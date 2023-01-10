Read full article on original website
boardingarea.com
The planning: A 10 day buddy trip to Athens, Istanbul, and Brussels with a side of Emirates A380 First and 777-300ER Game Changer First Class.
boardingarea.com
1.500 Accor All Bonuspunkte in Südeuropa / Israel
Bei Accor All in Südeuropa gibt es wieder Bonuspunkte …. Die Accor All Promo-Schnitzeljagd geht weiter. Ein Stay mit drei Nächten in Südeuropa bringt satte 1.500 Bonuspunkte. Die Infos:. “As 2023 gets underway, give your points balance a new year boost by staying at one of our...
Thrillist
A European Budget Airline Will Fly from a New North American City This Year
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Thursday Getaway: Flights to Hawaii as low as $99
We're also seeing SFO fares under $40 to other destinations.
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
Where is hot in January? Best holiday destinations for winter sun in 2023 – deals from £166pp
WITH the temperatures dropping and the excitement of Christmas wearing off, spending January in the UK can be a dreary affair. We've compiled a list of the top destinations for winter sun for those who can't stand another second of it. Where is hot in January?. Long-distance locations like Cancun...
CNBC
Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most
China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
qhubonews.com
After three decades, the ‘velvet divorce’ between the Czech Republic and Slovakia is not something that advocates of Scottish independence from the United Kingdom should look to as an example.
Scottish independence has its supporters — as did that of Slovakia. Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images. Had Scottish nationalists got their way, 2023 would have seen the country head to the polls in a second referendum over independence from the United Kingdom – and they might have won. Whereas the first attempt in 2014 resulted in 55% voting “no,” polls suggest that after Brexit, a majority of Scots might now favor secession.
News Channel Nebraska
Where to travel in 2023: The best destinations to visit
New year equals new outlook. Apply this formula liberally to travel planning in 2023. After nearly three years of travel disruptions and complications, many countries have dropped most of their pandemic restrictions. People are traveling internationally in large numbers, and there's plenty of pent-up demand to spread around the world.
A Podcaster Lists The Best Swingers Resorts Around The World & There's One In Florida
A swingers podcaster is viral for opening up about all things that involve the lifestyle, and she recently went on TikTok and listed the top swingers resorts around the world. When it came to the U.S., one Florida city was mentioned. The creator, Cate (@wanderlustswingers), published the video on December...
msn.com
16 Breathtakingly beautiful places in Amsterdam
A young and vibrant city, Amsterdam is known for its rich heritage and picturesque locations. Iconic canals, famous museums, and upbeat nightclubs are the charm of this city. Also, home to some of the finest chefs in the world, this place is a paradise for foodies. Visit the enormous art museum Rijksmuseum, or see the work of Vincent van Gogh in the iconic technology-driven Van Gogh Museum.
Flying to Disney World Means Going Through the Worst Airport
A new study has identified the worst airports in the U.S. based on flight delays and other metrics.
msn.com
55 Most Peaceful Countries in the World, Ranked
It seems the world is on fire these days. Not literally, of course (although quite literally in some places). But between systemic racism, lack of gun control, famine, war, death and destruction, it's impossible to turn the news on without feeling dismayed about the state of society. That’s why we...
JetBlue Launches Daytime Service JFK-London Heathrow
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. JetBlue announced they’ll be launching a daytime New York (JFK) to London Heathrow (LHR) flight starting March 25, 2023. This will be JetBlue’s second daily flight on this route, complementing its existing evening departure. JetBlue also flies...
TravelPulse
Amawaterways Extends Free Land Package Offer on River Cruises
AmaWaterways announced the extension of its complimentary pre- or post-cruise land package offer as add-ons to select Europe and Egypt cruises for groups and individual travelers in 2023. The offer is also available for group bookings in 2024. In response to feedback from the travel advisor community, the offer has...
Venice’s lagoon of 2,000 lost boats: the true cost of dumping small vessels
For decades, the city’s wetland has been used as a landfill for discarded wrecks, leaking microplastics and pollutants and posing a risk to others on the water
Emirates release their first fully refurbished A380 into traffic
The first of the refurbished Emirates A380 has re-entered service, with it flying off to Heathrow on its first flight on Friday. The aircraft – A6-EVM – has been in the shop having a full refit, as Emirates kicks its US$ 2 billion retrofit program. Emirates provided a time-lapse video of the aircraft getting its work done.
A “Cool” Marriott Moments Auction Ends Very Soon – Great Suite in the Swiss Alps and Drive the Newest Porsche Models!
This cool Porsche and Swiss Alps experience from Marriott Moments ENDS VERY SOON! Check out this auction now if interested!. Marriott Moments have been back up and running for a while. I love to look for some unique experiences when they come around and I think this certainly qualifies. If you are interest, it ends SOON and you better have a boatload of Marriott points ready! 🙂
9to5Mac
AirTags are a must-have for travel, and not only for finding lost luggage
Apple’s AirTag item tracker has become a fan-favorite accessory for a number of reasons. Whether you’re trying to find your keys that you’re positive are somewhere in the house, or an F1 racer trying to find a stolen bag, AirTags can get the job done. Another...
