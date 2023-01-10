ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Whiskey Riff

Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver”

It’s no secret that Dwight Yoakam and The Judds were both massive names in the country music world in the ’80s and ’90s. However, little did I know that Yoakam and Wynonna Judd had a little thing going on back in the day. It all started back in 1988, when Wynonna was 23-years-old, and Yoakam was 31. An old CMT profile on Dwight Yoakam from years back briefly recounts the two’s relationship, and it happened while Yoakam was on tour […] The post Wynonna Judd Reveals How Dwight Yoakam Gets Into Those Tight Pants: “He Has A Whole Little Maneuver” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Virginian Review

Country Music Bids Farewell To Some Of Its Most Iconic Female Stars

Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd, Nashville recording artists who were two of Kentucky’s most famous country music stars, could not be with their families for Christmas. Lynn, whose life began in Butcher’s Holler near Paintsville, Ky., wrote and recorded “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” a song that charted on Billboard for 15 weeks, reaching No. 1 for one week. Of the hundreds of songs Lynn recorded during her 50-year career, 16 charted No. 1 on Billboard and 50 registered on Billboard’s Top Ten. The 1980 movie about Lynn’s life, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” won an Oscar for Best Picture. In Oct. at the age of 90, Lynn...
Taste of Country

Remember When Dolly Parton Joined the Grand Ole Opry?

On Jan. 4, 1969, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Parton's Opry honor came after the musician released three albums in 1968: Just Because I'm a Woman, her second solo album (and first full-length for RCA Records), and two duet albums with Porter Wagoner, Just Between You and Me and Just the Two of Us. The latter two LPs spawned three Top 10 country chart hits, while the title track of her solo effort landed in the Top 20.
Megan Moroney’s Anonymous Love Interest Converts Her to ‘Tennessee Orange’ in New Music Video

Megan Moroney found viral fame on TikTok with her song "Tennessee Orange," and now, the singer is releasing a fitting music video to accompany it. The tune finds Moroney — a Georgia Bulldogs fan — temporarily converting to a University of Tennessee fan when she's around her new boyfriend. The song essentially takes the form of a phone call to her parents, in which she breaks the news that she's dating someone who is a fan of a rival team.
Dierks Bentley’s New Album ‘Gravel & Gold’ Features Collaborations With Billy Strings, Ashley McBryde

Dierks Bentley has revealed details of his upcoming tenth studio album, Gravel & Gold, which includes two intriguing collaborations. Out Feb. 24, the record's 14th and final track, "High Note," features bluegrass breakout Billy Strings. The pair are joined on the plucky ode to the "devil's lettuce" by Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin, singer-songwriter and Bentley's newly-added touring band member Charlie Worsham on guitar, along with Bryan Sutton on banjo and guitar.
Deadline

J. Ralph Unveils Music Video For Oscar-Shortlisted ‘The Voice Of Dust And Ash’ Song Performed With Norah Jones – Watch

J. Ralph has debuted the music video for “Dust & Ash” — his original tune penned for the documentary The Voice of Dust and Ash, which has been shortlisted for the Best Original Song Oscar in 2023. The feature directorial debut of Iranian-American filmmaker Mandana Biscotti tells the incredible story of the monumental artist and humanitarian, Maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian. When Iran’s ayatollah banned music and performances in the entire country, instruments and records became contraband, and artists were exiled, imprisoned and executed. While the government crushed human rights and self-expression, Shajarian risked everything to confront the regime, singing truth to...
