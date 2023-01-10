Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
No matter what happens with Tua Tagovailoa today, let’s go Dolphins!
Today is an important day for the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa. Today is the day we find out if Tua has progressed through the concussion protocol to the point where he can start doing football-related activities(as if he hasn’t been throwing passes already) which then leads to being fully cleared to play on Sunday up in Buffalo in the Dolphin’s first playoff game since 2016.
If Tua Tagovailoa isn’t the Miami Dolphins guy, we will know soon enough
The Miami Dolphins will not start the off-season on time for the first time since 2016 but it may not last long and that brings Tua Tagovailoa into off-season discussion. Will Tua Tagovailoa be with the Miami Dolphins next year? Will he be the starting quarterback in 2023? Is Miami ready to move on or give him another year? Those are the questions that fans are debating and the mainstream media has no answers because most think Tua should retire.
Odell Beckham Jr. responds to footage of airline incident in Twitter rant
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went on a rant on Twitter responding to leaked footage of his airline incident from last November. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the talk of the NFL late in the season as he went on free agent visits to interested teams. But in November, Beckham’s free agent tour was overshadowed after he was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport for not following the flight crew’s directives to fasten his seatbelt. Additionally, the crew said that Beckham was in and out of consciousness.
Miami Heat Rumors: Layers to why D’Angelo Russell isn’t upgrade over Lowry
The Miami Heat are always a huge part of the chatter along the NBA rumor mill. For one, when a team wants action or a guy’s representative wants dominos to start falling, they just mention the Miami Heat. With Pat Riley and the guys making the calls that they...
