ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Peyton Hillis 'needs as many prayers as he can get' after saving kids from drowning in Florida: report

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Man claims $15 million from this scratch-off game

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man became a multi-millionaire overnight after playing a lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, Bryan Allen won $15 million after purchasing a lucky lottery ticket at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in his hometown of Pensacola. Officials said the 50-year-old played the...
FLORIDA STATE
apr.org

“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.

The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list

You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
MOBILE, AL
waltonoutdoors.com

Learn about hummingbirds in Niceville Feb. 2

Choctawhatchee Audubon hosts Fred Bassett of Hummingbird Research, Inc., who has been studying hummingbirds in the Southeastern U.S. for more than 20 years. Fred will discuss our wonderful ruby-throated hummingbirds in depth and introduce many species of western hummingbirds that winter in Florida. This program will be on Thursday, Feb....
NICEVILLE, FL
97X

Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine

A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Couple searches for missing pet tortoise in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple’s pet red-footed tortoise is missing in Fairhope and they’re hoping you can help find him. Hank escaped Monday and was last seen in the fruit and nut area near downtown Fairhope in the vicinity of Echo Lane and Southern Run. Hank is described as 10 pounds and a little […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile mother turning grief into growth, helping others with tragedy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother is finding a way to turn grief into growth. “Surviving 3.6 Inc.” is a group that connects grieving families with counseling and helps cover some expenses. “3.6” stands for the day–March 6th, 2017 when a young mother was murdered in Mobile, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne family reunited with dog nearly two years after going missing

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne family still in shock after the plot twist of a lifetime. The Elleard’s family dog “Leroy” ran away nearly two years ago. He slipped out their back door last May, and after frantically searching for about six months, the family thought he was gone for good.
DAPHNE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy