venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 1/13/23
Bella is a sweet 9-year-old shepherd mix looking for her forever family. Bella loves all people, squeaky toys, and being the center of attention! Bella is active and likes to run. She will need some work with recall training and her previous owners told us that she was not to be trusted off leash. Bella does not do well with small dogs, and should not go to a home with cats or any other small animals. Her previous owners told us she did well with medium and large dogs, but she would need to meet any other dog in the home prior to adoption. If you can give this sweet lady a forever home, apply today! Visit Bella at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
venangoextra.com
Venango, Crawford projects receive Growing Greener funds
The Wolf Administration on Thursday announced nearly $1.5 million for nine conservation projects in northwest Pennsylvania through the Department of Environmental Protection’s Growing Greener Plus program. One of those projects is in Venango County and one is in Crawford County. The Venango Conservation District in Venango County received $133,680...
venangoextra.com
DCNR invests $307,000 for trail in Forest County
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Wednesday an investment of $3.2 million to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/snowmobile projects in Pennsylvania. Locally, $307,600 has been allocated for the development of the Knox and Kane Rail Trail in Jenks Township, Forest County. Work will include...
venangoextra.com
Northwest Commission director named to Shapiro committee
Jill Foys, executive director of the Oil City-based Northwest Commission, has been asked to join the Economic Development Transition Advisory Committee created by Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro. The committee will advise Shapiro’s transition team on a wide array of policy areas designed to help move the state forward. Among...
