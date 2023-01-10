Peyton Hillis 'needs as many prayers as he can get' after saving kids from drowning in Florida: report

Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Man claims $15 million from this scratch-off game
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man became a multi-millionaire overnight after playing a lottery scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, Bryan Allen won $15 million after purchasing a lucky lottery ticket at a Cumberland Farms convenience store in his hometown of Pensacola. Officials said the 50-year-old played the...
Lovey’s journey: Deputies return stuffed animal lost at Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies came to the rescue after a beloved stuffed animal named Lovey got separated from her owner on Dec. 29 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport. A mother and daughter duo from Italy were traveling through Florida to California during a family holiday tour when 3-year-old Adeline lost Lovey. […]
apr.org
“Should I stay, or should I go…” Why I stayed.
The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Recently, APR heard from a number of Mobile residents on why they left. Today, we meet a south Alabama celebrity who chose to stay, and why…
'Chrisleys Knows Best' stars denied bond ahead of their Florida prison time
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond Tuesday ahead of their prison time in Florida, court records show. The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" are in the process of trying to appeal their bank fraud and tax evasion conviction and sentencing.
5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list
You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
Crossing guards start ‘Operation Bundle Up’ after seeing need among students
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The crossing guard division under Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Operation Bundle Up’ this school year to help students in need stay warm and dry. Deputy Tom Henry, School Resource Office for Destin High School, is spearheading the clothing drive. Henry said the project started because a Wright Elementary […]
Florida woman who attempted to rob bank left cellphone at scene, deputies say
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida woman accused of attempting to rob a bank was arrested after she left her cellphone at the business, authorities said. Resheca Lynell Marshall, 51, of Pensacola, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted robbery and attempted grand theft, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Buffalo Rock coming to Santa Rosa Co., bringing 400 jobs in 2025
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 122-year-old soda bottling company is coming to Santa Rosa in 2025, bringing up to 400 new jobs to the area, according to the Santa Rosa County Economic Development Office. On Monday, SRCDO announced the iconic beverage company Buffalo Rock has agreed to purchase 47 acres of property at […]
waltonoutdoors.com
Learn about hummingbirds in Niceville Feb. 2
Choctawhatchee Audubon hosts Fred Bassett of Hummingbird Research, Inc., who has been studying hummingbirds in the Southeastern U.S. for more than 20 years. Fred will discuss our wonderful ruby-throated hummingbirds in depth and introduce many species of western hummingbirds that winter in Florida. This program will be on Thursday, Feb....
Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond dies at 104 in Pensacola
Frank Emond, a Pearl Harbor survivor and the Guinness World Record holder for oldest musical conductor, died Tuesday in Pensacola at the age of 104.
utv44.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out in Prichard courtroom, Mayor Gardner steps in
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Caught on camera; a fight broke out between two women in a Prichard courtroom Wednesday morning. The video, captured by "Tip Robbins", and obtained by NBC 15, shows Mayor Jimmy Gardner in the middle of it, attempting to break up the fight. While the city...
Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine
A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
Fort Walton Beach, January 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fort Walton Beach. The Gulf Breeze High School soccer team will have a game with Fort Walton Beach High School on January 12, 2023, 17:00:00.
WALA-TV FOX10
Louisiana man gets split sentence for Baldwin County rape conviction
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A Louisiana man convicted of rape in Baldwin County will serve prison time. Baldwin County Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski on Wednesday handed down a 20-year split sentence for Tyler Frame of Metairie, La. Frame will serve five years in state prison, followed by five...
Couple searches for missing pet tortoise in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple’s pet red-footed tortoise is missing in Fairhope and they’re hoping you can help find him. Hank escaped Monday and was last seen in the fruit and nut area near downtown Fairhope in the vicinity of Echo Lane and Southern Run. Hank is described as 10 pounds and a little […]
Predictions for northwest Florida real estate market in 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Association of Realtors in Okaloosa and Walton counties pulled in $11 Billion in sales in 2022. ECAR President Jor Capelotti said 2023 will look the same. “So we believe and see that all the numbers point 2023 for our area will continue to be on pace where it […]
Mobile mother turning grief into growth, helping others with tragedy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile mother is finding a way to turn grief into growth. “Surviving 3.6 Inc.” is a group that connects grieving families with counseling and helps cover some expenses. “3.6” stands for the day–March 6th, 2017 when a young mother was murdered in Mobile, an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire […]
Florida man allegedly dragged 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’: deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for elderly abuse after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman around on the floor and “using her as [a] mop to clean up dog urine,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, ECSO deputies received an emailed report from an adult protective […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne family reunited with dog nearly two years after going missing
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A Daphne family still in shock after the plot twist of a lifetime. The Elleard’s family dog “Leroy” ran away nearly two years ago. He slipped out their back door last May, and after frantically searching for about six months, the family thought he was gone for good.
