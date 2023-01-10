Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Authorities ask for help locating truck stolen in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen vehicle. A 1977 GMC pickup truck was reported stolen from the Dutchtown Road area in the Town of Owego on December 26th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Siang at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607)-687-1010.
Oneonta man arrested for stealing from convenience store
A store employee reported that Eli Stapleton, 31, of Oneonta, was shoplifting.
Man sentenced for selling meth, fentanyl at a Best Western Hotel
SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has been sentenced after investigators found him selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel. On Thursday, Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, New York, was sentenced to a maximum of over 36 years in state prison. He was previously found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of […]
WKTV
Man accused of breaking into Utica business, stealing items from office
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man allegedly broke into a business on Court Street, stole items from an office and urinated throughout the hallway and bathroom. An employee reached out to police on Wednesday after noticing items were missing from the office and a desk had been rifled through. They also told officers about the urine in the hallway.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Men Charged After Separate Incidents at Knights Inn
Two men from Endicott have been charged after separate incidents at the Knights Inn in Union earlier this week. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to the Knights Inn just before 7 p.m. for a domestic incident. The office says Samuel Stukes was in violation of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seize Meth in Search Warrant
Today, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force was assisted by the Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. executing a narcotic search warrant at 6 Double Day Street Apt. 2. Investigators found 13 ounces of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, 9 grams of fentanyl, $382, and drug paraphernalia. The meth has...
Woman allegedly stole from Walmart, caught with drugs
After allegedly stealing from the Cortlandville Walmart, an Ithaca woman was also caught with a controlled substance, according to police.
NewsChannel 36
Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Mohawk Valley man charged with unlicensed operation, drug possession in Boonville
BOONVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley area is faced with unlicensed operation and drug possession offenses in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Matthew D. Hunt, 39, of Ilion, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree and use of a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
Details emerge about how deputies say Syracuse officer interfered with sister’s DWI arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police officer accused of interfering with his sister’s DWI arrest interrupted a road side test and told her to refuse all other sobriety tests, deputies said in court records. The officer also advised his sister to complain of pain and request to be...
Second person — a 17-year-old — charged in North Side murder, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 17-year-old male has been charged in the shooting death of a man on the North Side this weekend, Syracuse police said. The teen was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a news release Friday from the Syracuse Police Department.
cnycentral.com
NY State Police ask for assistance in identifying Cicero burglary suspect
CICERO, N.Y. — State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on Oct. 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual...
Man reported stabbed outside Syracuse convenience store, 911 caller says
Update Thursday evening: 43-year-old dies after South Side stabbing at convenience store, police say. Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was reported stabbed Thursday afternoon outside a Syracuse convenience store, a 911 caller said. The caller told dispatchers around 2:52 p.m. that the man was lying outside the Stop N’...
Two charged with Arson following Owego explosion
Two have been charged with Arson following an explosion at a residence in the Village of Owego.
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
Alleged Loveless killer out on bail
The man charged with hitting Loveless is out of jail, having posted $2,000 bail 3 days after his arrest.
WKTV
Utica man accused of running over girlfriend in her driveway
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man accused of running over his girlfriend in her driveway last week has been charged with attempted assault. The victim called the police around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 to report that while she was standing in her driveway, her boyfriend in and accelerated, hitting her and knocking her to the ground. The victim also alleges that he backed over her legs while she was on the ground and then drove away.
WKTV
Oriskany woman charged with assault following stabbing
Utica police say a woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the leg at his home on Capital Avenue early Thursday morning. Samantha Windover has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Oriskany woman allegedly stabs ex-boyfriend in leg during argument. An Oriskany woman was arrested early Thursday morning...
NewsChannel 36
How to protect yourself from card skimming
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Yesterday, officers from Elmira Heights Police Department found a card skimming device attached to a gas pump at the College Ave. Speedway. “Card skimming is when a criminal will attach some sort of device...either to an ATM machine...could be a gas pump or, really, any other type of payment device,” Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom said.
whcuradio.com
Three charged for shoplifting at Ithaca Mall
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three Syracuse women will face felony charges in Lansing Town Court. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall on Wednesday, January 4th. Authorities were able to intercept the suspects without incident as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 was recovered. 19-year-old Oriana Fulton, 19-year-old Zareaha Felder, and 21-year-old Shariel Montes-Rivera are each charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy.
