Maine State

The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall

I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny

When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
Registration is Soon for Maine’s Tri for a Cure and It’s First Come First Serve

Tri for a Cure is Maine’s only all-women triathlon and also the largest triathlon in the state. But this is so much more than a race. It truly is a celebration of hope, determination, and courage as women raise millions of dollars to fight cancer in Maine while supporting each other and amazing themselves. I've done a leg of this triathlon a couple of times in my life. There is nothing more inspiring than this day. For the first time in the history of the Tri, registration will be on a FIRST COME FIRST SERVE basis - so don't delay.
Buy A Maine Cemetery Plot On eBay Right Now. Why Pay Full Price?

Thinking about your cemetery plot always seems a tad grisly. This subject comes up with my wife and me sometimes. As we get a little older every day, sometimes we wonder where we're going to end up when our time comes. We don't have any kids, so there won't be anyone around to take care of any of it, so we probably should put some better effort into the process.
This Was One of the Most ‘Maine’ Moments I’ve Ever Had

A room full of flannels and bean boots, a craft beer on the lake, and a cashier at Reny’s with no “R” in his vocabulary are all “Maine” moments. Having been born and raised here in the Pine Tree State, I constantly find myself in situations or moments in time that make me sigh and say, “wow, that is so ‘Maine’”.
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish

Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops

Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
Respected Maine journalist Chris Rose has died

PORTLAND, Maine — It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the loss of respected Maine journalist Chris Rose, who died Wednesday following a cardiac event. Chris began his television news career in Worcester, Massachusetts, and as a writer and producer at WBZ-TV in Boston before he joined NEWS CENTER Maine, where he shared his talents for more than 30 years.
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in Maine

If you are looking for something to do this weekend or would like to get the kids out of the house, then here are some events going on this weekend that you might want to consider. Unfortunately, the annual ice fishing derby in Dexter was canceled due to poor ice conditions, along with two other derbies scheduled for this weekend. You can still buy tickets for the Dexter raffle with crossbow and firearm prizes. See the details listed below. Enjoy your weekend!
For the First Time Ever, One Marden’s Location Has Immediately Closed Its Doors

Every Mainer knows about Marden's Surplus and Supplies store! I feel like shopping at Marden's is a right of passage for Mainers. If you haven't been to a Marden's they sell just about...well, everything! From furniture and clothes to crafts and health and beauty products. Seriously, Marden's has it all. However, it is important to note that items there tend to be purchased fast.
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

