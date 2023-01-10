ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FanSided

Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated

So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker delivers advice to Rockets coach Stephen Silas

The Houston Rockets continue to cling to the bottom of the Western Conference cellar as we pass through the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. But on Wednesday, Rockets coach Stephen Silas received some advice from a figure on the other end of Houston's sports spectrum. Astros manager Dusty Baker...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

