Here’s When New Hampshire, Maine Aroma Joe’s is Giving Out Free Coffee in January
Yes, Aroma Joe's did, and any coffee lover is all for it, especially if dropping bucks on coffee is in your DNA. I'm not a coffee person, except for iced with mocha and whole milk or fluffy, blended deliciousness, but guess what? I can still jump on this "free coffee" thing from Aroma Joe's, because they're including hot and iced coffee.
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
Registration is Soon for Maine’s Tri for a Cure and It’s First Come First Serve
Tri for a Cure is Maine’s only all-women triathlon and also the largest triathlon in the state. But this is so much more than a race. It truly is a celebration of hope, determination, and courage as women raise millions of dollars to fight cancer in Maine while supporting each other and amazing themselves. I've done a leg of this triathlon a couple of times in my life. There is nothing more inspiring than this day. For the first time in the history of the Tri, registration will be on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE basis - so don't delay.
Rising egg prices cause concern for Maine bakeries
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Eggs are an essential ingredient for anyone in the food business, and as the price of eggs keeps increasing, some Maine bakeries are facing a predicament. The average price of eggs increased 49.1% in November compared to the year prior, according to the Consumer Price Index.
Top 15 Restaurants People From New Hampshire Want to Try in 2023
Okay, this post will solidify it. In 2023, I will be expanding my restaurant selections in New Hampshire. If you're anything like me, you know there are TONS of great food options in New Hampshire, but you only go to a small percentage of them. Like, 10%? That's bad. And...
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
Buy A Maine Cemetery Plot On eBay Right Now. Why Pay Full Price?
Thinking about your cemetery plot always seems a tad grisly. This subject comes up with my wife and me sometimes. As we get a little older every day, sometimes we wonder where we're going to end up when our time comes. We don't have any kids, so there won't be anyone around to take care of any of it, so we probably should put some better effort into the process.
This Was One of the Most ‘Maine’ Moments I’ve Ever Had
A room full of flannels and bean boots, a craft beer on the lake, and a cashier at Reny’s with no “R” in his vocabulary are all “Maine” moments. Having been born and raised here in the Pine Tree State, I constantly find myself in situations or moments in time that make me sigh and say, “wow, that is so ‘Maine’”.
This Central Maine Rental Home is Perfect For Those Who Want to Experience Maine Life
There is a reason they call Maine Vacationland. Because people like to vacation here, obviously. But, it's even more than that. We're Vacationland not just because people like to be here, but for WHY people like to be here. Maine is one of the most..scratch that.. Maine IS the most...
Maine’s Famous, Mr. Drew is Looking To Expand Exotic Animal Rescue Center
The man we all know and love is looking to expand his exotic animal empire! Mr. Drew has exploded onto the scene with his love of exotic animals and reptiles. He has educated so many members of the community and invited thousands of Maine children and families to learn his passion for the exotic animals he has rescued and rehabilitated.
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish
Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
Phys.org
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
Respected Maine journalist Chris Rose has died
PORTLAND, Maine — It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the loss of respected Maine journalist Chris Rose, who died Wednesday following a cardiac event. Chris began his television news career in Worcester, Massachusetts, and as a writer and producer at WBZ-TV in Boston before he joined NEWS CENTER Maine, where he shared his talents for more than 30 years.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in Maine
If you are looking for something to do this weekend or would like to get the kids out of the house, then here are some events going on this weekend that you might want to consider. Unfortunately, the annual ice fishing derby in Dexter was canceled due to poor ice conditions, along with two other derbies scheduled for this weekend. You can still buy tickets for the Dexter raffle with crossbow and firearm prizes. See the details listed below. Enjoy your weekend!
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
For the First Time Ever, One Marden’s Location Has Immediately Closed Its Doors
Every Mainer knows about Marden's Surplus and Supplies store! I feel like shopping at Marden's is a right of passage for Mainers. If you haven't been to a Marden's they sell just about...well, everything! From furniture and clothes to crafts and health and beauty products. Seriously, Marden's has it all. However, it is important to note that items there tend to be purchased fast.
Over 50,000 Maine Residents To Get Surprise Checks From The State
Every few months, we tell you about how the State of Maine treasury is holding on to hundreds of millions of dollars in unclaimed money. We post the link in the story, hoping you click on it and check the list to see if you are owed any of that money.
