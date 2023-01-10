This year may mark the end of the Netflix-ization of that thing we used to call television. The clamor to meet consumers where they are — on their phones and Apple TVs, but most definitely not in front of a television with a cable box and a bundle of linear channels — produced a streaming gold rush that was a boon for writers and directors (and famous people) who could get barely baked projects green-lit without so much as a pitch deck. The rush by legacy media brands to launch streaming platforms was accelerated during the pandemic lockdown of 2020....

4 DAYS AGO