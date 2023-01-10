Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Beck's Cause Of Death Explained
People around the globe are shocked and saddened by the swift passing of Jeff Beck. Here's what to know.
Michael Flatley diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of cancer
Riverdance star has undergone surgery and is in care of doctors, according to Instagram account
Stereogum
Hear Finn Wolfhard As Ziggy Katz Perform “Pieces Of Gold” From When You Finish Saving The World Soundtrack
On January 20, A24 will release the coming-of-age film When You Finish Saving The World, which stars Finn Wolfhard (playing an aspiring folk-rock musician and influencer named Ziggy) and Julianne Moore, playing his mother, Evelyn. Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, When You Finish Saving The World also features a score by Emile Mosseri and a soundtrack with original music by Wolfhard, Eisenberg, and Jeff Tweedy, who covers the labor anthem “Union Maid.” Ahead of the movie’s release, we get to hear Wolfhard as Ziggy playing a song called “Pieces Of Gold.” Listen to “Pieces Of Gold” below.
Stereogum
Alvvays Brought “Belinda Says” And A String Section To Fallon For Their Late-Night TV Debut
Molly Rankin On How Teenage Fanclub, Fantasy Basketball, Stardew Valley, & More Shaped Alvvays’ Adventurous New Album Blue Rev. Singer-guitarist Molly Rankin told us about how Belinda Carlisle inspired the song in our recent interview, though you can hear her stated Teenage Fanclub influence at least as much here. “Belinda Says” is the kind of fuzzy, propulsive, wistful guitar-pop tune that Alvvays always do so well. For this storied occasion, the Toronto indie greats brought along an orchestral string section to gift the performance that much more elegant uplift. Below, let them whisk you away.
Stereogum
For Rap Fans, 03 Greedo’s Release Is A Respite From So Much Bad News
For the past five years, Jason Jamal Jackson, better known as 03 Greedo, has been an inmate in the Thomas Havins unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The Los Angeles rapper is scheduled to be released this Thursday — exceptional news for a city whose rap scene has been through a maddening amount of tragedy since he received his unwelcome sentence for drug and weapons charges. In the late 2010s the Los Angeles rap scene, once known for its pristine and tidy gangster rap popularized by Dr. Dre, became more dionysian and underground. Greedo, along with the late, great Drakeo The Ruler, led the disruptively subversive moment with chameleonic artistry and irreverence for what LA rap was supposed to sound like. Once the fountainhead of gangster rap, the city’s most vital music during the Trump presidency could trace its ethos, flows, and melodies to the Bay Area or Baton Rouge.
Stereogum
Jeff Beck Dead At 78
Jeff Beck, one of the most acclaimed and influential guitarists in rock history, has died. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” reads a message posted to his social channels. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” He was 78.
Stereogum
Dougie Poole Is Not Your Average Country Troubadour
Dougie Poole does not make the type of music you might expect to come out of the forested state of Maine. The cosmic country singer flaunts a bygone sound that seems like it could have emerged from the same smoky back rooms that birthed the legacies of artists like Townes Van Zandt, Gram Parsons, and Johnny Paycheck. With album titles like Wideass Highway and refrains such as “Now here I am, a red-blooded American cliché/ I was a Buddhist for a couple days” (from the aptly-titled The Freelancer’s Blues track “Buddhist For A Couple Days”), his persona lands somewhere in between the lackadaisical Angeleno cool of a Big Lebowski character and the weathered wisdom of a veteran trucker. But Poole doesn’t harbor much kinship towards the stereotypes that surround the dusty tropes his songwriting leans into.
Stereogum
Major Murphy, Amy O, & Majetic Share New Songs For Winspear Volume 01 Compilation
At the end of the month, the New York label Winspear is releasing a compilation album called Winspear Volume 01 highlighting artists from their roster. We’ve already heard a handful of the new songs that are included on it, including fresh tracks from Barrie, PARTS, and the Convenience. Today, the label has shared another trio of new songs. Major Murphy has contributed “Young Love,” a song that’s been around in some form since the band’s debut album came out in 2018. The Bloomington songwriter Amy O shared “Strategies Of Self,” her first new track since 2019’s Shell, and the Queens, NY musician Justin Majetich has put out his first track as Majetic in three years, “Can’t Sleep.” Check them all out below.
Stereogum
Liturgy’s New Song Is A Children’s-Choir Instrumental
Back in October, the Brooklyn black metal experimentalists Liturgy released an EP with the awesome title As The Blood Of God Bursts The Veins Of Time. At the very same time, the band also announced plans for a new album called 93696, and they shared that album’s 15-minute title track. Today, Liturgy have dropped another 93696, and it’s pretty significantly different from the last one.
Stereogum
Death Valley Girls – “Sunday”
Back in November, the Los Angeles rock band Death Valley Girls announced a new album, Islands In The Sky, and shared its lead single, “What Are The Odds.” Today, they’re back with the LP’s second single, the starry and impassioned “Sunday.” “Recently I realized I have been numbing, medicating, intellectualizing, and avoiding my pain and feelings for most of my life,” bandleader Bonnie Bloomgarden said of the track, continuing:
Stereogum
Stream The Excellently Weird New ZelooperZ EP Might Not Make It
The bugged-out Detroit rapper ZelooperZ came up under Danny Brown, and he’s still part of Brown’s Bruiser Brigade family. Over the years, ZelooperZ has also carved out a twisty, idiosyncratic catalog of his own, and he’s done it without settling on any one signature sound. Along the way, he’s collaborated with fellow weirdos like Earl Sweatshirt and the Alchemist. Today, ZelooperZ has a new EP, and it’s a good one.
Stereogum
Fly Anakin – “Blicky Bop”
Richmond rapper and producer Fly Anakin had a big year in 2022 between the release of his long-coming “debut” album Frank and a whole host of different collaborations. Today, he’s announcing the first entry in a new project called Skinemaxxx, a pair of EPs that were produced by his longtime collaborator Foisey. Skinemaxxx (Side A) will be released in April, and he’s previewing it with the hazy, free-flowing lead single “Blicky Bop.” Check it out below.
Stereogum
The National Tease LP9 With Two Song Snippets Plus Phoebe, Taylor, Sufjan Name-Drops
The National were workshopping new songs on the road last year, and they released the Bon Iver collab “Weird Goodbyes” in August. Now it seems like they’re ready to start rolling out their first album since 2019’s I Am Easy To Find. Today the band shared a link to a protected “LP9” page on their website, accessible with the password EVIL FOREBODINGS. It links to a video containing brief snippets of two new songs: one piano ballad and one uptempo track that reminds me of Radiohead’s “Idioteque” with more of a rock edge.
Stereogum
King Tuff – “Tell Me”
At the end of the month, Kyle Thomas is releasing a new King Tuff album, Smalltown Stardust, which the Los Angeles-based musician wrote and recorded with SASAMI. We’ve heard two songs from it already, the title track and “Portrait Of God,” and today we’re getting one more, “Tell Me.” “Almost every song in the world is about love, yet somehow there’s still not enough love songs,” Thomas said in a press release, continuing:
Stereogum
El Michels Affair & Black Thought – “Grateful”
Last year, Black Thought released his long-teased album-length team-up with Danger Mouse, Cheat Codes. This year, the Roots rapper has another collaborative LP dropping. Thought has linked with the “cinematic soul” band El Michels Affair on an album called Glorious Game. Black Thought and El Michels Affair mastermind...
Stereogum
The Men – “Anyway I Find You”
At the beginning of February, the Men are releasing a new album called New York City, aptly named as its two singles so far (“Hard Livin” and “God Bless The USA“) tapped back into the band’s scuzzy roots. Today, they’re back with “Anyway I Find You,” a track that’s a bit more twangy and laidback. “‘Anyway I Find You’ was written in a kitchen,” the band’s Nick Chiericozzi. “The album take is a bit louder and looser than the track’s original intent. It’s akin to the Bo Diddley line, ‘If I get to heaven before you do, I’m gonna make a hole and pull you through.’” Listen below.
Stereogum
Fort Romeau – “Be With U”
Michael Greene, the British dance producer who performs as Fort Romeau, released an album Beings Of Light in February of last year. Since then, Greene has shared a standalone single, last September’s “Hold Up,” and now it appears he’s back with another long jam via his newly minted Romantic Gestures label. Running at about nine minutes, “Be With U” is a steady, pumping tech house cut with gently blossoming synth effects. Listen to “Be With U” below.
Stereogum
NOFX Announce Final Tour
Last year, there were rumblings that the Los Angeles pop-punk institution NOFX would be breaking up. And it seems like they are indeed calling it quits, but not until after an extended final tour that will kick off this spring and wrap up late next year. NOFX’s farewell shows will begin in Austin this April, and will run through October 2024, when their last-ever show will take place, fittingly, in LA.
Stereogum
Stream Peel Dream Magazine’s Surprise EP Magic Is Pocketed
Peel Dream Magazine radically altered their sound on last year’s sophomore LP Pad, their first since project mastermind Joe Stevens relocated from NYC to LA. Today they’ve returned with a surprise EP that continues the metamorphosis. It’s hard to believe the four sparse, elegantly pretty retro pop tracks that comprise the Magic Is Pocketed EP — originally conceived as interstitial music for Pad — are by the same band that emerged with a cocktail of shoegaze, krautrock, Britpop, and more. But that’s artistic evolution for ya! Stream Magic Is Pocketed below, where you can also find Peel Dream’s tour dates.
Stereogum
Ibex Clone – “Nothing Ever Changes”
Memphis’ Ibex Clone are a jangly new post-punk/power-pop outfit comprising former members of Ex-Cult, NOTS, and Hash Redactor. Guitarist and singer George Williford, bassist Alec McIntyre, and drummer Meredith Lones are announcing their second album, All Channels Clear, coming next month via Goner Records. Accompanying the album announcement is...
Comments / 0