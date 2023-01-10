Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Mary Lou Phipps — UPDATED
Mary Lou Phipps, 91, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Healthcare, Winona Lake. She was born July 31, 1931, in Kimmell, the daughter of (the late) Herbert and Ruby Ann (Lockhart) Byer. Mary Lou graduated from Wolf Lake High School with the Class of ’49 and went on to earn her degree at Fort Wayne Bible College. On April 14, 1954, she married Lester A. Phipps in Ormas; he preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2017, after 63 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Joyce A. Wenino
Joyce A. Wenino, 88, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born March 9, 1934. On May 29, 1955, she married Jim Wenino. She is survived by her husband, Plymouth; daughter, Pam Wenino, Walkerton; son, Steve (Shawnda) Wenino, Plymouth; and sisters, Sherry (Walter) Bowen, Brownsburg and Jackie Allen, Ocala, Fla.
inkfreenews.com
Nancy Fauver — UPDATED
Nancy Fauver, 92, Milford, died at 9:52 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Lynnville, Tenn., to William Rufus and Bertha Mae (Sands) Thurman, the youngest of eight children. Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Jones High School, also in Lynnville.
inkfreenews.com
Alice Karesh — UPDATED
Alice E. Karesh, 79, Goshen, previously a longtime resident of Syracuse, died Jan. 10, 2023, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Born Feb. 5, 1943, in Wood Dale, Ill., Alice was the daughter of John and Mildred (Bunnell) Oie. She spent 24 years of her life working for the Postal Office; she also worked at Maple Leaf Farms, Wawasee Electronics and Pilcher’s Shoe Store.
inkfreenews.com
Christina Dawn Brim
Christina Dawn Brim, 48, Somerset, died at 5:49 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at her home in Somerset. She was born March 24, 1974. She is survived by her mother, Anna Lee Barnett, Marion; and two sons, Michael (Austin Swanson) Castrenze and Skyler Navarro, both of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are...
inkfreenews.com
Philip R. Wilt Jr. — UPDATED
Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Philip was born March 10, 1955. He married Jan Niswander on July 30, 1977. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Wilt Frame, Windber, Pa.; wife, Jan Niswander Wilt,...
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie C. Carroll
Bonnie C. Carroll, 80, Hickory Creek, Peru, formerly of Indianapolis, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Dukes Memorial Hospital, Peru. She was born Sept. 13, 1942. She married Walter A. Carroll on Aug. 4, 1967. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Alex Carroll, Connersville, Coleen...
inkfreenews.com
Carolyn Ann Zehner-Harrell — UPDATED
Carolyn Ann Zehner-Harrell, 84, Leesburg, died at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Born Aug. 24, 1938, in Muncie, she was the daughter of Virgil and Reba (Coulter) Gooding. Blessed to find love twice, Carolyn was married to Hubert Zehner. They shared many happy years before his death in 1983. She was later married to Dwight Harrell, sharing in life before his death in 2005.
inkfreenews.com
Jaryl D. Kuns
Jaryl D. Kuns, 60, Camden, died at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Franciscan Health, Lafayette. Jaryl was born Feb. 7, 1962. He is survived by his daughter Kendra (Ryan) Kimes, Akron; four grandchildren; and Pete (Wendy) Kuns, Delphi. The arrangements have been entrusted to Hartzler Funeral Home, Akron.
inkfreenews.com
Connie Sue Smith
Connie Sue Smith, 60, Columbia City, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her home in Columbia City. She was born April 5, 1962. Surviving are her children, Ronald J. Trimpe, Colorado, Shawn Cripe, Kentucky, Christina Carlson, Phoenix, Ariz. and Annajane Smith, Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas A. (Carolina) Blair, Columbia City.
inkfreenews.com
Dianna Lawson
Dianna Lawson, 73, Columbia City, previously of Logansport, died Jan. 11, 2023. She was born Jan. 9, 1950. She married Greg E. Lawson on June 9, 1973. Left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 49 years, Greg Lawson; daughters, Teresa (Chad) White, Columbia City, Cyndi (Chris) McAtee, Noblesville, Rebecca (Nathan) Blume, Churubusco and Amanda (Jeff) Bell, Carmel; eight grandchildren; brothers, Steve (Jane) Stahl and Jim (Deb) Stahl; sister, Brenda (Mike) Barnard; and sisters-in law Cheryl Williams, Susan (Tom) Puterbaugh, Sandy (Matt) Dillman and Christi (Randy) Lower.
inkfreenews.com
Robert C. Haywood — UPDATED
Robert Calvin Haywood, 65, “Bob” as his friends knew him, died peacefully Jan. 9, 2023, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. The son of the late Calvin and Bertha (Richardson) Haywood, Bob was born Nov. 6, 1957, on a small farm outside of Warsaw. He had three sisters, Judy Swanson, Rita Conley and Debbie Adams (deceased). Bob is survived by his wife Brenda (Burkhart) Haywood; son Nathan Haywood; daughter Krista Adams; daughter-in-law Trisha Haywood; son-in-law Luke Adams; and grandsons, Henry and Sawyer Haywood.
inkfreenews.com
Dean Eppley
Leroy Dean Eppley, 87, rural Wabash, Indiana, died at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born April 18, 1935. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Eppley, Wabash; three children, Barry (Susan) Eppley, Wabash, Teresa (John) Kofodimos, Mooresville and Linda (Lloyd) Williams, Portage; six grandchildren; and three sisters, Miriam (Maurice) Musselman and Lois Wood, both of North Manchester and Lela Dale, Wabash.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Owen Family Funeral Home v. Cremation Services of K.C. v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. v. Tina...
inkfreenews.com
Judy Kay Rhoades
Judy Kay Rhoades, 77, rural Wabash, died at 8:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born March 28, 1945. She married Chauncy “Bud” Rhoades on May 1, 1965; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda...
inkfreenews.com
Larry W. Troutman — UPDATED
Larry W. Troutman, 73, Columbia City, died at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Millers Merry Manor, Oak Pointe, Columbia City. He was born June 20, 1949. He is survived by his siblings, Gloria Rouns and Ken (Amy) Troutman. Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse is entrusted with Larry’s care....
inkfreenews.com
LITE To Begin ‘Coping With Grief’ Class
MILFORD — Living in Transition Effectively will begin weekly classes on an author discussion of the book, “Balloon in a Box — Coping with Grief,” at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Milford Methodist Meeting House, 210 W. Catherine St. The event is free and...
inkfreenews.com
Holderman Resigning As WWFT Chief
WARSAW — Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Chief Garrett Holderman has announced his intention to resign, effective Feb. 7. That’s according to a City of Warsaw press release. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. He served the Rural Metro Fire Service for 17...
inkfreenews.com
Matthew Alan Johnson
Matthew Alan Johnson, 42, Wabash, died at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 11, 1980. He is survived by his two children, Taylor (Drake Sluss) Johnson and Matthew (Brianna Brooks) Johnson Jr.; mother, Marcia Johnson; three brothers, Michael B. (Dakota) Johnson, Daniel E. (Jordan) Johnson and Tyler F. (Kaelyn Short) Johnson, all of Wabash; grandmothers, Mary Gatchel, Wabash and Faye Powell, Roann; companion, Amber Andrick, Wabash; and the mother of his children, Janet Branson, Wabash.
inkfreenews.com
Julia A. Wagers
Julia Wagers, 70, Winamac, died Wednesday, Jan.11, 2023, in Knox. She was born Monday, Sept. 8, 1952. Surviving are daughters, Kylie (Ed) Grubbs, Star City, Amelia (Erick) Thompson, Plymouth and Loralie Frinkel, Francesville; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wagers. Braman &...
Comments / 0