Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
iPhone 16 Pro models could feature under-display Face ID
Apple could finally bring under-display Face ID to the iPhone 16 Pro. According to a report from the Korean outlet The Elec (via MacRumors), the technology used for Face ID will live directly under the screen, blending in with the rest of the display once it’s turned on and revealing only the cutout for the front-facing camera.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind
This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
The Verge
Official Samsung Galaxy S23 images leak early
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled for the first time at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, but we already have a solid idea of what the device will look like. Leaked renders posted by WinFuture reveal both the design and color options available for the base model Galaxy S23 handset.
Cult of Mac
Apple’s in-house display could debut on the Apple Watch Ultra in 2024
Apple wants to reduce its reliance on sourcing displays for its products from Samsung and LG. So, the company is working on its own custom displays that it intends to use as early as 2024. This would mark another move from Apple to develop more components it uses on its...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Ultra: While Apple is distracted with its new "big thing" in 2023, Samsung can crush the iPhone 15!
Every year the usual suspects, most notably Samsung and Apple, release annual updates of their flagship smartphone series, like clockwork. It's a tradition we all know and expect – a new year equals new Samsung Galaxy S phones, new iPhone 15 series, and so on…. And those annual smartphone...
Cult of Mac
Mac shipments grew in 2022 while PC tanked
Apple’s shipments of Mac desktops and notebooks grew modestly in 2022, according to market research firm. That’s in stark contrast to shipments of PCs that dropped enormously last year. And Apple could have done even better if it hadn’t pushed back the release of new Macs past the...
Cult of Mac
Could this MacBook Pro rig be any more Apple? [Setups]
Some computer setups are more Apple-ish than others. Apple-y. Apple-centric. Today’s featured M1 Max MacBook Pro outfit welcomes a new Studio Display to replace a recently “retired” 20-inch Cinema Display, and that’s just the start of the Cupertino madness. Almost everything else in the setup is...
Act now—pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 devices and save up to $100 in credits
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know about pre-ordering the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series.
Cult of Mac
How to save money by dumping unwanted App Store subscriptions
It’s a new year, a fine time to clear out some of the mistakes of the past. That includes no longer paying for subscriptions for apps or services you don’t use anymore. Here’s how to find everything you’ve signed up for through the App Store, see what it’s costing you, and cancel it if you’ve lost interest. Or perhaps save a bit of money by changing how often you’re billed.
Cult of Mac
Developer craves more pixels in ultra-wide display [Setups]
With modern computer displays, you can have brilliant colors, tons of screen real estate and even a cool curve in the screen. But will you be happy reading text on it? That’s not necessarily a sure thing. In today’s featured MacBook Pro-based computer setup, a developer finds she likes...
Images of Samsung’s New Flagship Smartphone The Galaxy S23 Have Leaked
The photos are official and are not fan-made renders based on previous Galaxy smartphone models. The post Images of Samsung’s New Flagship Smartphone The Galaxy S23 Have Leaked appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Cult of Mac
US judge rules Apple Watch infringes on sensor technology patent
A judge in Washington, D.C., ruled Tuesday that Apple infringes on one of medical device maker Masimo’s patents for light-based pulse oximetry sensor functionality and components used in Apple Watch 6 onward. The sensor measures blood oxygen levels. Next the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will decide whether to...
AOL Corp
Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom
The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
Cult of Mac
Apple ‘seriously considering’ a touchscreen MacBook
Apple now has engineers “actively engaged in the project” of adding touchscreens to Mac computers, starting with the popular MacBook Pro. According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, a consistent and reliable leaker, the first Mac with a touchscreen display could ship as soon as 2025. The product is...
The End of the Netflix-ization of TV and the Beginning of a New Streaming Bundle
This year may mark the end of the Netflix-ization of that thing we used to call television. The clamor to meet consumers where they are — on their phones and Apple TVs, but most definitely not in front of a television with a cable box and a bundle of linear channels — produced a streaming gold rush that was a boon for writers and directors (and famous people) who could get barely baked projects green-lit without so much as a pitch deck. The rush by legacy media brands to launch streaming platforms was accelerated during the pandemic lockdown of 2020....
Cult of Mac
Beats Studio Buds for $60? Yes, please.
Need great wireless earbuds but don’t want to spend much? Woot, owned by Amazon, is currently selling refurbished Beats Studio Buds for the uncommonly low price of $59.99. That’s $90 off the list price of $150. And it’s less than typical sale prices, like the $99.95 Amazon is charging right for the buds right now.
hypebeast.com
New Apple AirPods Max and $99 USD "AirPods Lite" Rumored Release Next Year
According to reports, Apple is now expected to release new AirPods Max headphones and “AirPods Lite” earbuds next year. Tech analyst Min-Chi Kuo has theorized that in 2024 the California-based company will be looking to take over the audio market with high-end and low-end offerings. Expected to release...
Cult of Mac
Type faster with these essential Mac keyboard shortcuts
You want to get faster at typing? Sure, you can hold down the Backspace key or mash it really fast. But there’s a better and more precise way to backspace and delete text on the Mac, using the Option (⌥) and Command (⌘) keys. These Mac keyboard shortcuts can make editing text lightning-fast and seamless. Here’s how you can be a keyboard wizard.
torquenews.com
Tesla China Orders are Flooding In
We see reports of Tesla China orders coming in with about 10,000 additional orders per day. After Tesla recently announced price cuts in China, and following the economic scale of supply and demand, Tesla China is getting 10,000 additional orders per day, mostly for its Model Y SUV. With an average 10% price drop, it's no surprise that this is happening.
Cult of Mac
Sleek new stainless steel band makes Apple Watch luxurious
If you’re looking for an Apple Watch band worthy of a black-tie dinner and a dip in the ocean afterward, look no further. The Laut Links Petite Apple Watch Band — brand new in the Cult of Mac Store as of Friday — will suit your needs.
Comments / 1