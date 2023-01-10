Read full article on original website
Joyce A. Wenino
Joyce A. Wenino, 88, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born March 9, 1934. On May 29, 1955, she married Jim Wenino. She is survived by her husband, Plymouth; daughter, Pam Wenino, Walkerton; son, Steve (Shawnda) Wenino, Plymouth; and sisters, Sherry (Walter) Bowen, Brownsburg and Jackie Allen, Ocala, Fla.
Nancy Fauver — UPDATED
Nancy Fauver, 92, Milford, died at 9:52 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. She was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Lynnville, Tenn., to William Rufus and Bertha Mae (Sands) Thurman, the youngest of eight children. Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Jones High School, also in Lynnville.
Alice Karesh — UPDATED
Alice E. Karesh, 79, Goshen, previously a longtime resident of Syracuse, died Jan. 10, 2023, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Born Feb. 5, 1943, in Wood Dale, Ill., Alice was the daughter of John and Mildred (Bunnell) Oie. She spent 24 years of her life working for the Postal Office; she also worked at Maple Leaf Farms, Wawasee Electronics and Pilcher’s Shoe Store.
Christina Dawn Brim
Christina Dawn Brim, 48, Somerset, died at 5:49 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at her home in Somerset. She was born March 24, 1974. She is survived by her mother, Anna Lee Barnett, Marion; and two sons, Michael (Austin Swanson) Castrenze and Skyler Navarro, both of Fort Wayne. Arrangements are...
Lauralee Matsey
Lauralee Matsey, 84, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in her home in Plymouth. Lauralee was born Aug. 14, 1938. She married Michael Matsey on Jan. 23, 1960. Lauralee is survived by her husband, Michael Matsey, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in charge of arrangements.
Connie Sue Smith
Connie Sue Smith, 60, Columbia City, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her home in Columbia City. She was born April 5, 1962. Surviving are her children, Ronald J. Trimpe, Colorado, Shawn Cripe, Kentucky, Christina Carlson, Phoenix, Ariz. and Annajane Smith, Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; and a brother, Thomas A. (Carolina) Blair, Columbia City.
Philip R. Wilt Jr. — UPDATED
Philip R. Wilt Jr., 67, North Manchester and Romeoville, Ill., died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Philip was born March 10, 1955. He married Jan Niswander on July 30, 1977. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Wilt Frame, Windber, Pa.; wife, Jan Niswander Wilt,...
Mary Lou Phipps — UPDATED
Mary Lou Phipps, 91, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grace Village Healthcare, Winona Lake. She was born July 31, 1931, in Kimmell, the daughter of (the late) Herbert and Ruby Ann (Lockhart) Byer. Mary Lou graduated from Wolf Lake High School with the Class of ’49 and went on to earn her degree at Fort Wayne Bible College. On April 14, 1954, she married Lester A. Phipps in Ormas; he preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 2017, after 63 years of marriage.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 2:34 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, South SR 13, north of South CR 675E, Pierceton. Driver: Aaron W. Hoover, 17, South CR 550E, Pierceton. Hoover’s vehicle wrecked onto its side. Damage up to $25,000. 8:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan....
Sharon Ann Amann
Sharon Ann Amann, 60, Wabash, died at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at her home in Wabash. She was born June 15, 1962. She is survived by two children, Justin Kelly, Wabash and Shutauna (Nicholas) Hanson, Elkhart; four grandchildren; and sisters and brothers, Polly Parker, Wabash, Darrell (Donna) Young, Auburn, Larry (Sheila) Young, Murfreesboro, Tenn., Charlotte (Rocky) France and Sherry Sellers, both of Wabash.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Owen Family Funeral Home v. Cremation Services of K.C. v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. Discover Bank c/o Discover Products Inc. v. Tina...
Carolyn Ann Zehner-Harrell — UPDATED
Carolyn Ann Zehner-Harrell, 84, Leesburg, died at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Born Aug. 24, 1938, in Muncie, she was the daughter of Virgil and Reba (Coulter) Gooding. Blessed to find love twice, Carolyn was married to Hubert Zehner. They shared many happy years before his death in 1983. She was later married to Dwight Harrell, sharing in life before his death in 2005.
Philip C. Marsh
Philip C. Marsh, 83, rural Wabash, died at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Parkview Health Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born June 6, 1939. He married Joanna L. Campbell on July 11, 1959; she preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, Kenneth (Diane) Marsh, Cicero...
Larry W. Troutman — UPDATED
Larry W. Troutman, 73, Columbia City, died at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Millers Merry Manor, Oak Pointe, Columbia City. He was born June 20, 1949. He is survived by his siblings, Gloria Rouns and Ken (Amy) Troutman. Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse is entrusted with Larry’s care....
Lee Kent Myers — PENDING
Lee Kent Myers, 55, Lakeville, died Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Palmer Funeral Homes.
Woodlawn Welcomes New General Surgeon
ROCHESTER — Woodlawn Hospital, Rochester, recently welcomed Monzur Haque, M.D., as a new general surgeon. Haque comes to Woodlawn from Archbold, Ohio, and previously worked in other rural hospitals. He currently serves as a major in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. “If you knew me for two weeks in...
Robert Allen Simon — UPDATED
Robert Allen Simon, known to most as “Bob,” 83, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at home in Syracuse. Bob was born Oct. 24, 1940. Bob is survived by three siblings, Richard Simon, Angola, Mary Reeve, Cromwell and Larry (Robin) Simon, Warsaw. Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse is...
Stefan Mannes
Stefan Mannes, 90, Columbia City, died at 8:01 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 29, 1932. He married Rosemarie Dyck in 1956, and she preceded him in death. Survivors include his children Doris (Mike) Derheimer, Cindy (Bob) Trahin and H....
Faye I. Chambers
Faye I. Chambers, 80, Nappanee, died at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jan. 11, 2023. She was born Aug. 24, 1942. On Sept. 24, 1964, she married Gary Chambers. He preceded her in death. Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, is in charge of arrangements.
Holderman Resigning As WWFT Chief
WARSAW — Warsaw-Wayne Township Fire Territory Chief Garrett Holderman has announced his intention to resign, effective Feb. 7. That’s according to a City of Warsaw press release. Holderman succeeded previous Chief Michael Wilson, who retired from service in 2022. He served the Rural Metro Fire Service for 17...
