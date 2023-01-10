Read full article on original website
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated fried chicken restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
NBA Fans Reacted To A Picture Of Tracy McGrady Staring At Rachel Nichols: "T-Mac Was Ready To Risk It All"
A picture of Tracy McGrady staring at Rachel Nichols went viral, and fans were quick to troll the NBA legend.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Mark Cuban on Dirk Nowitzki criticizing him for Steve Nash trade after they were kicked out of "wildest wedding ever"
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently confessed letting hall of fame point guard Steve Nash walk in free agency was a mistake.
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Sporting News
Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated
So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
Houston Chronicle
Astros' Dusty Baker delivers advice to Rockets coach Stephen Silas
The Houston Rockets continue to cling to the bottom of the Western Conference cellar as we pass through the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. But on Wednesday, Rockets coach Stephen Silas received some advice from a figure on the other end of Houston's sports spectrum. Astros manager Dusty Baker...
Spurs set attendance record with 65,000-plus vs Warriors
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are hosting the largest crowd ever for an NBA regular-season game in their return to the Alamodome. The Spurs, celebrating their 50th anniversary season, have returned to their former home to face the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.
Detroit Pistons: You’re not getting Bogdanovic for a “crap pick”
The biggest current debate around the Detroit Pistons is whether they will trade Bojan Bogdanovic before the February trade deadline. It’s the classic argument of whether a young team should cash in a veteran asset for future hope or to hold onto him an in effort to speed up the process of getting competitive.
Gregg Popovich Was Only Greeted By 1 Media Member Ahead Of Grizzlies' Matchup
Gregg Popovich was the center of the media when his Spurs were a dynasty, but 2023 had a rude awakening for Pop in Memphis.
NBA trade rumors: Is Richaun Holmes a viable target for Lakers?
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that needs to improve and that naturally makes them one of the most talked-about teams during the trade deadline. Any trade target that hits the market is going to be tied to the Lakers one way or another. A new name was potentially...
Texans, NFL fast-tracking new uniform process
The Texans have gone beyond the exploratory phase for potential new looks for their uniforms, which involves seeking opinions on colors, jersey and helmet design.
Chicago Bears: Derek Carr Twitter post signals ideal trade candidate
For a few days now, Chicago Bears fans have been obsessed with the team’s notching the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s all the fans can talk about — and rightfully so. This has not happened for decades. While there are some who want...
3 players that played their last game with the Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are in a really good position with their organization right now. They have the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft along with the most cap space of any team in the league and it is by a lot. They have a quarterback that proved...
