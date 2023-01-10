ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend Tri Kappa accepting 2023 scholarship applications

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Epsilon Lambda chapter of Tri Kappa is accepting applications for a variety of scholarships. Tri Kappa is a philanthropic sorority within the state of Indiana. Founded in 1901, there are now nearly 8,000 members across the state. Tri Kappa supports a variety of projects for charity, culture, and education.
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates

Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Jr. Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is adjusting its residential trash pickup schedule in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16. Trash pickups will be delayed by one day during the week of January 16. City offices are closed on Monday. The adjusted schedule...
Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements

Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
Gamble Backfires at Casino

(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
Elkhart Community Schools announces changes to bus routes to ensure efficiency

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Community Schools Transportation Department has made some changes to bus routes in order to ensure efficiency. Following a mid-year evaluation of routes, the department identified several areas where various routes can be combined. This combination of routes helps allow for flexibility to better accommodate...
Garvin Roberson cause of death released

New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
Beacon Health & Fitness receives Excellence Award for member experience

GRANGER, Ind. - Beacon Health & Fitness in Granger received the 2022 Annual MXM Location of Excellence Award, celebrating the fitness center's dedication to providing exceptional services for its members. The Excellence Award is given to fitness centers that exceed expectations for member satisfaction. Winning centers made improvements on their...
