches at the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts – weather permitting.
BERKELEY, CA
Lauzon, Cesario Earn Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics Honors

BERKELEY – — Mya Lauzon and Ella Cesario of the No. 3 Cal women's gymnastics team took home the first Pac-12 weekly honors of the season Monday afternoon after outstanding performances at the Super 16 Presented by Ozone this past weekend. Lauzon won the Pac-12 Specialist of the...
BERKELEY, CA
Sam Jackson V Added To 2023 Recruiting Class

BERKELEY – Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Wednesday that quarterback Sam Jackson V will join Cal as a member of the program's 2023 recruiting class. Jackson will be a third-year sophomore in 2023 with three seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining when he arrives in Berkeley later this month. He spent his first two collegiate campaigns at 2022 national runner-up TCU.
BERKELEY, CA
Brian Hightower Joins 2023 Recruiting Class

BERKELEY – Travers Family Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox announced Tuesday that wide receiver Brian Hightower has joined Cal's 2023 recruiting class. Hightower will be a sixth-year senior in 2023 with a single campaign of collegiate eligibility remaining when he joins the Golden Bears later this month. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Miami (2018-19) before playing each of the last three at Illinois (2020-22).
BERKELEY, CA
Wy Gets USWYNT U-18/U-19 Call Up

Teagan Wy of Cal Women’s Soccer Takes Next Step in International Career. BERKELEY- Earlier this week the U.S Women's Youth National Team announced its 34-player roster for its upcoming combined Under-18/Under-19 training camp naming Cal's Teagan Wy to the team. The sophomore goalkeeper will head to U.S Soccer National Training Center in Carson, Calif. later this year to compete for a spot on the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup roster.
BERKELEY, CA

