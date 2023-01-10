ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Verge

iPhone 16 Pro models could feature under-display Face ID

Apple could finally bring under-display Face ID to the iPhone 16 Pro. According to a report from the Korean outlet The Elec (via MacRumors), the technology used for Face ID will live directly under the screen, blending in with the rest of the display once it’s turned on and revealing only the cutout for the front-facing camera.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
The Verge

Official Samsung Galaxy S23 images leak early

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is expected to be unveiled for the first time at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1st, but we already have a solid idea of what the device will look like. Leaked renders posted by WinFuture reveal both the design and color options available for the base model Galaxy S23 handset.
Cult of Mac

Apple’s in-house display could debut on the Apple Watch Ultra in 2024

Apple wants to reduce its reliance on sourcing displays for its products from Samsung and LG. So, the company is working on its own custom displays that it intends to use as early as 2024. This would mark another move from Apple to develop more components it uses on its...
Cult of Mac

Mac shipments grew in 2022 while PC tanked

Apple’s shipments of Mac desktops and notebooks grew modestly in 2022, according to market research firm. That’s in stark contrast to shipments of PCs that dropped enormously last year. And Apple could have done even better if it hadn’t pushed back the release of new Macs past the...
Cult of Mac

Could this MacBook Pro rig be any more Apple? [Setups]

Some computer setups are more Apple-ish than others. Apple-y. Apple-centric. Today’s featured M1 Max MacBook Pro outfit welcomes a new Studio Display to replace a recently “retired” 20-inch Cinema Display, and that’s just the start of the Cupertino madness. Almost everything else in the setup is...
Cult of Mac

How to save money by dumping unwanted App Store subscriptions

It’s a new year, a fine time to clear out some of the mistakes of the past. That includes no longer paying for subscriptions for apps or services you don’t use anymore. Here’s how to find everything you’ve signed up for through the App Store, see what it’s costing you, and cancel it if you’ve lost interest. Or perhaps save a bit of money by changing how often you’re billed.
Cult of Mac

Developer craves more pixels in ultra-wide display [Setups]

With modern computer displays, you can have brilliant colors, tons of screen real estate and even a cool curve in the screen. But will you be happy reading text on it? That’s not necessarily a sure thing. In today’s featured MacBook Pro-based computer setup, a developer finds she likes...
Cult of Mac

US judge rules Apple Watch infringes on sensor technology patent

A judge in Washington, D.C., ruled Tuesday that Apple infringes on one of medical device maker Masimo’s patents for light-based pulse oximetry sensor functionality and components used in Apple Watch 6 onward. The sensor measures blood oxygen levels. Next the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will decide whether to...
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase in wholesale auto prices month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized price decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.
Cult of Mac

Apple ‘seriously considering’ a touchscreen MacBook

Apple now has engineers “actively engaged in the project” of adding touchscreens to Mac computers, starting with the popular MacBook Pro. According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, a consistent and reliable leaker, the first Mac with a touchscreen display could ship as soon as 2025. The product is...
WWD

The End of the Netflix-ization of TV and the Beginning of a New Streaming Bundle

This year may mark the end of the Netflix-ization of that thing we used to call television. The clamor to meet consumers where they are — on their phones and Apple TVs, but most definitely not in front of a television with a cable box and a bundle of linear channels — produced a streaming gold rush that was a boon for writers and directors (and famous people) who could get barely baked projects green-lit without so much as a pitch deck. The rush by legacy media brands to launch streaming platforms was accelerated during the pandemic lockdown of 2020....
Cult of Mac

Beats Studio Buds for $60? Yes, please.

Need great wireless earbuds but don’t want to spend much? Woot, owned by Amazon, is currently selling refurbished Beats Studio Buds for the uncommonly low price of $59.99. That’s $90 off the list price of $150. And it’s less than typical sale prices, like the $99.95 Amazon is charging right for the buds right now.
HAWAII STATE
hypebeast.com

New Apple AirPods Max and $99 USD "AirPods Lite" Rumored Release Next Year

According to reports, Apple is now expected to release new AirPods Max headphones and “AirPods Lite” earbuds next year. Tech analyst Min-Chi Kuo has theorized that in 2024 the California-based company will be looking to take over the audio market with high-end and low-end offerings. Expected to release...
Cult of Mac

Type faster with these essential Mac keyboard shortcuts

You want to get faster at typing? Sure, you can hold down the Backspace key or mash it really fast. But there’s a better and more precise way to backspace and delete text on the Mac, using the Option (⌥) and Command (⌘) keys. These Mac keyboard shortcuts can make editing text lightning-fast and seamless. Here’s how you can be a keyboard wizard.
torquenews.com

Tesla China Orders are Flooding In

We see reports of Tesla China orders coming in with about 10,000 additional orders per day. After Tesla recently announced price cuts in China, and following the economic scale of supply and demand, Tesla China is getting 10,000 additional orders per day, mostly for its Model Y SUV. With an average 10% price drop, it's no surprise that this is happening.
Cult of Mac

Sleek new stainless steel band makes Apple Watch luxurious

If you’re looking for an Apple Watch band worthy of a black-tie dinner and a dip in the ocean afterward, look no further. The Laut Links Petite Apple Watch Band — brand new in the Cult of Mac Store as of Friday — will suit your needs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy