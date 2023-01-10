Read full article on original website
abc57.com
South Bend Tri Kappa accepting 2023 scholarship applications
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Epsilon Lambda chapter of Tri Kappa is accepting applications for a variety of scholarships. Tri Kappa is a philanthropic sorority within the state of Indiana. Founded in 1901, there are now nearly 8,000 members across the state. Tri Kappa supports a variety of projects for charity, culture, and education.
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident
Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart recently was sold to Marc Waite, who is returning to the Region from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post Taylor Floor Covering in Elkhart acquired by former South Bend resident appeared first on Michiana Business News.
WNDU
48th Annual ‘Valley RV and Camping Show’ boasts best prices of the year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Valley RV and Camping Show is at the Century Center this weekend, showcasing brand-new 2022-23 RV models. “There’s an RV here for every type of camping and every price point,” says show director, Matt Rose. According to Rose, 2021 was a record...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor non-profit raising money for indoor sports facility during open house January 16
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The Harbor Impact Foundation is dedicated to "changing lives through sports" and on Monday, the community is invited to join its efforts during the Renaissance Athletic Club's 2023 Open House and Fundraiser. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Renaissance...
abc57.com
JCPenney to close inside Concord Mall by May
ELKHART, Ind. - The JCPenney store inside the Concord Mall in Elkhart will close by May, the JCPenney Media Relations team confirmed Friday. The liquidation process will begin in February.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dr. Basham Joins Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates
Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates, 3301 E. Center St. Ext., Warsaw, is growing, and to better serve their patients, they have added a fourth optometrist. Wednesday morning, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to welcome and introduce optometrist Dr. Brad Basham to the city. He joins Dr....
abc57.com
South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Jr. Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is adjusting its residential trash pickup schedule in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16. Trash pickups will be delayed by one day during the week of January 16. City offices are closed on Monday. The adjusted schedule...
abc57.com
South Bend to hold meeting Thursday to discuss controversial grocery store in downtown high-rise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Redevelopment Commission will discuss a controversial grocery store established in a downtown high-rise during its meeting on Thursday. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of the County-City Building. The public can attend the meeting in...
WNDU
Elkhart County looking at curbside solutions to recycling issues
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details as Elkhart County rethinks recycling. They’re looking for new solutions after seeing garbage piling up at their recycling drop-off sites. The county commissioners voted to close these locations in November. The condition of those drop-off sites begged the question, ‘what’s the point of recycling...
WNDU
South Bend parents upset over uniform requirements
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address. New Prairie High School prepared for the worst with heart safety training. City of South Bend to host MLK Day celebration, groundbreaking on Sunday. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Center will provide critical resources for residents.
hometownnewsnow.com
Gamble Backfires at Casino
(Michigan City, IN) - An alleged roll of the dice by a La Porte man for free money turned up snake eyes. He was allegedly found with drugs after trying to pull a fast one at Blue Chip Casino recently. According to police, Brett Pumroy on January 3 tried exchanging...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools announces changes to bus routes to ensure efficiency
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Community Schools Transportation Department has made some changes to bus routes in order to ensure efficiency. Following a mid-year evaluation of routes, the department identified several areas where various routes can be combined. This combination of routes helps allow for flexibility to better accommodate...
abc57.com
Indiana and Sylvan Learning Center to provide educational grants for elementary students
MISHWAKA, Ind. -- A partnership between Sylvan Learning Center and Indiana Learns will help local students get extra tutoring in subjects they're behind in. Indiana Learns is a state-funded program, providing $500 to eligible 4th and 5th graders for supplemental tutoring sessions. 16 Sylvan Learning Centers across Indiana are also...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Historical Museum to outline the long-lasting impact of the Railroad Machine Shop
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --The program History Detective: Lake Shore & Michigan Southern Machine Shop, will be presented by the Elkhart County Historical Museum, on two different occasions. Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. is when the in-person presentation will take place, and Friday, January 20 at 1:00 p.m. will be...
WWMT
Garvin Roberson cause of death released
New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
abc57.com
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
abc57.com
Knox High School opens brand new Career Center for Starke and Marshall County students
KNOX, Ind. -- Knox Community Schools opened its brand-new Career Center right on the high school's campus on January 4th of this year. The facility is the first of its kind in the area and hosts students from Knox Community Schools, Oregon Davis School Corporation, Culver Community Schools and North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation.
WNDU
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers. “It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”
abc57.com
Beacon Health & Fitness receives Excellence Award for member experience
GRANGER, Ind. - Beacon Health & Fitness in Granger received the 2022 Annual MXM Location of Excellence Award, celebrating the fitness center's dedication to providing exceptional services for its members. The Excellence Award is given to fitness centers that exceed expectations for member satisfaction. Winning centers made improvements on their...
