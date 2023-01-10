Read full article on original website
Related
Focal's Vestia speaker range is designed for stereo and home cinema systems
The mid-tier Focal Vestia speaker range consists of five models featuring new and revamped driver technology and multiple finishes.
Bikerumor
Salsa Timberjack Lands New Specs and Colorways for 2023
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Salsa’s looking to make a splash in 2023 with its venerable aluminum hardtail, the Timberjack. The bikepacking-friendly ride boasts the same progressive geometry, accessory and rack mounts, and adjustable dropouts as the 2022 models, but with updated colorways and specs.
Pinkbike.com
$1,000 Bike Desks, Airless Tires & More - The Best MTB Adjacent Tech From the CES Show
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is back for 2023 and with it comes the usual mix of wacky and wonderful tech. With the rise of electric vehicles, we've started to see cycling and even mountain bikes represented at the Las Vegas event in recent years, so we normally check-in for trends and cool products.
yankodesign.com
Nothing Mini Phone adds glamor to glyph light with customizable designs inspired by car decals in games
Nothing Phone (1) was expected to shake up the smartphone market, at least everyone following Carl Pei from inventive revelations at One Plus thought as much. More so, the tech fraternity and industry analysts had the consumers on their toes with a bombardment of scoops. Eventually what unfolded was a device with an iPhone 13-like display, a purposeless transparent back panel, and a mid-tier processor on the inside.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked
The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
pocketnow.com
A new leak shows off the Galaxy S23 series in all color options
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As we’re inching towards the release of the new and upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, we are receiving more information every week, claiming to be new specifications, design decisions, and other tidbits. Today, a new leak showcased the Galaxy S23 series in four new colors, and we have images displaying the alleged Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra devices.
Why You Should Be Very Excited About The New Ping G430 Range
Back with its first 'G' series since 2021, the new Ping G430 promises tangible gains over its predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series could run a lot cooler
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will apparently run much cooler than its predecessor, among other improvements. According to a recent tweet by tipster Ahmed Qwaider (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will each feature “improved cooling systems”. The tipster claims that “Samsung...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Say Hello To GASGAS Bicycles’ E-MTB Lineup In North America
BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. EXCITING 11-BIKE PEDAL-ASSIST MOUNTAIN BIKE RANGE EXPANDS THE GASGAS FAMILY. We’re super excited to...
FiiO M11S portable music player boasts dual DACs, hi-res MQA support and is cheaper than Astell & Kern rival
Extensive file support and versatile functionality make the new FiiO M11S an appealing portable hi-res player for the price.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 battery life promises a welcome improvement
The OnePlus 11 is the company's flagship phone for 2023, and it holds back no punches with a classy design and powerful hardware on the inside, but what about the battery life?. The OnePlus 11 comes with a large, 5,000mAh battery, which should provide more than enough juice for the...
Engadget
Astell & Kern's latest mobile DAC brings 32-bit audio with fewer sacrifices
If you're determined to listen to high-resolution audio on your phone using high-end earphones, you'll want a DAC — and Astell & Kern thinks it has one of the better options. The company has introduced its third USB DAC, the AK HC3, and this one may finally nail enough features to satisfy most users. It promises very high-quality 32-bit, 384kHz audio like its HC2 predecessor, but you can finally use your headset's microphone. You won't have to choose between pristine sound and making phone calls.
electrek.co
RCA (yes, the VCR brand) just unveiled a 34 mph electric bike
RCA, the century-old electronics brand that may be most famous for its consumer products like the VCR, has launched a series of electric bicycles with the unveiling of three new models. Two of the e-bikes are fairly ordinary models, but the third is a more aggressive and higher-power e-bike with a striking design.
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could have four key upgrades over the S22 Ultra
If you’re wondering whether it will be worth upgrading from a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra then the latest leak might help, as it outlines four significant improvements we might see in the upcoming phone. This comes from @UniverseIce (opens in new tab) –...
notebookcheck.net
DJI RS 3 Mini launches as a lighter gimbal option for a range of mainstream cameras
DJI has sprung yet another Mini variant on a potentially more price-conscious world, although it is one of the OEM's gimbals this time rather than a drone. It is hyped to offer the same "intuitive design" with "enhanced control" of the RS 3 series, albeit in a more "compact" and affordable form-factor.
Raspberry Pi's newest camera gives DIY shooters brilliant new tools to play with
Raspberry Pi has announced the new Camera Module 3 with 12MP resolution, HDR, autofocus and more!
Cult of Mac
Developer craves more pixels in ultra-wide display [Setups]
With modern computer displays, you can have brilliant colors, tons of screen real estate and even a cool curve in the screen. But will you be happy reading text on it? That’s not necessarily a sure thing. In today’s featured MacBook Pro-based computer setup, a developer finds she likes...
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
White Industries acquires Rolf Prima and Astral Cycling
PETALUMA, Calif. (BRAIN) — Component brand White Industries has purchased the wheel brands Rolf Prima and Astral Cycling. Both Rolf and Astral were owned by Brian Roddy, who is leaving the organization after a transition period. Other staff at the wheel brands will remain, based in Eugene, Oregon. White Industries is headquartered in Petaluma.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Apple iPhone 16 Pro models to sport a hole punch thanks to under-display Face ID
Going by word on the grapevine, Apple's Dynamic Island is set to undergo an evolution starting with the iPhone 16 Pro models. Instead of a dual cutout design as seen on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple is set to move Face ID hardware underneath the display, essentially leaving the selfie camera as the sole display cutout.
Phone Arena
Best Garmin watch 2023: models explained
Are you trying to find the best Garmin watch for you or a loved one?. Garmin's lineup can be a bit confusing with so many different models, including some truly specialized watches. In this article, we sum up the best Garmin sports watches across different categories with their pros and cons to help you find the right one.
Comments / 0