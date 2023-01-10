Bella is a sweet 9-year-old shepherd mix looking for her forever family. Bella loves all people, squeaky toys, and being the center of attention! Bella is active and likes to run. She will need some work with recall training and her previous owners told us that she was not to be trusted off leash. Bella does not do well with small dogs, and should not go to a home with cats or any other small animals. Her previous owners told us she did well with medium and large dogs, but she would need to meet any other dog in the home prior to adoption. If you can give this sweet lady a forever home, apply today! Visit Bella at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO