Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Wichita Eagle
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Meet About Patriots’ Offense
FOXBORO -- As the late, great Sam Cooke would say, 'a change is gonna come' for the New England Patriots. Just three days removed from their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Patriots team owner and CEO Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly in agreement that "offensive coaching reassignments" must be a part of the team's offseason plans.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Wichita Eagle
Colts Complete a Pair of Interviews for Head Coach
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday they had completed interviews for their vacant head coach position with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Evero was one of the lone-bright spots for the Broncos this season who like the Colts, failed wildly relative...
Wichita Eagle
Why this has been Andy Reid’s best coaching job since arriving in Kansas City
The Chiefs were in Las Vegas last weekend for the conclusion of the regular season, which seems about as appropriate a place as any to start this conversation. But first we have to back track farther — to the preseason. That’s when oddsmakers in Las Vegas initially released the betting numbers for NFL coach of the year, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid was listed at 35-1.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed with Indy, Colts owner Jim Irsay says
Another year presents another opportunity for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday night that he concluded an interview with Bieniemy for the team’s vacant head coach job. The Colts fired Frank Reich in early November. If hired in Indianapolis, Bieniemy would reunite with Colts...
Wichita Eagle
Why Jets Chose to Part Ways With Mike LaFleur, Look For New Offensive Coordinator
The first step for the Jets in rectifying a putrid offense is a change to the coaching staff. New York and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur mutually agreed to part ways on Wednesday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. Despite an ugly end to the season on offense—the main reason why the Jets...
Wichita Eagle
Saints to Retain Dennis Allen for Second Year
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis announced on Friday that the team is retaining head coach Dennis Allen for the 2023 season. In his first season as the team’s head coach, Allen led the team to a 7–10 record and third place in the NFC South. The former defensive coordinator took over for Sean Payton when he stepped away from the team last offseason.
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Chargers: 5 Pressing Questions on Wild Card Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a day away from one of the biggest home games in franchise history: hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field for a Wild Card showdown. To preview this week's pivotal tilt, we spoke to Charger Report's Nicholas Cothrelto get his insight on the...
Wichita Eagle
Takeaways from Mickey Loomis’ End of Season Press Conference
Mickey Loomis met with the media on Friday in his end of the year press conference. The Saints general manager was asked plenty of questions in his 25-minute long interview, providing some things that were helpful, but also declining to get into some specifics and items that are saved for a future date.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton Reluctant to ‘Tie His Future’ to Russell Wilson
It's one of the big questions surrounding the Denver Broncos' pivotal 2023 offseason, and it underlines every head-coaching interview the team hosts. On December 27, Broncos GM George Paton professed his, and the team's, belief that Wilson is "fixable." Not everyone is so convinced, however. And as the most coveted...
Wichita Eagle
Mike McDaniel January 13 Takeaways
Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' Friday practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:. -- Skylar Thompson is confirmed as the starting quarterback against the Bills. Teddy Bridgewater is getting closer and closer to being able to...
Wichita Eagle
Final Vikings-Giants Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith, Kene Nwangwu
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury had a successful week of practice and is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild card round playoff game against the Giants. He'll make his return to the starting lineup after missing the last five games of the regular season with a back injury. Three...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Sign Receiver James Washington to Practice Squad
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants are planning to sign receiver James Washington to their practice squad, per a report by The Record. The Steelers initially drafted the 26-year-old Washington in the second round of the 2018 draft following a successful career at Oklahoma State, where he recorded 226 receptions for 4,472 yards (19.8 per catch) and 39 touchdowns in four years.
Wichita Eagle
Texans QB Davis Mills On Future: ‘My Best Football Days Are Still Ahead Of Me’
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have obtained the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and are presumed to select quarterback prospects C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young on April 27. A selection of either player will mark the end of Davis Mills' tenure as Houston's starting quarterback. But Mills is hopeful that he has done enough as a sophomore to maintain his job in 2023.
Wichita Eagle
Four Kansas City Chiefs have been selected first-team All-Pro, one of them unanimously
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones and punter Tommy Townsend made the NFLPA’s All-Pro Team earlier in the week. The quartet found themselves on another prestigious list days later. Mahomes, Kelce, Jones and Townsend garnered first-team All-Pro honors, The Associated Press announced Friday...
Wichita Eagle
CBS Sports: Buccaneers Shock Cowboys in Wild Card Round
The 2022 NFL playoffs are finally here. After a bumpy regular season, the Bucs were able to sneak into the playoffs after winning the NFC South and are set to play the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round on Monday Night Football. The matchup is a rematch of the opening game of the season that saw Tampa Bay go into Dallas and come out with a 19-3 victory.
Wichita Eagle
Texans Draft Next Franchise QB, Fortify DL in Latest NFL Mock
With their season officially over, the Houston Texans must now turn their attention towards the offseason and perhaps most importantly, the 2023 NFL draft. Despite missing out on the No. 1 overall pick after a 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Texans still have two picks in the first round due to their trade of former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas football’s left tackle invited to NFL Draft Combine; Lonnie Phelps to Senior Bowl
It’s been quite an eventful week for Kansas football. KU offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr. accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFL Combine on Friday. Bostick has had an impressive six years with the Jayhawks. The redshirt senior made All-Big 12 honorable mention for the 2022 season and has garnered recognition on multiple All-Big 12 academic teams during his time in Lawrence.
Wichita Eagle
General Manager Candidate: Ran Carthon
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
