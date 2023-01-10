ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FanSided

Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
FanSided

Pelicans have the type of role players the Detroit Pistons need

The Detroit Pistons will take on the New Orleans Pelicans tonight in Little Caesar’s Arena in a battle of two teams on opposite ends of the standings. The Pistons currently have the third-worst record in the NBA, while the Pelicans are third in the super-competitive Western Conference. Both teams...
The Associated Press

Valanciunas scores 33 points, Pelicans beat Pistons 116-110

DETROIT (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas scored 13 of his 33 points in the first quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans went on to beat the Detroit Pistons 116-110 on Friday night. New Orleans’ CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III each had 19 points and Naji Marshall added 17. The Pelicans played without a trio of injured players: Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones. Detroit was short-handed, too, missing Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III and Cade Cunningham. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 14 of his 22 points in the first quarter and made a jumper with 3:17 left to pull the Pistons within three points.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
FanSided

FanSided

